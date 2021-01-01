You said they planned to use the money to invest in the team and put the MEN arena out of business? That is not correct. Olivia Rodrigo tickets arent being used to cover Haalands wages



An arena being built is not going to affect the potential charges against City



Lots of things Manchester City have done are corupt and deserve punishment, not sure this is one of them



No, I did not say that. I didn't even mention the MEN, you did. I never said anything about the money going into the City side either, that's not my concern. My fear is about why they are doing it in the first place. It's a straight forward tactic from sports washing states, that they will build arenas, make themselves acceptable to the local community, knowing that further down the line it comes in handy when people start attacking them. Eventually there will come a day when everything is out in the open and you will have all sorts of people defending Abu Dhabi because they have built these flats (even though working class Manchester people won't even be able to buy one). Or they have built a new musical stadium. It's nothing to do with building the squad at City and everything to do with buying respectability with the local community and the politicians.