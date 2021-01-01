« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 211818 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 05:53:54 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:05:34 pm
I wonder about this too. For example, surely Arteta has some sort of insight into what is going on inside City, and can he really be comfortable considering they have already cost him 1 title and almost certainly will cost him another one this season too? Kinda would expect ex-City employees to whistle-blow a bit more. But maybe they are.
I highly doubt he or Guardiola know the scale of the cheating going on, or much of it at all. Their interest in the financial side goes as far as "how much can we spend this summer" and they would not ask nor be told if they did where it came from. That's not to say they don't read the papers and know, but I doubt the club tells them anything even if they asked.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 06:03:08 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:53:54 pm
I highly doubt he or Guardiola know the scale of the cheating going on, or much of it at all. Their interest in the financial side goes as far as "how much can we spend this summer" and they would not ask nor be told if they did where it came from. That's not to say they don't read the papers and know, but I doubt the club tells them anything even if they asked.

I think Ped might have noticed AD being co-owners of Girona with his brother Pere.

Next, you will be telling us Mancini didn't know he was being paid off the books ;D ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 06:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:03:08 pm
I think Ped might have noticed AD being co-owners of Girona with his brother Pere.

Next, you will be telling us Mancini didn't know he was being paid off the books ;D ;D
That's not what I'm saying and I'm sure Pep is well aware he gets paid for those summer soccer schools in Abu Dhabi, in addition to god knows what else they give him to stay there. I'm saying I doubt he (or Arteta) was aware they were cheating to the extent that they were actually going to get caught and done for it.
