Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:18:52 pm
More from the excellent Nick Harris.

https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1748277010609123657?s=20

"We've successfully done this before" stood out to me like a sore thumb there. Cheating c*nts at every single level.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:54:18 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:00:23 pm
This gets me livid everytime I listen to it.
Webb, you  :no :no :no :no

He doubles down on the City decision at Everton(2nd season they get a favorable decision at Everton that impacts the title race) cause they don't want to be forced to remove points from City should something change or they don't want to make it seem as though they're favoring them. That's my only conclusion. He's all over the place here.

If you suffer from high blood pressure... might want to take yor medication before watching this.

7:34 - 7:48 CLEARLY LYING AND HE KNOWS IT!  :no
Look at his body language.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/54qFLCidcoU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/54qFLCidcoU</a>

Shocking pile of shite from him there


Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
"We've successfully done this before" stood out to me like a sore thumb there. Cheating c*nts at every single level.

Same here - we've got around the rules before, lets do it again
Fuck the Tories

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:23:11 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 01:58:03 pm
Ill forever love how much mindloss he has at Anfield.

Absolute comedy

Its been on the whole fantastic the last few years!  ;D

Not so much when he claimed someone threw a coin at him though (was that last season?). I have massive doubts that that actually happened, from the lower main?? No evidence when LFC scoured the CCTV anyway.

One thing Im certain never happened is the clubs claim that their bus was vandalised the same day on the way back from Anfield.

Which miraculously, in this day and age with so many filming everyone and everything where top level football is concerned, theres somehow not one second of footage of the supposed attack thats surfaced.

Not unless you count that dodgy photo of a cracked bus window, from the inside, that looked like the supposed stricken vehicle was parked up in an industrial estate somewhere!

Lying, cheating pricks. Their comeuppance cant come soon enough!

Edit: found the bus picture in this link absolutely laughable

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-bus-attack-liverpool-25280875.amp
