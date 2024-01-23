Im convinced many clubs and the fans suffer from some football related stockholm syndrome. Man City has hindered so many of them in one way or another, leapfrogging clubs and taking European places away or pushing them further towards relegation battles etc. Everton being one of the most obvious, if you go back to the seasons prior to Man City getting bought by the sportswashers, Everton where above them, consistently. Yet here we are, with barely a peep from anyone, and many of these fanbases gleefully willing them on to win, just to stop other clubs us from winning.
Find it weird why all the other clubs are happy for that lot to cheat there way to success basically turning a blind eye to it and stopping there clubs ever moving forward
It's a condition called Anyone But The Scousers To Win.Or if you're an Ev fan, Anyone But The Redshite.
We know we were right: Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin sure of Man Citys FFP guilt
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.38]