Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2720 on: January 19, 2024, 07:42:07 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on January 19, 2024, 12:18:52 pm
More from the excellent Nick Harris.

https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1748277010609123657?s=20

"We've successfully done this before" stood out to me like a sore thumb there. Cheating c*nts at every single level.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2721 on: January 19, 2024, 07:54:18 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on January 19, 2024, 06:00:23 pm
This gets me livid everytime I listen to it.
Webb, you  :no :no :no :no

He doubles down on the City decision at Everton(2nd season they get a favorable decision at Everton that impacts the title race) cause they don't want to be forced to remove points from City should something change or they don't want to make it seem as though they're favoring them. That's my only conclusion. He's all over the place here.

If you suffer from high blood pressure... might want to take yor medication before watching this.

7:34 - 7:48 CLEARLY LYING AND HE KNOWS IT!  :no
Look at his body language.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/54qFLCidcoU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/54qFLCidcoU</a>

Shocking pile of shite from him there


Quote from: Tonyh8su on January 19, 2024, 07:42:07 pm
"We've successfully done this before" stood out to me like a sore thumb there. Cheating c*nts at every single level.

Same here - we've got around the rules before, lets do it again
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 04:23:11 am
Quote from: harleydanger on January 19, 2024, 01:58:03 pm
Ill forever love how much mindloss he has at Anfield.

Absolute comedy

Its been on the whole fantastic the last few years!  ;D

Not so much when he claimed someone threw a coin at him though (was that last season?). I have massive doubts that that actually happened, from the lower main?? No evidence when LFC scoured the CCTV anyway.

One thing Im certain never happened is the clubs claim that their bus was vandalised the same day on the way back from Anfield.

Which miraculously, in this day and age with so many filming everyone and everything where top level football is concerned, theres somehow not one second of footage of the supposed attack thats surfaced.

Not unless you count that dodgy photo of a cracked bus window, from the inside, that looked like the supposed stricken vehicle was parked up in an industrial estate somewhere!

Lying, cheating pricks. Their comeuppance cant come soon enough!

Edit: found the bus picture in this link absolutely laughable

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-bus-attack-liverpool-25280875.amp
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2723 on: Yesterday at 08:27:32 am
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 04:23:11 am
Its been on the whole fantastic the last few years!  ;D

Not so much when he claimed someone threw a coin at him though (was that last season?). I have massive doubts that that actually happened, from the lower main?? No evidence when LFC scoured the CCTV anyway.

One thing Im certain never happened is the clubs claim that their bus was vandalised the same day on the way back from Anfield.

Which miraculously, in this day and age with so many filming everyone and everything where top level football is concerned, theres somehow not one second of footage of the supposed attack thats surfaced.

Not unless you count that dodgy photo of a cracked bus window, from the inside, that looked like the supposed stricken vehicle was parked up in an industrial estate somewhere!

Lying, cheating pricks. Their comeuppance cant come soon enough!

Edit: found the bus picture in this link absolutely laughable

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-bus-attack-liverpool-25280875.amp


That's a photo taken at the coach depot, can clearly see the ad blue pump in the pic. As for the cracked windscreen, that looks exactly like what you'd get when a stone is flicked up on the motorway and hits the windscreen, it's a load of bollocks stort, it's just  some shit stirring manc c*nt selling a pic to the manc rag
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2724 on: Yesterday at 08:30:55 am
Im pretty sure the coaches will have dashcams which would pick up anyone throwing a stone at the windscreen. Mightve been the same invisible person that threw a coin at Ped.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2725 on: Yesterday at 10:35:39 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:30:55 am
Im pretty sure the coaches will have dashcams which would pick up anyone throwing a stone at the windscreen. Mightve been the same invisible person that threw a coin at Ped.

Yep - we've had dashcams in the trucks for at least 7 years now.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2726 on: Yesterday at 10:59:23 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on January 19, 2024, 06:00:23 pm
This gets me livid everytime I listen to it.
Webb, you  :no :no :no :no

He doubles down on the City decision at Everton(2nd season they get a favorable decision at Everton that impacts the title race) cause they don't want to be forced to remove points from City should something change or they don't want to make it seem as though they're favoring them. That's my only conclusion. He's all over the place here.

If you suffer from high blood pressure... might want to take yor medication before watching this.


They're fine with trying to screw up Liverpool's season though, even when we're in the same title race as City.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2727 on: Yesterday at 11:13:26 am
Fuck me, avoid BBC1 on Wednesday. Just flicking through the TV book and theres an hour long crapfest about the bald fraud on.

The blurb bangs on about "his humble beginnings to his crowning glory" then it says "his transcendent journey across Europe's top leagues"

I feel sick and to think we have to pay for this shit.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2728 on: Yesterday at 01:26:35 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 11:13:26 am
Fuck me, avoid BBC1 on Wednesday. Just flicking through the TV book and theres an hour long crapfest about the bald fraud on.

The blurb bangs on about "his humble beginnings to his crowning glory" then it says "his transcendent journey across Europe's top leagues"

I feel sick and to think we have to pay for this shit.
Does it mention getting banned for drugs cheating as a player, bribing refs at Barca and 115 charges of cheating at Abu Dhabi?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2729 on: Yesterday at 09:38:10 pm
Their game against Brentford scheduled for February 20th. We will be on equal number of games played when they come to Anfield.

LFC:

Bournemouth (a)
Chelsea (h)
Arsenal (a)
Burnley (h)
Brentford (a)
Luton (h)
Forest (a)
Man City (h)

Man City:

Burnley (h)
Brentford (a)
Everton (h)
Chelsea (h)
Brentford (h)
Bournemouth (a)
Man Utd (h)
LFC (a)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2730 on: Yesterday at 11:02:00 pm
Can we read anything into their CEO leaving to join United? That is, does he see something coming with these charges?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2731 on: Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:38:10 pm
Their game against Brentford scheduled for February 20th. We will be on equal number of games played when they come to Anfield.

LFC:

Bournemouth (a)
Chelsea (h)
Arsenal (a)
Burnley (h)
Brentford (a)
Luton (h)
Forest (a)
Man City (h)

Man City:

Burnley (h)
Brentford (a)
Everton (h)
Chelsea (h)
Brentford (h)
Bournemouth (a)
Man Utd (h)
LFC (a)

Looking at these fixtures, i think we need to be ready for the City game to be a must-win for us. With KDeB back, Haaland must be due back soon, no CL distractions, I just don't see them dropping more points than us. Their hardest game before us is probably Brentford away ffs.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2732 on: Yesterday at 11:04:43 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:02:00 pm
Can we read anything into their CEO leaving to join United? That is, does he see something coming with these charges?

Huge news because he's the main reason Haaland went there  ::)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2733 on: Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm
Looking at these fixtures, i think we need to be ready for the City game to be a must-win for us. With KDeB back, Haaland must be due back soon, no CL distractions, I just don't see them dropping more points than us. Their hardest game before us is probably Brentford away ffs.
I think you're underestimating some of the teams they'll face.

I expected Everton and Newcastle to get something against them (even though people doubted me)  and it was a big possibility in both games. With their thin squad,  injuries and CL football will have an impact.

The Europa League will also have an impact as we'll be able to rest more players if we get favourable draws and dispatch the opposition in the first leg.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2734 on: Yesterday at 11:15:50 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm
Looking at these fixtures, i think we need to be ready for the City game to be a must-win for us. With KDeB back, Haaland must be due back soon, no CL distractions, I just don't see them dropping more points than us. Their hardest game before us is probably Brentford away ffs.

Well, not really ...

Tottenham (a) FA Cup
Burnley (h)
Brentford (a)
Everton (h)
Copenhagen (a) CL
Chelsea (h)
Brentford (h)
Bournemouth (a)
Man Utd (h)
Copenhagen (h) CL
LFC (a)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2735 on: Yesterday at 11:16:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:38:10 pm
Their game against Brentford scheduled for February 20th. We will be on equal number of games played when they come to Anfield.

LFC:

Bournemouth (a)
Chelsea (h)
Arsenal (a)
Burnley (h)
Brentford (a)
Luton (h)
Forest (a)
Man City (h)

Man City:

Burnley (h)
Brentford (a)
Everton (h)
Chelsea (h)
Brentford (h)
Bournemouth (a)
Man Utd (h)
LFC (a)

Our Luton game will be moved for the League Cup final, though.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2736 on: Yesterday at 11:22:03 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:16:57 pm
Our Luton game will be moved for the League Cup final, though.

Hopefully ...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2737 on: Today at 12:55:31 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:38:10 pm
Their game against Brentford scheduled for February 20th. We will be on equal number of games played when they come to Anfield.

LFC:

Bournemouth (a)
Chelsea (h)
Arsenal (a)
Burnley (h)
Brentford (a)
Luton (h)
Forest (a)
Man City (h)

Man City:

Burnley (h)
Brentford (a)
Everton (h)
Chelsea (h)
Brentford (h)
Bournemouth (a)
Man Utd (h)
LFC (a)
That's a nice run of home games for them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2738 on: Today at 01:07:11 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:02:00 pm
Can we read anything into their CEO leaving to join United? That is, does he see something coming with these charges?

Man Utd are stupid. He is clearly taking advantage of their desperation, they must have offered him a ton of money. It's not like City need him or that he proved himself because we all know what companies sponsr City and why.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2739 on: Today at 01:20:01 am
Quote from: Tonyh8su on January 19, 2024, 07:42:07 pm
"We've successfully done this before" stood out to me like a sore thumb there. Cheating c*nts at every single level.

They steal the best young talents around Europe and them sell them back to decent profits. Nice revenue stream and helps with FFP. It will all come out eventually. I just hope its present time. Not 20 years from now.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2740 on: Today at 01:25:20 am
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2741 on: Today at 04:33:14 am
Need Labour in Power before this thing starts, Tories have been bought by them already.
