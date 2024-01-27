« previous next »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2840 on: January 27, 2024, 01:53:35 am »
Quote from: BigTroubleInLittleChina on January 27, 2024, 01:45:29 am
Elsker / eier, love / own isnt quite the same, even though some people (mostly men) believe it is.. But i dont mind the mixup as long as you try.. ;)

Nice to have a norwegian friendly poster, although most of you probably are cause of the large following of Liverpool supporters there (except the 2019 CL final where most fans hates Karius and still does, despite the elbow from benzema and the concussion..

Though he did a pretty shit job as gk in the final and should have subbed himself off, but who does that early in a CL final anyways..

But on to the Norwich game, and fuck Man City the cheating c*nts (also referring to PR China)

Yeah, sorry if I wasn't clear, but that was my point. She said "eier" instead of "elsker" and therefore said she "owns me", which I found funny.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2841 on: January 27, 2024, 02:52:27 am »
They usually do  8)
The way she goes, boys.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2842 on: January 27, 2024, 03:12:50 am »
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2843 on: January 27, 2024, 06:48:22 am »
Quote from: BigTroubleInLittleChina on January 27, 2024, 01:02:11 am
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/sports-columnists/story/2022-06-10/zeigler-golf-liv-pga-tour-phil-mickelson-sportswashing-saudi-arabia
English champion Manchester City is owned by a consortium that is headed by Abu Dhabis sovereign wealth fund and that also includes a state-run Chinese company. The group is the majority stakeholder for teams in Spain, Belgium, France, Australia, Uruguay, Japan, India, China and, yes, Major League Soccer (New York City FC).

The same Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund bankrolling LIV Golf recently completed the takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle United, a move met with widespread jubilation from fans ecstatic about the infusion of capital into a club wallowing near the bottom of the table. They waved Saudi flags and wore mock headscarves. The away uniforms for next season were leaked  white jerseys with green badges and trim, suspiciously familiar to the Saudi national team.

I really didnt know about the china peoples (i know) republic having a hand in Man City operations. Dont know about the source but its a gem for golfers (which im https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/sports-columnists/story/2022-06-10/zeigler-golf-liv-pga-tour-phil-mickelson-sportswashing-saudi-arabia-lionel-messi-antitrust   
Real link, sorry all, big thumbs and a new phone Also Norwegian so that explains it mostly..


Abu Dhabi own 81% of City Football Group, US equity firm Silver Lake 18%, and Chinese companies 1%.

Apparently China used to have >10%, but have sold off most of their stake to the other two a couple of years ago.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2844 on: January 27, 2024, 08:22:04 am »
Quote from: RJH on January 27, 2024, 06:48:22 am
Abu Dhabi own 81% of City Football Group, US equity firm Silver Lake 18%, and Chinese companies 1%.

Apparently China used to have >10%, but have sold off most of their stake to the other two a couple of years ago.
That would be the Silverlake that Abu Dhabi invested £2B in.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2845 on: January 27, 2024, 08:22:22 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 26, 2024, 11:09:04 pm
Bald Fraud say he may extend his contract oh well let them cheat our rivals out of titles if pep is staying another15 years ffs while we possibly have some transition period with new manager.

Guardiola signing a new contract or leaving was something I did care about when we knew Klopp was going to be here, due to us wanting a period with our manager when Guardiola had fucked off. Now with Klopp going I dont really care anymore as they will keep winning anyway.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2846 on: January 27, 2024, 10:33:54 am »
Wouldnt be surprised if the book is chucked at this mob to coincide with Klopp off the scene/transition to new set-up for us and MU improving.  Thats not conspiracy driven, just typical we wouldnt be in a position to reap any benefits.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2847 on: January 27, 2024, 10:42:30 am »
Why is everyone throwing the towel in regarding competing after Jürgen leaves?

FFS people get a grip, neither the club nor the team is going to collapse on July 1st you know  :butt
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2848 on: January 27, 2024, 10:47:48 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January 27, 2024, 10:42:30 am
Why is everyone throwing the towel in regarding competing after Jürgen leaves?

FFS people get a grip, neither the club nor the team is going to collapse on July 1st you know  :butt

Hopefully not, but it will be a new set-up beyond the manager given key back room staff are also headed for the door.  Anyway, to keep on message as per thread title.  Wonder what will come first, justice re the years old post office scandal or the years old city scandal?  Who knows.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2849 on: January 27, 2024, 11:19:51 am »
My main hope now is that Abu Dhabi allow Ped to leave soon. He's done his job of winning the CL and outlasting Klopp at Liverpool, so may no longer see us as a threat to their dominance.

There are no other managers out there that are comparable to either Klopp or Ped, so with both of them out of the picture, overcoming City might not have to involve racking up 95 point seasons anymore.

My hope after that is that City get bounced out of the league altogether for their cheating, Jurgen gets his extra two titles, and we play in a fairer, more competitive league.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2850 on: January 27, 2024, 11:53:33 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 26, 2024, 11:09:04 pm
Bald Fraud say he may extend his contract oh well let them cheat our rivals out of titles if pep is staying another15 years ffs while we possibly have some transition period with new manager.
Will he insist on a clause that will free him up if they get kicked into the Moss Side Sunday Park League, where they belong? CHEATING, FUCKING TWATS.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2851 on: January 27, 2024, 11:54:23 am »
The cups and the league and the European leagues are a farce while this joke of a club aren't pulled up.

Might as well just stop all the competitions until their case is finalised otherwise what is the point?

If they 'win' stuff this year have they 'won' or not?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2852 on: January 27, 2024, 12:38:17 pm »
These still being allowed to compete does make a mockery of all the tournaments theyre involved in. Dirty horrible cheating scum.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2853 on: January 27, 2024, 01:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 27, 2024, 11:19:51 am
My main hope now is that Abu Dhabi allow Ped to leave soon. He's done his job of winning the CL and outlasting Klopp at Liverpool, so may no longer see us as a threat to their dominance.

There are no other managers out there that are comparable to either Klopp or Ped, so with both of them out of the picture, overcoming City might not have to involve racking up 95 point seasons anymore.

My hope after that is that City get bounced out of the league altogether for their cheating, Jurgen gets his extra two titles, and we play in a fairer, more competitive league.
He's tied with the Girona stuff. It will all end in disgrace anyway.

The club is like a ticking time bomb.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2854 on: Yesterday at 04:25:04 pm »
Up till now loads of rival fans have been willing City on to win the league season after season to stop us. Watch them all start braying for City's blood now they're starting to think we might no longer be a threat.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2855 on: Yesterday at 04:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:25:04 pm
Up till now loads of rival fans have been willing City on to win the league season after season to stop us. Watch them all start braying for City's blood now they're starting to think we might no longer be a threat.

Without us, they would be winning their 7th on the bounce this season, only we can stop them getting 4 on the bounce - us pushing them in the league also probably stopped them winning the CL more than once, plus we knocked the c*nts out too.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2856 on: Yesterday at 04:50:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:27:31 pm
Without us, they would be winning their 7th on the bounce this season, only we can stop them getting 4 on the bounce - us pushing them in the league also probably stopped them winning the CL more than once, plus we knocked the c*nts out too.

Absolutely, Rob. We've given the league a veneer of respectability when it comes to competitiveness. We've been the only thing stopping City turning this into the Scottish League, where the fight is to see who comes second.

We're losing the best manager in the world right on the cusp of these cheating bastards getting their just desserts. Guess they think we've done our job and have no further use for us now.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2857 on: Yesterday at 05:28:28 pm »
I'm surprised there isn't more doom and gloom in here. Is there really any reason to believe that they're going to face actual punishment? They've got not only limitless billions but the full diplomatic weight of a foreign government behind them. Even if there's an initial penalty, I don't see it sticking.

My only real hope is that the media and the rest of the league's supporters start treating them the way they should have ten years ago. And even that's a slim one.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2858 on: Yesterday at 05:40:51 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 05:28:28 pm
I'm surprised there isn't more doom and gloom in here. Is there really any reason to believe that they're going to face actual punishment? They've got not only limitless billions but the full diplomatic weight of a foreign government behind them. Even if there's an initial penalty, I don't see it sticking.

My only real hope is that the media and the rest of the league's supporters start treating them the way they should have ten years ago. And even that's a slim one.
This isn't an arms deal, though, it's football, so while pressure will be applied, other factors should matter.

The obvious factor to me that some hope rests in is that the PL needs to prevent a breakaway league, and needs to be seen to have done something serious. There will presumably be clauses in PL agreements with clubs that require the PL to maintain and oversee sporting integrity, failing which the clubs don't have the same obligations with them. If things get too ridiculous with Man City and Newcastle (and they already have), the others could take drastic action somewhere down the line.

Anyway, I actually came on here to note how Klopp is the only coach who was truly able to confront the serial cheats. I would really love it if, retrospectively, he was awarded the additional 2 PL medals that he deserves from 2018-19 and 2021-22.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2859 on: Yesterday at 10:41:22 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 05:28:28 pm
I'm surprised there isn't more doom and gloom in here. Is there really any reason to believe that they're going to face actual punishment? They've got not only limitless billions but the full diplomatic weight of a foreign government behind them. Even if there's an initial penalty, I don't see it sticking.

My only real hope is that the media and the rest of the league's supporters start treating them the way they should have ten years ago. And even that's a slim one.

It's not a question of a lack of doom and gloom. If City escape punishment on all 115 charges then there's nothing down for the future of football. If that's the way this is going, then there's no point getting worked up over it.

I'm not going to waste my emotional energy feeling miserable about something that hasn't happened yet, and might not happen. I'd rather be optimisitc and worry about the gloom if it comes to pass.  It's not like we're all sitting around crowing over their imminent demise. Fantasising about it, yes, but nobody here takes it for granted.

At the end of the day, they can't appeal this to CAS. Personally, I'd love to see them start next season on a 115 point deduction, with the balance rolling over to the subsequent seasons. Even if they put in a 90 point season, they'd be starting in the Championship on -25. And once the EFL get ahold of their finances...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 08:22:21 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:41:22 pm
At the end of the day, they can't appeal this to CAS. Personally, I'd love to see them start next season on a 115 point deduction, with the balance rolling over to the subsequent seasons. Even if they put in a 90 point season, they'd be starting in the Championship on -25. And once the EFL get ahold of their finances...

Should be expulsion and being stripped off all their illgotten gains, no messing about with points deductions for their level of cheating.

They should be getting regular points deductions just for each refusal to comply with the investigations, not their other offences. The PL should send somebody round each Monday, ask them if they are going to comply with the investigation, if they refuse, dock them 6 points.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 09:51:13 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:22:21 am
Should be expulsion and being stripped off all their illgotten gains, no messing about with points deductions for their level of cheating.

They should be getting regular points deductions just for each refusal to comply with the investigations, not their other offences. The PL should send somebody round each Monday, ask them if they are going to comply with the investigation, if they refuse, dock them 6 points.

Absolutely agree. I was thinking on terms of what the authorities might do on a practical level, rather than what they deserve.

They should be suspended from the competition for refusing to cooperate with the investigation.  Beggars belief they're allowed to compete for trophies as they're investigated for corruptly winning trophies!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 09:57:12 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:51:13 am
They should be suspended from the competition for refusing to cooperate with the investigation.  Beggars belief they're allowed to compete for trophies as they're investigated for corruptly winning trophies!

I'd have docked them points each season they didn't co-operate. 3 first season, 6 second season and so on.
They'd co-operate soon enough.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 10:02:01 am »
The only fitting punishment for these c*nts is complete removal from the football league.

Make them start again in the the conference for robbing Jurgen & the lads of what should rightfully be theirs.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 10:14:09 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:57:12 am
I'd have docked them points each season they didn't co-operate. 3 first season, 6 second season and so on.
They'd co-operate soon enough.

Would need to dock them more points than that. They cheated to become competitive. The punishment should be intended to erode their ability to compete. I'd have stared them on -15, then -18 etc. They shouldn't even be allowed a top four place, never mind be in contention for the title.

Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:02:01 am
The only fitting punishment for these c*nts is complete removal from the football league.

Make them start again in the the conference for robbing Jurgen & the lads of what should rightfully be theirs.

Ultimately, yes. They should be thrown out and everything they won should be redistributed.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 12:44:21 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 05:28:28 pm
I'm surprised there isn't more doom and gloom in here. Is there really any reason to believe that they're going to face actual punishment? They've got not only limitless billions but the full diplomatic weight of a foreign government behind them. Even if there's an initial penalty, I don't see it sticking.

My only real hope is that the media and the rest of the league's supporters start treating them the way they should have ten years ago. And even that's a slim one.

If the punishment doesn't even come close to fitting the crime then the Premier League will have a lot to lose. I don't see them going to all the trouble, & expense, of spending hours upon hours of digging through stuff that may, or may not, implicate Man City's owners only for little, or nothing, to come of it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2866 on: Today at 02:28:59 pm »
World's most commercially successful football club

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2867 on: Today at 03:46:12 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:28:59 pm
World's most commercially successful football club


That Foden has the most puchable face in football
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2868 on: Today at 05:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 03:46:12 pm
That Foden has the most puchable face in football
I see this a lot.  how can ppl ignore
Guimares
Pigeon
Fernandez

and so many others?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2869 on: Today at 06:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:51:13 am
Absolutely agree. I was thinking on terms of what the authorities might do on a practical level, rather than what they deserve.

They should be suspended from the competition for refusing to cooperate with the investigation.  Beggars belief they're allowed to compete for trophies as they're investigated for corruptly winning trophies!

You are correct but how else do they stop the Pesky Scousers and their Imagine being us banners?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2870 on: Today at 06:27:27 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:28:59 pm
World's most commercially successful football club



You have to log in to see the ticket options now, must have found on out were taking the piss out of them, Still enough here to take the piss out of the lying, empty stadium c*nts though, returns for sale for a game a month away? Fuck off  :wave

Manchester City v Burnley 31 Jan
Premier LeagueThe Etihad Stadium

Tickets returned via the Ticket Exchange are now on sale to Cityzens Matchday and Junior Members. Four tickets per Member. Season Ticket Members can also purchase an additional three tickets.

Manchester City v Everton 10th Feb
Premier LeagueThe Etihad Stadium

Tickets returned via the Ticket Exchange are now on sale to Cityzens Matchday and Junior Members. One ticket per Member.

Manchester City v Chelsea 17 Feb
Premier LeagueThe Etihad Stadium

Tickets returned via the Ticket Exchange are now on sale to Cityzens Matchday and Junior Members. One ticket per Member.

https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/categories/Men's%20Tickets
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2871 on: Today at 07:06:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:51:12 pm
I see this a lot.  how can ppl ignore
Guimares
Pigeon
Fernandez

and so many others?
Foden just looks like a chav, would love to take a steel chair to that ugly mug of his.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 07:06:56 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:28:59 pm
World's most commercially successful football club



why did they airbrush out the toilet he was on?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 07:17:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:06:56 pm
why did they airbrush out the toilet he was on?

They were going to replace it with Old Trafford, but didn't have time.
