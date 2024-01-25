I hope you are right. But will we?

The right and proper time for us to benefit from doing things right, was with Klopp at the helm. That's what makes any outcome now unfair. They should have been punished a long time ago. I have no words for how they have abused the system and stalled the process.

We need to make the right choice still however, to benefit. Klopp was astonishing in the market and improving players.

Look at what has happened at Utd to show that spending money does not equate success.



He's like Bill Shankly. He laid the foundation for what we are today. See where we were before he came.And as everyone can see this window, FFP is a big factor going forward and we're up there with the strongest financially. Don't buy the lies of teams like Barcelona, PSG and City.It's just a shame that he won't be here to benefit from a more even playing field. Also, we don't need to spend blindly. Let's get a good manager and put a good structure in place to assist him. Our relative financial strength gives us more margin for error which is always good and it gives us the opportunity to "bully" a good number of English clubs when they are forced to sell their best players. I think people are underestimating the impact.That would be later though. For now, the best we can do is to be present and enjoy everyof having Jurgen Klopp as our manager.