Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Logged
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
City are going to get their arses pasted very soon!!

Cant wait for it, its like looking forwards to crimbo as a kid. My Ma always made sure I got what I wanted too ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
I can't be arsed going on to Bluemoon anymore. What's the general feeling over there regarding these charges ? Surely they don't believe they've got nothing to fear.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
At a guess:

Did nothing wrong
Have irrefutable evidence proving innocence
Everyones at it
Have got explosive evidence of others misconduct
Cartel
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Are Man City respecting the procedure when they refuse to co-operate for six years?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
I can't be arsed going on to Bluemoon anymore. What's the general feeling over there regarding these charges ? Surely they don't believe they've got nothing to fear.

This suggests there was a time when you were arsed with it? :o

That place is a bigger shithole than the one next door to BMD.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Are Man City respecting the procedure when they refuse to co-operate for six years?
They have disrespected the game and every one of its rules since the day they became the PL representative of the state of Abu Dhabi. Even if they somehow manage to buy their way out of the PL charges, they will forever be known as cheating bastards.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Guardiola having a snide dig at Man Utd and Omar Berrada as well earlier, hes defo feeling the heat, been a right petulant little freak in his press conference today  ;D

Maybe United think with this person everything is going to change  congratulations! I dont know if doing this, everything is going to get sorted; if this happens, oh my god, they have to build a stand for Omar Berrada...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yeah. A bitter sarcastic needless pissy comment.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Guardiola having a snide dig at Man Utd and Omar Berrada as well earlier, hes defo feeling the heat, been a right petulant little freak in his press conference today  ;D

Maybe United think with this person everything is going to change  congratulations! I dont know if doing this, everything is going to get sorted; if this happens, oh my god, they have to build a stand for Omar Berrada...

Not very classy. How very out of character.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Pip wants to have him and City talked about in the news, 'coz he got it, who cares about them?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
It seems to me that Guardiola is taking a far more active role as a defender of the Empire of lies. I guess he was reminded of how much the Empire loves him and would hate for his reputation to be sullied. He is welded to that boat now, and will go down with it if it sinks.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Guardiola having a snide dig at Man Utd and Omar Berrada as well earlier, hes defo feeling the heat, been a right petulant little freak in his press conference today  ;D

Maybe United think with this person everything is going to change  congratulations! I dont know if doing this, everything is going to get sorted; if this happens, oh my god, they have to build a stand for Omar Berrada...

You'd expect a fan taking the piss to come out with something like that, but not the manager. Ped knows how big or small a part Berrada played, but he's acting like a bit of a tit with those comments
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
These c*nts cheated Jurgen out of 2 league titles. They need to pay
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
They win I suppose.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Nah, we will win the league this season, the same season these cheating c*nts are dealt with.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Nah, we will win the league this season, the same season these cheating c*nts are dealt with.

They still ruined it honestly.
It was amazing, it could have been epic.

Fuck everyone who let them do this.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
I hope they get relegated back to where they belong in League 2.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
If it werent for these cheats Klopp would already have an unbeaten PL Title win and domestic treble win in the bag.

His legacy is only going to grow with time as it comes to light what he was really up against, a nation state playing by different rules to the rest of us.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Strip these c*nts of the titles and give the medals to their rightful owners

Cheating c*nts
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Gonna be a complete waste of a season next year isnt it .mind they have the product they deserve.

If they dont get in trouble wouldnt be surprised if baldie signs another contract for more easy titles he has feasted on them now for over a decade.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
If it werent for these cheats Klopp would already have an unbeaten PL Title win and domestic treble win in the bag.

His legacy is only going to grow with time as it comes to light what he was really up against, a nation state playing by different rules to the rest of us.

There's definitely the argument that he'd have stuck with the job longer. Part of the 'stress' of the game that he lingered on was getting transfers done - something the sportswashers and oligarchs have made more difficult by inflating the market.  In a normal market, Klopp's Liverpool would've had better spending power and more allure. So, you're not only playing against cheats that can pay whatever they feel, they've upset the whole transfer market in general.

To paraphrase Keegan, I will LOVE IT when they're relegated.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
There's definitely the argument that he'd have stuck with the job longer. Part of the 'stress' of the game that he lingered on was getting transfers done - something the sportswashers and oligarchs have made more difficult by inflating the market.  In a normal market, Klopp's Liverpool would've had better spending power and more allure. So, you're not only playing against cheats that can pay whatever they feel, they've upset the whole transfer market in general.

To paraphrase Keegan, I will LOVE IT when they're relegated.
Theyve polluted the game. They are a complete and utter shit stain on the game. Although, even with their 115 and counting charges of corruption and cheating, they still couldnt stop Klopp winning the lot!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Can't blame Jurgen when he's been doing things the right way against this gang of cheats. We'll reap the benefits of our favourable FFP position very soon.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Can't blame Jurgen when he's been doing things the right way against this gang of cheats. We'll reap the benefits of our favourable FFP position very soon.
Lets hope so. Seems such a shame that a man and manger as great as Klopp has had to compete against the cheating bastards.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Can't blame Jurgen when he's been doing things the right way against this gang of cheats. We'll reap the benefits of our favourable FFP position very soon.
This is how I feel in my more optimistic moments. I think they'll be relegated next season (or at worst an unprecedented points deduction), which will give our new man a real crack at the title in his first season.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Can't blame Jurgen when he's been doing things the right way against this gang of cheats. We'll reap the benefits of our favourable FFP position very soon.

I hope you are right. But will we?
The right and proper time for us to benefit from doing things right, was with Klopp at the helm. That's what makes any outcome now unfair. They should have been punished a long time ago. I have no words for how they have abused the system and stalled the process.
We need to make the right choice still however, to benefit. Klopp was astonishing in the market and improving players.
Look at what has happened at Utd to show that spending money does not equate success.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Can't blame Jurgen when he's been doing things the right way against this gang of cheats. We'll reap the benefits of our favourable FFP position very soon.

He said something about how Liverpool have done it the right way and I felt it was a dig at these cheating c*nts
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
I hope you are right. But will we?
The right and proper time for us to benefit from doing things right, was with Klopp at the helm. That's what makes any outcome now unfair. They should have been punished a long time ago. I have no words for how they have abused the system and stalled the process.
We need to make the right choice still however, to benefit. Klopp was astonishing in the market and improving players.
Look at what has happened at Utd to show that spending money does not equate success.
He's like Bill Shankly. He laid the foundation for what we are today. See where we were before he came.

And as everyone can see this window, FFP is a big factor going forward and we're up there with the strongest financially. Don't buy the lies of teams like Barcelona,  PSG and City.

It's just a shame that he won't be here to benefit from a more even playing field. Also, we don't need to spend blindly. Let's get a good manager and put a good structure in place to assist him. Our relative financial strength gives us more margin for error which is always good and it gives us the opportunity to "bully" a good number of English clubs when they are forced to sell their best players. I think people are underestimating the impact.

That would be later though. For now, the best we can do is to be present and enjoy every second of having Jurgen Klopp as our manager.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Cheating c*nts.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
He said something about how Liverpool have done it the right way and I felt it was a dig at these cheating c*nts
I'm hoping that around this time next year he gives his first post-Liverpool interview and rips them to fucking bits.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
I'm hoping that around this time next year he gives his first post-Liverpool interview and rips them to fucking bits.

Im now hoping he starts attacking the officials also they deserve it too.

City are cheats everyone knows that
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Bald Fraud say he may extend his contract oh well let them cheat our rivals out of titles if pep is staying another15 years ffs while we possibly have some transition period with new manager.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
I'm hoping that around this time next year he gives his first post-Liverpool interview and rips them to fucking bits.

Hell wait for the PL appeal decision then let rip. Ive leaned towards the view that I didnt want any titles awarded to us, I just wanted them stripped from City. But with Jurgen going, I want his record to show his true achievements. 4 PL titles not 2. Obviously Im including this season.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/sports-columnists/story/2022-06-10/zeigler-golf-liv-pga-tour-phil-mickelson-sportswashing-saudi-arabia
English champion Manchester City is owned by a consortium that is headed by Abu Dhabis sovereign wealth fund and that also includes a state-run Chinese company. The group is the majority stakeholder for teams in Spain, Belgium, France, Australia, Uruguay, Japan, India, China and, yes, Major League Soccer (New York City FC).

The same Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund bankrolling LIV Golf recently completed the takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle United, a move met with widespread jubilation from fans ecstatic about the infusion of capital into a club wallowing near the bottom of the table. They waved Saudi flags and wore mock headscarves. The away uniforms for next season were leaked  white jerseys with green badges and trim, suspiciously familiar to the Saudi national team.

I really didnt know about the china peoples (i know) republic having a hand in Man City operations. Dont know about the source but its a gem for golfers (which im https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/sports-columnists/story/2022-06-10/zeigler-golf-liv-pga-tour-phil-mickelson-sportswashing-saudi-arabia-lionel-messi-antitrust   
Real link, sorry all, big thumbs and a new phone Also Norwegian so that explains it mostly..
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/sports-columnists/story/2022-06-10/zeigler-golf-liv-pga-tour-phil-mickelson-sportswashing-saudi-arabia
English champion Manchester City is owned by a consortium that is headed by Abu Dhabis sovereign wealth fund and that also includes a state-run Chinese company. The group is the majority stakeholder for teams in Spain, Belgium, France, Australia, Uruguay, Japan, India, China and, yes, Major League Soccer (New York City FC).

The same Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund bankrolling LIV Golf recently completed the takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle United, a move met with widespread jubilation from fans ecstatic about the infusion of capital into a club wallowing near the bottom of the table. They waved Saudi flags and wore mock headscarves. The away uniforms for next season were leaked  white jerseys with green badges and trim, suspiciously familiar to the Saudi national team.

I really didnt know about the china peoples (i know) republic having a hand in Man City operations. Dont know about the source but its a gem for golfers (which im not).

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Hjertelig takk for det. Long time lurker, not much of a poster these days. My younger selg was hellbent on Harry Wilson making it. He sort of did, though..
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
