I highly doubt he or Guardiola know the scale of the cheating going on, or much of it at all. Their interest in the financial side goes as far as "how much can we spend this summer" and they would not ask nor be told if they did where it came from. That's not to say they don't read the papers and know, but I doubt the club tells them anything even if they asked.



He may not know the full extent, but he knows. He's not blind or deaf, and he's not stupid either. Even the most casual observer can see that the former Manchester City are not a big club and have a very limited fanbase. He'd have to be the most naive man in the country to believe that their income is legitimate. A tin pot 'club' he'd probably never heard of before 2008, supposedly with bigger revenues than the biggest, greatest clubs on Earth. It's absolutely laughable.The whole 'project' is preposterous. It's clearly false. As fake as Elton John's hairpiece. Everyone knows it. Everyone can see it. Yet we are supposed to swallow the idea that Mr. Awareness knows nothing. He simply turns a blind eye. All he ever cares about is getting his hands on every conceivable advantage. Abu Dhabi provide that for him, so his eyes, ears and conscience are closed.The 'club' will, of course, bullshit him. All he is to them is another useful idiot that has been bought off. Their world is full of them. But he knows. Of course he knows. The ins and outs of it? Probably not. But he knows.