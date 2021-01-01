« previous next »
This is literally sportswashing. We're breaking rules in football, but we're building you a nice music area. So go away.

Absolutely right. Politicians love investors. The more fingers Abu Dhabi has in the local business community, then the less the local government will need to dip into their own limited funds and resources and the more likely it is that there will be a growing reluctance by people who wield influence and power to do anything about the (in their world) relatively small matter of the football club. In fact not only will they not do anything theyll positively lobby to support the crooks, a Nation state with unlimited wealth who are clearly buying a veneer to hide their grotesque underbelly
This is literally sportswashing. We're breaking rules in football, but we're building you a nice music area. So go away.

This. The textbook definition of it.
Profits from the arena won't be allowed to be spent on Man City players, it won't sit on the clubs balance sheet.  Just like Red Sox tickets don't affect our balance sheet.  Completely seperate.

That isn't how concert venue ticket sales work either, the arena won't be promoting any shows so won't be taking actual ticket sale income, will all go to the artist and promoter.  Bar take and hire fee will go to the arena owners

I am in complete agreement that City have broken loads of rules.  A big part of sportswashing with football clubs and other sporting grups is that you get the buy in from supporters of that team.  People don't have the same emotional connection to an arena


I always thought the FT was a well researched paper, I don't now
They do stuff like this to court favour off people though. We will build you a nice, new musical arena so you can join our growing group of people, who will defend us when the time is needed. Nothing from this lot is done for free, remember that.

They host concerts at the Etihad all the time though, it's been going on since 2005, so its not like anything is changing, just there will be a new venue. The likes of U2, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Take That, Robbie Williams, Beyonce, Foo Fighters, Metallica have all played the Stadium, Take Take, The Killers, Eagles, Eric Clapton and Olivia Rodrigo are all playing this summer.

I used to work with a girl who lived opposite the Etihad and she hated all the concerts, place was packed and she couldn't sleep on work nights, so I don't know how popular it actually is with local residents. For me, and a lot of residents of Gtr Manchester, it's easier to go to O/T and O/T Cricket Ground, or the Bridgewater Hall or MEN as we can get a Taxi, Bus, Tram or train to O/T, Piccadilly or Oxford Road, the Etihad is a PITA, used to hate driving my lad to the Etihad Campus, took ages to get there from ours.
Not yet, but will be in the future, anyway its the financial times mentioning the MEN, not me. I doubt another Arena will help the MEN, especially when backed by the sort of money Abu Dhabi have. They can pay artists to choose this venue, rake in the ticket money and use this on the squad. Who will know if Abu Dhabi have paid Rod Stewart a £1m backhander to choose City over the MEN. They are not bothered about overall profits, they are already rich.
It's not relevant to Man City with the new FFP rules in place.
They host concerts at the Etihad all the time though, it's been going on since 2005, so its not like anything is changing, just there will be a new venue. The likes of U2, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Take That, Robbie Williams, Beyonce, Foo Fighters, Metallica have all played the Stadium, Take Take, The Killers, Eagles, Eric Clapton and Olivia Rodrigo are all playing this summer.

I used to work with a girl who lived opposite the Etihad and she hated all the concerts, place was packed and she couldn't sleep on work nights, so I don't know how popular it actually is with local residents. For me, and a lot of residents of Gtr Manchester, it's easier to go to O/T and O/T Cricket Ground, or the Bridgewater Hall or MEN as we can get a Taxi, Bus, Tram or train to O/T, Piccadilly or Oxford Road, the Etihad is a PITA, used to hate driving my lad to the Etihad Campus, took ages to get there from ours.
Do they actually own the Etihad? Having a decent sized stadium is one of the things that drew Abu Dhabi.
Do they actually own the Etihad? Having a decent sized stadium is one of the things that drew Abu Dhabi.

No they still rent it from Manchester City Council, the owners. Because all operating, maintenance and future capital costs are borne by Man City itself, all monies earned from the use of the stadium are theirs. Like Oh Campione says though, the vast majority of the money made, something like 85%, goes to the promoter and the band, the venue makes its money from hiring the place out, food, drink, merchandise, that kind of thing.
No they still rent it from Manchester City Council, the owners. Like Oh Campione says though, the vast majority of the money made, something like 85%, goes to the promoter and the band, the venue makes its money from hiring the place out, food, drink, merchandise, that kind of thing.
👍

It's not really relevant to them but boy they are getting a good deal for the Emptyhad.
It's not relevant to Man City with the new FFP rules in place.


Yes, as pointed out, the FT got this wrong then (albeit I'll bet there is a link, there always is, even Everton managed to get unjustifiable revenue from their training ground until Putin stuck his nose in)
👍

It's not really relevant to them but boy they are getting a good deal for the Emptyhad.

They pay £3m per YEAR in rent :butt
It's not relevant to Man City with the new FFP rules in place.

Don't worry, they'll find a way to.
Profits from the arena won't be allowed to be spent on Man City players, it won't sit on the clubs balance sheet.  Just like Red Sox tickets don't affect our balance sheet.  Completely seperate.

Completely separate, until City Football group start doing things like buying a player, "assigning" him to one of their clubs, sending him out on loan to a different club in the group, and then selling him to a third club in the group.

In that case, the difference between the finances of City Football group and Manchester City might start getting a bit muddled.
You said they planned to use the money to invest in the team and put the MEN arena out of business? That is not correct.  Olivia Rodrigo tickets arent being used to cover Haalands wages

An arena being built is not going to affect the potential charges against City

Lots of things Manchester City have done are corupt and deserve punishment, not sure this is one of them

No, I did not say that. I didn't even mention the MEN, you did. I never said anything about the money going into the City side either, that's not my concern. My fear is about why they are doing it in the first place. It's a straight forward tactic from sports washing states, that they will build arenas, make themselves acceptable to the local community, knowing that further down the line it comes in handy when people start attacking them. Eventually there will come a day when everything is out in the open and you will have all sorts of people defending Abu Dhabi because they have built these flats (even though working class Manchester people won't even be able to buy one). Or they have built a new musical stadium. It's nothing to do with building the squad at City and everything to do with buying respectability with the local community and the politicians.
No, I did not say that. I didn't even mention the MEN, you did. I never said anything about the money going into the City side either, that's not my concern. My fear is about why they are doing it in the first place. It's a straight forward tactic from sports washing states, that they will build arenas, make themselves acceptable to the local community, knowing that further down the line it comes in handy when people start attacking them. Eventually there will come a day when everything is out in the open and you will have all sorts of people defending Abu Dhabi because they have built these flats (even though working class Manchester people won't even be able to buy one). Or they have built a new musical stadium. It's nothing to do with building the squad at City and everything to do with buying respectability with the local community and the politicians.

They're well down that path already Jill, they're loved because of the changes to Ancoats, the city centre, the area around the Etihad
They're well down that path already Jill, they're loved because of the changes to Ancoats, the city centre, the area around the Etihad

Sadly, it seems to be the case..
Profits from the arena won't be allowed to be spent on Man City players, it won't sit on the clubs balance sheet.  Just like Red Sox tickets don't affect our balance sheet.  Completely seperate.

That isn't how concert venue ticket sales work either, the arena won't be promoting any shows so won't be taking actual ticket sale income, will all go to the artist and promoter.  Bar take and hire fee will go to the arena owners

I am in complete agreement that City have broken loads of rules.  A big part of sportswashing with football clubs and other sporting grups is that you get the buy in from supporters of that team.  People don't have the same emotional connection to an arena





If it is on the same site then revenue from concerts and the like can be used for FFP purposes.
If it is on the same site then revenue from concerts and the like can be used for FFP purposes.
Etihad airways paying £500m to advertise at a Kajagoogoo concert.
So City build a music venue, put the MEN out of business and use the income to fund their team, imagine if we tried to put the Echo Arena out of business


https://www.ft.com/content/a8fb2940-c433-11e9-a8e9-296ca66511c9

Full houses every night for one man and his kazoo at £200 a head minimum
Etihad airways paying £500m to advertise at a Kajagoogoo concert.

Theyre certainly not too shy shy about keeping their dodgy dealings hush hush, aye?
Just read another report in the Athletic about the case. They mentioned there will be a number of witnesses who will be called to the panel. I be do wonder if they have someone who used to work for City, whose now working with the PL. I have to emphasize that is  purely speculation on my part, but it would give extra encouragement to the PL to proceed with the case, despite City's non refusal to co-operate.

I wouldn't be surprised if Omar Berrada is one of the witnesses. You know, the former 'Chief Football Operations Officer for City Football Group' now the Man Utd CEO.
If it is on the same site then revenue from concerts and the like can be used for FFP purposes.

Not sure how much of a finger Abu Dhabi have in this, Co-op Live is the name of the new Arena and they are part of OakViewGroup (OVG), a sports and arena developer based out of Denver Colorado, who own Cardiff Arena, but mainly have stuff throughout the USA and Canada

https://www.oakviewgroup.com/venues/
Not sure how much of a finger Abu Dhabi have in this, Co-op Live is the name of the new Arena and they are part of OakViewGroup (OVG), a sports and arena developer based out of Denver Colorado, who own Cardiff Arena, but mainly have stuff throughout the USA and Canada

https://www.oakviewgroup.com/venues/

Quote
City Football Group (CFG), the global operator of football and sports related business, and Oak View Group (OVG) are equal joint venture partners and investors in Co-op Live along with Harry Styles as an investor.
https://www.cooplive.com/pQv4biV/about-co-op-live


The arena is being built on land on the "Etihad Campus", which wikipedia has as being owned by Man City.

No idea whether the joint venture means OVG now has a share in the land the Arena is on, or if the joint venture only covers the Arena itself and Man City/ City Football Group will be the 50% Arena owners, 100% landlords.
I wouldn't be surprised if Omar Berrada is one of the witnesses. You know, the former 'Chief Football Operations Officer for City Football Group' now the Man Utd CEO.

Strangely enough a City fan asked Nick Harris whether it would come round to hit United hiring Berrada. But according to Nick, he's not mentioned in any of the letters or documents, so he doesn't think he was very high up in it. It seemed to be a small number of people who were very involved with all the controversial stuff.
If it is on the same site then revenue from concerts and the like can be used for FFP purposes.

I dont think they can - been reported in the telegraph that it wont affect Man City budget directly, City Football Group will benefit but not the club.
No, I did not say that. I didn't even mention the MEN, you did. I never said anything about the money going into the City side either, that's not my concern. My fear is about why they are doing it in the first place. It's a straight forward tactic from sports washing states, that they will build arenas, make themselves acceptable to the local community, knowing that further down the line it comes in handy when people start attacking them. Eventually there will come a day when everything is out in the open and you will have all sorts of people defending Abu Dhabi because they have built these flats (even though working class Manchester people won't even be able to buy one). Or they have built a new musical stadium. It's nothing to do with building the squad at City and everything to do with buying respectability with the local community and the politicians.

Honest mistake on this one - got you and Black Bull confused, both have the Ukraine flags!  Sorry!
Honest mistake on this one - got you and Black Bull confused, both have the Ukraine flags!  Sorry!

That's okay.  :D
They host concerts at the Etihad all the time though, it's been going on since 2005, so its not like anything is changing, just there will be a new venue. The likes of U2, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Take That, Robbie Williams, Beyonce, Foo Fighters, Metallica have all played the Stadium, Take Take, The Killers, Eagles, Eric Clapton and Olivia Rodrigo are all playing this summer.

I used to work with a girl who lived opposite the Etihad and she hated all the concerts, place was packed and she couldn't sleep on work nights, so I don't know how popular it actually is with local residents. For me, and a lot of residents of Gtr Manchester, it's easier to go to O/T and O/T Cricket Ground, or the Bridgewater Hall or MEN as we can get a Taxi, Bus, Tram or train to O/T, Piccadilly or Oxford Road, the Etihad is a PITA, used to hate driving my lad to the Etihad Campus, took ages to get there from ours.
this too true. My EX wife harangued me into attending a Take That ordeal there, fellas......
https://www.cooplive.com/pQv4biV/about-co-op-live


The arena is being built on land on the "Etihad Campus", which wikipedia has as being owned by Man City.

No idea whether the joint venture means OVG now has a share in the land the Arena is on, or if the joint venture only covers the Arena itself and Man City/ City Football Group will be the 50% Arena owners, 100% landlords.

Cheers for that, couldn't find it.

Yes, its being built just across the Ashton canal, right next door to the Stadium on land owned by Abu Dhabi
Theyre certainly not too shy shy about keeping their dodgy dealings hush hush, aye?
Oh my!  I enjoyed that if nobody else did.  Bravo.
Not sure how much of a finger Abu Dhabi have in this, Co-op Live is the name of the new Arena and they are part of OakViewGroup (OVG), a sports and arena developer based out of Denver Colorado, who own Cardiff Arena, but mainly have stuff throughout the USA and Canada

https://www.oakviewgroup.com/venues/

If I was being cynical then the ownership doesn't really matter. City don't own the Etihad. There is a pretty simple workaround.

City lease the Arena at a knock down price with Abu Dhabi compensating OVG group through another joint venture. City then get a promoter to run the Arena and cream off a profit.

It isn't just the Arena which will be the biggest indoor arena in Europe. They are also looking to build a hotel on the campus as well. Imagine how many rich Arabs will pay for penthouse suites but never turn up.

For me it is just yet another way to artificially inflate City's revenues.
Theyre certainly not too shy shy about keeping their dodgy dealings hush hush, aye?

Very very good
Theyre certainly not too shy shy about keeping their dodgy dealings hush hush, aye?
superb

love that song
Theyre certainly not too shy shy about keeping their dodgy dealings hush hush, aye?

;D

It's just a neverending story of puns with you isn't it?
