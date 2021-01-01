« previous next »
Reply #3000 on: Today at 03:44:34 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:17:59 pm
This is literally sportswashing. We're breaking rules in football, but we're building you a nice music area. So go away.

Absolutely right. Politicians love investors. The more fingers Abu Dhabi has in the local business community, then the less the local government will need to dip into their own limited funds and resources and the more likely it is that there will be a growing reluctance by people who wield influence and power to do anything about the (in their world) relatively small matter of the football club. In fact not only will they not do anything theyll positively lobby to support the crooks, a Nation state with unlimited wealth who are clearly buying a veneer to hide their grotesque underbelly
Reply #3001 on: Today at 03:51:16 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:17:59 pm
This is literally sportswashing. We're breaking rules in football, but we're building you a nice music area. So go away.

This. The textbook definition of it.
Reply #3002 on: Today at 03:58:36 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 03:39:05 pm
Profits from the arena won't be allowed to be spent on Man City players, it won't sit on the clubs balance sheet.  Just like Red Sox tickets don't affect our balance sheet.  Completely seperate.

That isn't how concert venue ticket sales work either, the arena won't be promoting any shows so won't be taking actual ticket sale income, will all go to the artist and promoter.  Bar take and hire fee will go to the arena owners

I am in complete agreement that City have broken loads of rules.  A big part of sportswashing with football clubs and other sporting grups is that you get the buy in from supporters of that team.  People don't have the same emotional connection to an arena


I always thought the FT was a well researched paper, I don't now
Reply #3003 on: Today at 04:01:50 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:10:03 pm
They do stuff like this to court favour off people though. We will build you a nice, new musical arena so you can join our growing group of people, who will defend us when the time is needed. Nothing from this lot is done for free, remember that.

They host concerts at the Etihad all the time though, it's been going on since 2005, so its not like anything is changing, just there will be a new venue. The likes of U2, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Take That, Robbie Williams, Beyonce, Foo Fighters, Metallica have all played the Stadium, Take Take, The Killers, Eagles, Eric Clapton and Olivia Rodrigo are all playing this summer.

I used to work with a girl who lived opposite the Etihad and she hated all the concerts, place was packed and she couldn't sleep on work nights, so I don't know how popular it actually is with local residents. For me, and a lot of residents of Gtr Manchester, it's easier to go to O/T and O/T Cricket Ground, or the Bridgewater Hall or MEN as we can get a Taxi, Bus, Tram or train to O/T, Piccadilly or Oxford Road, the Etihad is a PITA, used to hate driving my lad to the Etihad Campus, took ages to get there from ours.
Reply #3004 on: Today at 04:06:13 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:33:51 pm

Not yet, but will be in the future, anyway its the financial times mentioning the MEN, not me. I doubt another Arena will help the MEN, especially when backed by the sort of money Abu Dhabi have. They can pay artists to choose this venue, rake in the ticket money and use this on the squad. Who will know if Abu Dhabi have paid Rod Stewart a £1m backhander to choose City over the MEN. They are not bothered about overall profits, they are already rich.
It's not relevant to Man City with the new FFP rules in place.
Reply #3005 on: Today at 04:07:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:01:50 pm
They host concerts at the Etihad all the time though, it's been going on since 2005, so its not like anything is changing, just there will be a new venue. The likes of U2, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Take That, Robbie Williams, Beyonce, Foo Fighters, Metallica have all played the Stadium, Take Take, The Killers, Eagles, Eric Clapton and Olivia Rodrigo are all playing this summer.

I used to work with a girl who lived opposite the Etihad and she hated all the concerts, place was packed and she couldn't sleep on work nights, so I don't know how popular it actually is with local residents. For me, and a lot of residents of Gtr Manchester, it's easier to go to O/T and O/T Cricket Ground, or the Bridgewater Hall or MEN as we can get a Taxi, Bus, Tram or train to O/T, Piccadilly or Oxford Road, the Etihad is a PITA, used to hate driving my lad to the Etihad Campus, took ages to get there from ours.
Do they actually own the Etihad? Having a decent sized stadium is one of the things that drew Abu Dhabi.
Reply #3006 on: Today at 04:13:56 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:07:19 pm
Do they actually own the Etihad? Having a decent sized stadium is one of the things that drew Abu Dhabi.

No they still rent it from Manchester City Council, the owners. Like Oh Campione says though, the vast majority of the money made, something like 85%, goes to the promoter and the band, the venue makes its money from hiring the place out, food, drink, merchandise, that kind of thing.
Reply #3007 on: Today at 04:15:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:13:56 pm
No they still rent it from Manchester City Council, the owners. Like Oh Campione says though, the vast majority of the money made, something like 85%, goes to the promoter and the band, the venue makes its money from hiring the place out, food, drink, merchandise, that kind of thing.
👍

It's not really relevant to them but boy they are getting a good deal for the Emptyhad.
