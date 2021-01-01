That's not what I'm saying and I'm sure Pep is well aware he gets paid for those summer soccer schools in Abu Dhabi, in addition to god knows what else they give him to stay there. I'm saying I doubt he (or Arteta) was aware they were cheating to the extent that they were actually going to get caught and done for it.
City had already been caught and been punished for FFP breaches before Guardiola arrived. At the end of the 13-14 season, City admitted to breaching UEFA FFP rules were fined £49m, and had their CL squad capped. Guardiola arrived in the summer of 2016.
In 2018 Der Spiegel published emails showing how City was cheating. They were banned from the CL for two years. In the same year, the Premier League started proceedings for FFP breaches.
Ped still signed a new deal in 2022. He knows full well what happened and what is happening.
It's nothing new. He used various preposterous defences to overturn a drugs ban from his playing career. He was at Barca when they were paying the head of the referees. Scandals seem to follow poor Ped around.
I mean he rocks up at City and a year later they get fined £35,000 for players missing drugs tests. Manchester City have been fined £35,000 by the Football Association after admitting to breaching rules on anti-doping, the governing body has confirmed.
Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the club was found to have failed to ensure their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d).
The FA also issued the club with a warning regarding their future conduct.
In accordance to the FA's regulations, clubs are required to provide accurate details of player whereabouts so that they are available for drug testing at all times.