Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

tonysleft

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 7, 2024, 05:53:54 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on February  7, 2024, 02:05:34 pm
I wonder about this too. For example, surely Arteta has some sort of insight into what is going on inside City, and can he really be comfortable considering they have already cost him 1 title and almost certainly will cost him another one this season too? Kinda would expect ex-City employees to whistle-blow a bit more. But maybe they are.
I highly doubt he or Guardiola know the scale of the cheating going on, or much of it at all. Their interest in the financial side goes as far as "how much can we spend this summer" and they would not ask nor be told if they did where it came from. That's not to say they don't read the papers and know, but I doubt the club tells them anything even if they asked.
Eeyore

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 7, 2024, 06:03:08 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on February  7, 2024, 05:53:54 pm
I highly doubt he or Guardiola know the scale of the cheating going on, or much of it at all. Their interest in the financial side goes as far as "how much can we spend this summer" and they would not ask nor be told if they did where it came from. That's not to say they don't read the papers and know, but I doubt the club tells them anything even if they asked.

I think Ped might have noticed AD being co-owners of Girona with his brother Pere.

Next, you will be telling us Mancini didn't know he was being paid off the books ;D ;D
tonysleft

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 7, 2024, 06:05:28 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on February  7, 2024, 06:03:08 pm
I think Ped might have noticed AD being co-owners of Girona with his brother Pere.

Next, you will be telling us Mancini didn't know he was being paid off the books ;D ;D
That's not what I'm saying and I'm sure Pep is well aware he gets paid for those summer soccer schools in Abu Dhabi, in addition to god knows what else they give him to stay there. I'm saying I doubt he (or Arteta) was aware they were cheating to the extent that they were actually going to get caught and done for it.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 7, 2024, 06:21:27 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on February  7, 2024, 06:05:28 pm
That's not what I'm saying and I'm sure Pep is well aware he gets paid for those summer soccer schools in Abu Dhabi, in addition to god knows what else they give him to stay there. I'm saying I doubt he (or Arteta) was aware they were cheating to the extent that they were actually going to get caught and done for it.

lobsterboy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 7, 2024, 06:45:04 pm
Arteta maybe not.
Pep is in it up to his fucking eyeballs though.
SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 7, 2024, 06:46:58 pm
I'd bet everyone from the cafeteria staff to the bog cleaner to the CEO have had to sign NDAs that casually mention execution.
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 7, 2024, 08:40:54 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on February  7, 2024, 06:45:04 pm
Arteta maybe not.
Pep is in it up to his fucking eyeballs though.

I agree on Ped - he's involved in the whole Girona thing and he'll have been getting paid like Mancini in all likelyhood. I also doubt he's met any "sponsors" reps, I assume Jurgen has met loads of ours
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 7, 2024, 08:59:01 pm
Id say Ped 100% knows what theyve been upto( even though he said they wont be friends anymore if they lied to him). Well, they wont have lied because theyll have told him they are cheating.
It does seem to follow Ped throughout his career. Banned for doping as a player, bribing refs at Barca, and now the cheating at City.
Bobinhood

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 7, 2024, 09:11:40 pm
Do you know? do you know what you say to him? do you know?
Tonyh8su

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 7, 2024, 10:18:05 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on February  7, 2024, 05:53:54 pm
I highly doubt he or Guardiola know the scale of the cheating going on, or much of it at all. Their interest in the financial side goes as far as "how much can we spend this summer" and they would not ask nor be told if they did where it came from. That's not to say they don't read the papers and know, but I doubt the club tells them anything even if they asked.

Considering Guardiola's family connections, I'm sure he knows more than you're giving him credit for.
Andy82lfc

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 7, 2024, 10:25:22 pm
We know loads, so what does Pep know for fucks sake?

Ive never set foot near the Etihad and I know how fucked up that situation is; Der Speigel, uefa guilty charges et al, but Pep is supposed to be shielded from all of that????? Fuck my life.

Honestly, sorry, but my brain melts with people talking shit like that.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:58:17 am
Quote from: tonysleft on February  7, 2024, 05:53:54 pm
I highly doubt he or Guardiola know the scale of the cheating going on, or much of it at all. Their interest in the financial side goes as far as "how much can we spend this summer" and they would not ask nor be told if they did where it came from. That's not to say they don't read the papers and know, but I doubt the club tells them anything even if they asked.
He may not know the full extent, but he knows. He's not blind or deaf, and he's not stupid either. Even the most casual observer can see that the former Manchester City are not a big club and have a very limited fanbase. He'd have to be the most naive man in the country to believe that their income is legitimate. A tin pot 'club' he'd probably never heard of before 2008, supposedly with bigger revenues than the biggest, greatest clubs on Earth. It's absolutely laughable.

The whole 'project' is preposterous. It's clearly false. As fake as Elton John's hairpiece. Everyone knows it. Everyone can see it. Yet we are supposed to swallow the idea that Mr. Awareness knows nothing. He simply turns a blind eye. All he ever cares about is getting his hands on every conceivable advantage. Abu Dhabi provide that for him, so his eyes, ears and conscience are closed.

The 'club' will, of course, bullshit him. All he is to them is another useful idiot that has been bought off. Their world is full of them. But he knows. Of course he knows. The ins and outs of it? Probably not. But he knows.
Jm55

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:03:55 am
Quote from: tonysleft on February  7, 2024, 05:53:54 pm
I highly doubt he or Guardiola know the scale of the cheating going on, or much of it at all. Their interest in the financial side goes as far as "how much can we spend this summer" and they would not ask nor be told if they did where it came from. That's not to say they don't read the papers and know, but I doubt the club tells them anything even if they asked.

If you and I are able to have a fairly good guess at what's going on it's probably fair to say that the man whose managed the first team for the past 8 years is aware.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:24:07 am
Those who have organised the cheating are a small number right at the top. Guardiola may well have an idea but he isn't in the group that is actively doing the cheating. If you don't believe me, take the word of Nick Harris instead who has covered this story since 2010. He already knows the names and we all do as we've seen them on various documents.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:49:46 am
Whether Guardiola is in the room when they talk about it or not, makes no difference.

He OBVIOUSLY is aware of dodgy dealings considering it's 99% likely he is paid off the books, and the most simplest of men will have worked out he can't be the only person in the club being paid like that.

Everyone happy to play for and work for that club are complicit and hopefully (not the regular people working at the ground e.t.c) get what they deserve eventually.
Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 10:05:24 am
He's clearly complicit. A club like City doesn't go from a bunch of nobodies to being a bigger commercial force than Real Madrid in fifteen years if everything is above board and legit. You only have to see the money Everton threw at Ancelotti to guess what Ped is being paid off the books.
taylorb1991

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 10:50:28 am
He didn't deny taking off the book payments when questioned either did he? Just threw a tantrum and refused to answer. Journalists should be asking him that question every week
Eeyore

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 11:17:05 am
Quote from: tonysleft on February  7, 2024, 06:05:28 pm
That's not what I'm saying and I'm sure Pep is well aware he gets paid for those summer soccer schools in Abu Dhabi, in addition to god knows what else they give him to stay there. I'm saying I doubt he (or Arteta) was aware they were cheating to the extent that they were actually going to get caught and done for it.

City had already been caught and been punished for FFP breaches before Guardiola arrived. At the end of the 13-14 season, City admitted to breaching UEFA FFP rules were fined £49m, and had their CL squad capped. Guardiola arrived in the summer of 2016.

In 2018 Der Spiegel published emails showing how City was cheating. They were banned from the CL for two years. In the same year, the Premier League started proceedings for FFP breaches.

Ped still signed a new deal in 2022. He knows full well what happened and what is happening.

It's nothing new. He used various preposterous defences to overturn a drugs ban from his playing career. He was at Barca when they were paying the head of the referees. Scandals seem to follow poor Ped around.

I mean he rocks up at City and a year later they get fined £35,000 for players missing drugs tests.

Manchester City have been fined £35,000 by the Football Association after admitting to breaching rules on anti-doping, the governing body has confirmed.

Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the club was found to have failed to ensure their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d).

The FA also issued the club with a warning regarding their future conduct.

In accordance to the FA's regulations, clubs are required to provide accurate details of player whereabouts so that they are available for drug testing at all times.
rscanderlech

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 12:29:12 pm
Didnt his Barca players also have an impressive tendency to be absent on the days of random drug tests? At least, I recall some allegations to that effect.
Eeyore

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 12:39:57 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 12:29:12 pm
Didnt his Barca players also have an impressive tendency to be absent on the days of random drug tests? At least, I recall some allegations to that effect.

He is just unlucky.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/pep-guardiolas-barcelona-breached-the-whereabouts-rule-wrqwrf78n

Pep Guardiolas Barcelona were fined by Uefa for breaching the same kind of anti-doping whereabouts regulations of which his Manchester City team have been accused.

Uefa fined Barcelona 30,000 (now about £26,000) in 2010 for failing to notify anti-doping officials of a change in their training schedule, which meant that players were not present when officials arrived to drug test them. Barcelona blamed a system failure and were ordered to pay the fine with a further 45,000 fine suspended for three years.



https://www.sportingintelligence.com/2017/04/25/sharapova-guardiola-doping-darkness-and-light-250401/
The role of Guardiolas personal doctor
As Guardiola mentioned, his personal doctor at the time was Dr. Ramon Segura. Dr. Segura was also physician to another player who tested positive for nandrolone just seven months before Guardiola. FC Barcelona defender Frank de Boer failed a test for nandrolone after a UEFA cup match against Celta Vigo. He produced a result of 8.6ng/ml, again well over the limit of 2ng/ml.

In the initial disciplinary proceedings conducted by the CONI in December 2001, Dr. Segura argued that the supplements he had given Guardiola were contaminated and were the cause of the positive test.

The lead prosecutor Giacomo Aiello listened to more than three hours of testimony from Dr. Segura. Dr. Segura provided the list of supplements Guardiolas defence had had analysed in a lab in Cologne in an attempt to argue that they had been contaminated with nandrolone. However Aiello stated that the results came back negative and specifically that no nandrolone metabolites were found in the substances. These supplements could not have been the source of the positive test.

It became clear that despite claiming contamination, Dr. Segura could not even be sure of the contents of these supplements. It was discovered during Guardiolas unsuccessful appeal that Dr. Seguras behaviour in preparing Guardiolas supplements was deemed risky. These supplements were prepared with raw materials purchased from different suppliers according to market availability, without suitable certification of manufacturers.

This assumedly would have caused great concern to Pep Guardiola given his trust in the doctor whose supplements he had been taking for many years. Their relationship remained strong however. Dr. Segura returned to FC Barcelona in 2009, the same season Guardiola became club manager. Guardiola took a keen interest in the substances his former physician provided to his players. Guardiola took this program of daily supplementation very seriously and insisted to the players on the need for it and made sure they followed it, Dr. Segura explained.


Breaks my heart how unlucky Ped has been in regard to scandals. Time after time he is just an innocent bystander as scandals break around him. He is the coral reef of Football managers.


Pep Guardiola wants to wait before he has an 'opinion' after police stepped up their probe into Barcelona's alleged corrupt payments to an official.

Police raid referee offices in corruption probe
Barcelona accused of paying refereeing committee
Ex-manager Guardiola has his say
WHAT HAPPENED? Spanish police raided the offices Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Madrid this week, as Barcelona face charges of corruption over payments made to former vice-president of the country's referees' committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, in return for favourable refereeing decisions. It is alleged that the Spanish giants paid 8.4m euros (£7.4m) to Negreira and his Dasnil 95 company between 2001 and 2018 and 2016 and 2018 respectively. Now, Manchester City boss Guardiola, who managed Barca between 2008-2012 in the most successful period in the club's history, has responded to these allegations.


WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola said on Friday: Wait and seelet the justice, the process (run). So far what I heardI didnt see or read, because Im out of that, but I didnt see Barcelona really, really, really, really pay a referee to take a benefit. I didnt see that, I didnt read it. Thats why I want to wait before I have an opinion, because Barcelona is going to defend what they have to do, and we will see.

What Im pretty sure is when Barcelona won, it was because they were better than the opponents. That Im pretty convinced about right now  in our day. We won because we were far better than our rivals. And when they were not, they dont win, they lose. But justice will decide what really happened.
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 02:11:19 pm
^

Obviously learnt from when Rio got his ban for not turning up for his drugs test - lie about where the players are and then the player cannot be held accountable for failure to provide a test
taylorb1991

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 03:24:40 pm
https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1755528003646353691

City fans are beyond deluded. Some of the replies here are unreal
Brian Blessed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 04:31:01 pm
Pep is like Carmela Soprano. She may not know, but she knows.
paulrazor

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 04:46:15 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 03:24:40 pm
https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1755528003646353691

City fans are beyond deluded. Some of the replies here are unreal
always gets them that

been there on his time line, my personal favorites of the abuse I got
(About them spending 100m on Dias and Ake)
"sure you went out and bought Kabak and Davies. What is the difference"
me "100m is the difference, are you seriously comparing a loan and a 2m buy to 100m?"
"lol what are you talking about, it is the same thing"


"you werent saying that in the 70s and 80s when the moores family bought you everything"
me "oh dear, 70s and 80s talk? ok how about yous buying Steve Daly and Trevor Francis for 1m+ many years before we ever spent 1 million on a player"
"typical Liverpool fan, living in the past"
me "you brought up the 70s and 80s"
"oh erm, I dont care"

best of all
"When Lambert was shit, yous spent a fortune on Carroll, when he was shit yous bought Torres who was also shit, you are a M-ng fella"
me "So we bought a player in 2011 (Carroll) to replace someone we bought in 2014 (Lambert), we then bought a player in 2007 (torres) to replace a player we bought in 2011? You think torres was shit? and you are calling me a M-ng?"

"I never said torres was shit"
me "yes you did, do you want your tweet read out to you?"

"oh erm I dont care"

He then deletes the tweets

I dont mind a constructive debate with fans of any club, but I straight away had loads just getting abusive and talking out their holes.
Peabee

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 04:48:00 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:17:05 am
City had already been caught and been punished for FFP breaches before Guardiola arrived. At the end of the 13-14 season, City admitted to breaching UEFA FFP rules were fined £49m, and had their CL squad capped. Guardiola arrived in the summer of 2016.

In 2018 Der Spiegel published emails showing how City was cheating. They were banned from the CL for two years. In the same year, the Premier League started proceedings for FFP breaches.

Ped still signed a new deal in 2022. He knows full well what happened and what is happening.

It's nothing new. He used various preposterous defences to overturn a drugs ban from his playing career. He was at Barca when they were paying the head of the referees. Scandals seem to follow poor Ped around.

I mean he rocks up at City and a year later they get fined £35,000 for players missing drugs tests.

Manchester City have been fined £35,000 by the Football Association after admitting to breaching rules on anti-doping, the governing body has confirmed.

Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the club was found to have failed to ensure their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d).

The FA also issued the club with a warning regarding their future conduct.

In accordance to the FA's regulations, clubs are required to provide accurate details of player whereabouts so that they are available for drug testing at all times.

How many players? In Athletics, 3 whereabouts failures lead to an automatic 2 year suspension. £35K is laughable.
Eeyore

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 04:55:04 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:48:00 pm
How many players? In Athletics, 3 whereabouts failures lead to an automatic 2 year suspension. £35K is laughable.

Manchester City broke the Football Association's anti-doping rules three times in less than five months, the governing body has said.

The Premier League club also failed to take notice of a written warning sent three weeks before the final breach.

City were fined £35,000 last month but the written reasons have now been released.

A first-team player missed a test on 1 September 2016 because the hotel address provided was no longer correct.

In addition, City also failed to inform the FA of an extra first-team training session on 12 July 2016, while anti-doping officials were unable to test reserve players on 7 December, 2016 because six of them had been given the day off without the FA being informed.


Clubs are required to provide accurate details of training sessions and player whereabouts so they are available for testing at all times.

If clubs fail to provide this information - or testers are unable to find the players they are looking for - three times in a rolling 12-month period then they are deemed to have breached the rules.

The final breach on 7 December occurred despite the FA writing to City on 14 November to remind them clubs must notify the governing body if five or more players in a particular squad are given a day off from a scheduled session.

They were also warned in writing after the second strike in September.

City told the FA the two training-session breaches were "administrative errors" related to the club's new management team under Pep Guardiola being unfamiliar with the system.

An independent regulatory commission hearing was critical of City's failure to meet their obligations and heed warnings.

"It is no less concerning that in this case, despite the club being made aware of their breaches on two previous occasions [and] the resources available to the club, they failed to deal with these and implement a system to correct this," it said.
Peabee

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 05:02:11 pm
That's so dodgy. And the penalty is a joke, which maybe they knew it would be, as their lawyers will have scrutinised every rule of the league/FA.
Brian Blessed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 05:07:40 pm
Rio avoids a test and gets an 8 month ban. A club causes three players to miss tests and gets a tiny fine? Seems legit.
rossipersempre

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:19:31 pm
Drug-test avoidance under the management of Pep Guardiola? Well I never....
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:29:06 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:19:31 pm
Drug-test avoidance under the management of Pep Guardiola? Well I never....

And people say you cant teach an old dog new tricks.
taylorb1991

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:03:58 pm
https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1755638496453099987

No more excuses for a half-empty stadium
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:05:38 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 07:03:58 pm
https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1755638496453099987

No more excuses for a half-empty stadium
I wonder what excuse they will come up with now
Red Ol

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:44:46 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 07:03:58 pm
https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1755638496453099987

No more excuses for a half-empty stadium

Ha! Desperate for fans to attend so when this doesnt work either theyll probably cut some deal with Strangeways. Bus them in in their high viz jackets, blue them up for the cameras and then ship them back to their cells straight after the match.
Agent99

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:53:57 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 04:31:01 pm
Pep is like Carmela Soprano. She may not know, but she knows.
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:38:51 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 07:03:58 pm
https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1755638496453099987

No more excuses for a half-empty stadium

Leopold Bloom
@BJenksJenkins
·
3h
Great initiative!.. However!, why is it up to double the price of a usual
@BeeNetwork
 fare for adults and 4 times more expensive for children!? Route 5 for example, £8 instead of £4 and NO DISCOUNT for kids?! Theyll pay £8 instead of £2!
@MayorofGM
 ??
Bucko - Dubai

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 06:12:05 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 09:49:46 am
Whether Guardiola is in the room when they talk about it or not, makes no difference.

He OBVIOUSLY is aware of dodgy dealings considering it's 99% likely he is paid off the books, and the most simplest of men will have worked out he can't be the only person in the club being paid like that.

Everyone happy to play for and work for that club are complicit and hopefully (not the regular people working at the ground e.t.c) get what they deserve eventually.

It's easy to pay him off the books. They aren't making the same mistake with him like they did with Mancini. The consultancy with an Abu Dhabi based club was always going to cause issues like with Mancinis 4 days of work for millions of pounds. This one is more convincing
