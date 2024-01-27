I'm surprised there isn't more doom and gloom in here. Is there really any reason to believe that they're going to face actual punishment? They've got not only limitless billions but the full diplomatic weight of a foreign government behind them. Even if there's an initial penalty, I don't see it sticking.



My only real hope is that the media and the rest of the league's supporters start treating them the way they should have ten years ago. And even that's a slim one.



It's not a question of a lack of doom and gloom. If City escape punishment on all 115 charges then there's nothing down for the future of football. If that's the way this is going, then there's no point getting worked up over it.I'm not going to waste my emotional energy feeling miserable about something that hasn't happened yet, and might not happen. I'd rather be optimisitc and worry about the gloom if it comes to pass. It's not like we're all sitting around crowing over their imminent demise. Fantasising about it, yes, but nobody here takes it for granted.At the end of the day, they can't appeal this to CAS. Personally, I'd love to see them start next season on a 115 point deduction, with the balance rolling over to the subsequent seasons. Even if they put in a 90 point season, they'd be starting in the Championship on -25. And once the EFL get ahold of their finances...