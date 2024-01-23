« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 189166 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,051
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 02:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:37:25 pm
Im convinced many clubs and the fans suffer from some football related stockholm syndrome. Man City has hindered so many of them in one way or another, leapfrogging clubs and taking European places away or pushing them further towards relegation battles etc.  Everton being one of the most obvious, if you go back to the seasons prior to Man City getting bought by the sportswashers, Everton where above them, consistently.

Yet here we are, with barely a peep from anyone, and many of these fanbases gleefully willing them on to win, just to stop other clubs us from winning.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,536
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 02:41:17 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 02:27:56 pm
Find it weird why all the other clubs are happy for that lot to cheat there way to success basically turning a blind eye to it and stopping there clubs ever moving forward
It's a condition called Anyone But The Scousers To Win.
Or if you're an Ev fan, Anyone But The Redshite.
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 05:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:41:17 pm
It's a condition called Anyone But The Scousers To Win.
Or if you're an Ev fan, Anyone But The Redshite.

I still think that is their greatest weapon. It was genius of Abu Dhabi to buy City. Is there any other club with less antagonism tied to them in the top two leagues? They were as inoffensive as water when they were bought. Zero chance a club with a real rivalry with a large club gets away with what they did.

I laughed when they beat United on GD.  :-\   :no
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,357
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 07:50:26 pm »
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 01:33:04 am »
Hopefully they get stripped of that CL trophy.

Great to see, I thought Ceferin was bought by them, but seems it's not the case.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 