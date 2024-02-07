Didnt his Barca players also have an impressive tendency to be absent on the days of random drug tests? At least, I recall some allegations to that effect.



He is just unlucky.Pep Guardiolas Barcelona were fined by Uefa for breaching the same kind of anti-doping whereabouts regulations of which his Manchester City team have been accused.Uefa fined Barcelona 30,000 (now about £26,000) in 2010 for failing to notify anti-doping officials of a change in their training schedule, which meant that players were not present when officials arrived to drug test them. Barcelona blamed a system failure and were ordered to pay the fine with a further 45,000 fine suspended for three years.The role of Guardiolas personal doctorAs Guardiola mentioned, his personal doctor at the time was Dr. Ramon Segura. Dr. Segura was also physician to another player who tested positive for nandrolone just seven months before Guardiola. FC Barcelona defender Frank de Boer failed a test for nandrolone after a UEFA cup match against Celta Vigo. He produced a result of 8.6ng/ml, again well over the limit of 2ng/ml.In the initial disciplinary proceedings conducted by the CONI in December 2001, Dr. Segura argued that the supplements he had given Guardiola were contaminated and were the cause of the positive test.The lead prosecutor Giacomo Aiello listened to more than three hours of testimony from Dr. Segura. Dr. Segura provided the list of supplements Guardiolas defence had had analysed in a lab in Cologne in an attempt to argue that they had been contaminated with nandrolone. However Aiello stated that the results came back negative and specifically that no nandrolone metabolites were found in the substances. These supplements could not have been the source of the positive test.It became clear that despite claiming contamination, Dr. Segura could not even be sure of the contents of these supplements. It was discovered during Guardiolas unsuccessful appeal that Dr. Seguras behaviour in preparing Guardiolas supplements was deemed risky. These supplements were prepared with raw materials purchased from different suppliers according to market availability, without suitable certification of manufacturers.This assumedly would have caused great concern to Pep Guardiola given his trust in the doctor whose supplements he had been taking for many years. Their relationship remained strong however.Breaks my heart how unlucky Ped has been in regard to scandals. Time after time he is just an innocent bystander as scandals break around him. He is the coral reef of Football managers.Pep Guardiola wants to wait before he has an 'opinion' after police stepped up their probe into Barcelona's alleged corrupt payments to an official.Police raid referee offices in corruption probeBarcelona accused of paying refereeing committeeEx-manager Guardiola has his sayWHAT HAPPENED? Spanish police raided the offices Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Madrid this week, as Barcelona face charges of corruption over payments made to former vice-president of the country's referees' committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, in return for favourable refereeing decisions. It is alleged that the Spanish giants paid 8.4m euros (£7.4m) to Negreira and his Dasnil 95 company between 2001 and 2018 and 2016 and 2018 respectively. Now, Manchester City boss Guardiola, who managed Barca between 2008-2012 in the most successful period in the club's history, has responded to these allegations.WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola said on Friday: Wait and see let the justice, the process (run). So far what I heard I didnt see or read, because Im out of that, but I didnt see Barcelona really, really, really, really pay a referee to take a benefit. I didnt see that, I didnt read it. Thats why I want to wait before I have an opinion, because Barcelona is going to defend what they have to do, and we will see.What Im pretty sure is when Barcelona won, it was because they were better than the opponents. That Im pretty convinced about right now  in our day. We won because we were far better than our rivals. And when they were not, they dont win, they lose. But justice will decide what really happened.