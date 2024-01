The BBC love-in with Pep documentary and the then constant advertisement of it which is fawning upon fawning over him is just utter madness. Who are they trying to convince? It's like a propaganda piece as it has absolutely zero objectiveness.I know a lot of mainstream documentaries have lost all sense of objectiveness these days but this is just daft. The guy who tested positive for drug cheating, a chequebook manager who has never once stepped foot out of managing any team who was not teaming with stars or money, never mind the 115 charges hanging over his head, yet lets just wash all of that away and we will go with the 'genius' line.It's laughable and the worst part is that we've paid for it all.I mean what is next, they going to do one about the genius of Lance Armstrong? Just incredible.