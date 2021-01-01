I wonder about this too. For example, surely Arteta has some sort of insight into what is going on inside City, and can he really be comfortable considering they have already cost him 1 title and almost certainly will cost him another one this season too? Kinda would expect ex-City employees to whistle-blow a bit more. But maybe they are.



I highly doubt he or Guardiola know the scale of the cheating going on, or much of it at all. Their interest in the financial side goes as far as "how much can we spend this summer" and they would not ask nor be told if they did where it came from. That's not to say they don't read the papers and know, but I doubt the club tells them anything even if they asked.