Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

RJH

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2960 on: Today at 08:57:21 am
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 08:03:48 am
Not to mention that Troyes are just 4 points clear of the relegation zone in the second division. Feel bad for their fans. They're basically going to be just another cog in this group.

They're literally just a launderer of young talent for the City football group.
Their top 3 record signings (all signed at 18 years old):

Savio - 0 appearances, sent on loan to CFG club Girona, now signing for Man City
Metinho - 8 appearances, spent last season on loan to CFG club Lommels, now on loan at Sparta Rotterdam
Amar Fatah - 1 appearances, sent on loan last season to CFG club Lommels, currently still there on loan.


That is not the transfer activity of a club acting in their own interest (especially not when their recent history is bouncing up and down the leagues).



Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 08:06:18 pm
Sadly, the league approved this shit.


That wouldn't have even stopped this, as Man City are buying the kid, not loaning him.

It needs FIFA rules to stop this at the top level, but it's not going to happen. They should have shut the door on multi-club ownership groups years ago.
Egyptian36

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2961 on: Today at 10:22:48 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:44:26 pm
Nick Miller
@NickMiller79
A classic bit of multi-club nimble footwork this.

Savio was signed by City Football Group's Troyes - their record signing, in fact - but has never played for them, loaned immediately to City Football Group's Girona, & is now being sold to City Football Group's Manchester City.
...

Farcical.

Did they break any rules doing this ?
Redknight60

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2962 on: Today at 11:03:36 am
One year on from being charged still fuck all repercussions. In that time they've already screwed another club out of a league title could be another one this year.

Must be the only sporting body in the world who can charge a team on a massive scale of breaking THEIR rules and yet still send delegates to hand over a trophy to them with a beaming smile. Farcical and pathetic from the PL.

I understand there are a lot of charges but I have no doubt City are slowing things at every opportunity.(Many of the charges were not cooperating with investigations, not just historical but right up to the date of the charges.) They should be suspended from competition immediately and we'll soon see the pace pick up. 
Eeyore

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2963 on: Today at 11:29:28 am
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 11:03:36 am
One year on from being charged still fuck all repercussions. In that time they've already screwed another club out of a league title could be another one this year.

Must be the only sporting body in the world who can charge a team on a massive scale of breaking THEIR rules and yet still send delegates to hand over a trophy to them with a beaming smile. Farcical and pathetic from the PL.

I understand there are a lot of charges but I have no doubt City are slowing things at every opportunity.(Many of the charges were not cooperating with investigations, not just historical but right up to the date of the charges.) They should be suspended from competition immediately and we'll soon see the pace pick up. 

They would just get a judicial review win and then sue the Premier League for reputational damage.
MH41

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2964 on: Today at 11:34:06 am
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 11:03:36 am
One year on from being charged still fuck all repercussions. In that time they've already screwed another club out of a league title could be another one this year.

Must be the only sporting body in the world who can charge a team on a massive scale of breaking THEIR rules and yet still send delegates to hand over a trophy to them with a beaming smile. Farcical and pathetic from the PL.

I understand there are a lot of charges but I have no doubt City are slowing things at every opportunity.(Many of the charges were not cooperating with investigations, not just historical but right up to the date of the charges.) They should be suspended from competition immediately and we'll soon see the pace pick up.

This is it!

They are deliberately kicking the problem further down the line by refusing to co-operate. And by doing so, they are reaping the benefits of having Guardiola in charge to maximise further success, because he will only be there for a while, and hes certainly not going to want to hang around if they get their just punishment.
Meanwhile, we have missed our greatest opportunity in years to maximise success, because of Klopps impending departure. Remember, at one stage a few years ago we accumulated 112 points out of a possible 114, yet that was only good enough for 1 title.

What kind of weak body is the PL? They have somehow sat back, and let City refused to co-operate & refuse to hand over information from 2018. The 115 Charges is somewhat misleading. It is 115 charges until they refused to co-operate since 2018, and that should be made clear to the public at every opportunity.

I have always been astonished that the PL have not come down hard on City for non co-operation, right from the start. Surely non co-operation should mean an immediate ban, along with a punishment? We all know what happens if a player refuses to take a drug test - A ban, regardless if they are subsequently found clean or not.
It is high time that the PL took immediate action. Im not interested in retrospective titles, medals etc. The moment has gone. Gone forever. You can never recapture those days again  for example the home games v Wolves, a few years ago, where we could have celebrated a title in front of our fans. How do you compensate for these loss of moments? You cant. Its gone forever.

Apparently the date has been set for the hearing. What the big secrecy is, I do not know. But the PL also needs to come out and clarify why they have chosen to allow City to continue participation in the league. Clubs need to ask this, journalists need to ask this. The PL need to clarify this, before another club is robbed of a memory.   
Redknight60

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2965 on: Today at 11:40:30 am
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:34:06 am

Apparently the date has been set for the hearing. What the big secrecy is, I do not know.

Il be surprised if it's anything other than Masters thinks there's a good chance City again try to delay and he doesn't want the negative press of the date being put back.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2966 on: Today at 11:49:48 am
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:34:06 am
This is it!

They are deliberately kicking the problem further down the line by refusing to co-operate. And by doing so, they are reaping the benefits of having Guardiola in charge to maximise further success, because he will only be there for a while, and hes certainly not going to want to hang around if they get their just punishment.
Meanwhile, we have missed our greatest opportunity in years to maximise success, because of Klopps impending departure. Remember, at one stage a few years ago we accumulated 112 points out of a possible 114, yet that was only good enough for 1 title.

What kind of weak body is the PL? They have somehow sat back, and let City refused to co-operate & refuse to hand over information from 2018. The 115 Charges is somewhat misleading. It is 115 charges until they refused to co-operate since 2018, and that should be made clear to the public at every opportunity.

I have always been astonished that the PL have not come down hard on City for non co-operation, right from the start. Surely non co-operation should mean an immediate ban, along with a punishment? We all know what happens if a player refuses to take a drug test - A ban, regardless if they are subsequently found clean or not.
It is high time that the PL took immediate action. Im not interested in retrospective titles, medals etc. The moment has gone. Gone forever. You can never recapture those days again  for example the home games v Wolves, a few years ago, where we could have celebrated a title in front of our fans. How do you compensate for these loss of moments? You cant. Its gone forever.

Apparently the date has been set for the hearing. What the big secrecy is, I do not know. But the PL also needs to come out and clarify why they have chosen to allow City to continue participation in the league. Clubs need to ask this, journalists need to ask this. The PL need to clarify this, before another club is robbed of a memory.   

They can't ban them now as the onus is on the PL to prove they are guilty, which is why its been easy for them to slow every investigation down, but that will drastically backfire if they lose the case.
MH41

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2967 on: Today at 12:13:30 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:49:48 am
They can't ban them now as the onus is on the PL to prove they are guilty, which is why its been easy for them to slow every investigation down, but that will drastically backfire if they lose the case.

Really? And how exactly are the PL supposed to do that when City are withholding evidence?
Surely there must be some requirements for clubs each year to provide information (accounts etc) in order to renew a licence to continue to participate in a competition? "Sorry. We're still waiting on your response to our request from 6 years ago. We cannot allow your participation until we receive that"
It's probably a really bad comparator, but in the case of a refusal to take a doping test, how exactly are the PL supposed to find a player guilty?
And apologies. Please forgive me for my ignorance on legal matters etc. I'm coming from a common sense point of view.
 
Redley

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2968 on: Today at 12:19:15 pm
If they're found guilty, it just has to be a flat out rewriting of history. Void every trophy won in this country during that time (whether they decide to hand those trophies to the runners up, I'm not that fussed about to be honest), relegated out of the PL. Just dont see how else they could do it with dealing with the whole thing at once. We've seen with Everton and Forest that punishments are being handed out per season. If the PL turn around and say 'Right, for breaking the rules every season for over a decade, we're going to give a single season punishment' then the calls for the ESL again are just going to explode and I dare say one that's a lot more damaging to domestic football than the original pitch.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2969 on: Today at 12:19:44 pm
So after such a season at Girona savio is only worth 30 million :lmao

The cheats finding any possible loopholes to cheat.
swoopy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2970 on: Today at 12:25:53 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:19:44 pm
So after such a season at Girona savio is only worth 30 million :lmao

The cheats finding any possible loopholes to cheat.

Yeh, but it's fine, becuase they're building a new indoor music venue next door to the Etihad for the public to use. So it's great for the UK.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2971 on: Today at 12:26:44 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:13:30 pm
Really? And how exactly are the PL supposed to do that when City are withholding evidence?
Surely there must be some requirements for clubs each year to provide information (accounts etc) in order to renew a licence to continue to participate in a competition? "Sorry. We're still waiting on your response to our request from 6 years ago. We cannot allow your participation until we receive that"
It's probably a really bad comparator, but in the case of a refusal to take a doping test, how exactly are the PL supposed to find a player guilty?
And apologies. Please forgive me for my ignorance on legal matters etc. I'm coming from a common sense point of view.

They have gathered enough evidence to charge them once it goes forward to the panel they will decide if it's been proven I doubt they would have gone this far if they didn't have confidence of proving the case. What you are  forgetting is City are "denying" the charges which is why the evidence gathered will need to prove their cheating.
Tokyoite

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2972 on: Today at 01:07:30 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:22:48 am
Did they break any rules doing this ?
Why would they, he's just getting a promotion  ;)

What a pathetic excuse for a club these c*nts are.
