One year on from being charged still fuck all repercussions. In that time they've already screwed another club out of a league title could be another one this year.



Must be the only sporting body in the world who can charge a team on a massive scale of breaking THEIR rules and yet still send delegates to hand over a trophy to them with a beaming smile. Farcical and pathetic from the PL.



I understand there are a lot of charges but I have no doubt City are slowing things at every opportunity.(Many of the charges were not cooperating with investigations, not just historical but right up to the date of the charges.) They should be suspended from competition immediately and we'll soon see the pace pick up.



This is it!They are deliberately kicking the problem further down the line by refusing to co-operate. And by doing so, they are reaping the benefits of having Guardiola in charge to maximise further success, because he will only be there for a while, and hes certainly not going to want to hang around if they get their just punishment.Meanwhile, we have missed our greatest opportunity in years to maximise success, because of Klopps impending departure. Remember, at one stage a few years ago we accumulated 112 points out of a possible 114, yet that was only good enough for 1 title.What kind of weak body is the PL? They have somehow sat back, and let City refused to co-operate & refuse to hand over information from 2018. The 115 Charges is somewhat misleading. It is 115 charges until they refused to co-operate since 2018, and that should be made clear to the public at every opportunity.I have always been astonished that the PL have not come down hard on City for non co-operation, right from the start. Surely non co-operation should mean an immediate ban, along with a punishment? We all know what happens if a player refuses to take a drug test - A ban, regardless if they are subsequently found clean or not.It is high time that the PL took immediate action. Im not interested in retrospective titles, medals etc. The moment has gone. Gone forever. You can never recapture those days again  for example the home games v Wolves, a few years ago, where we could have celebrated a title in front of our fans. How do you compensate for these loss of moments? You cant. Its gone forever.Apparently the date has been set for the hearing. What the big secrecy is, I do not know.Clubs need to ask this, journalists need to ask this. The PL need to clarify this, before another club is robbed of a memory.