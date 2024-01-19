Ill forever love how much mindloss he has at Anfield.



Absolute comedy



Its been on the whole fantastic the last few years!Not so much when he claimed someone threw a coin at him though (was that last season?). I have massive doubts that that actually happened, from the lower main?? No evidence when LFC scoured the CCTV anyway.One thing Im certain never happened is the clubs claim that their bus was vandalised the same day on the way back from Anfield.Which miraculously, in this day and age with so many filming everyone and everything where top level football is concerned, theres somehow not one second of footage of the supposed attack thats surfaced.Not unless you count that dodgy photo of a cracked bus window, from the inside, that looked like the supposed stricken vehicle was parked up in an industrial estate somewhere!Lying, cheating pricks. Their comeuppance cant come soon enough!Edit: found the bus picture in this link absolutely laughable