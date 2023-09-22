« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Also not one for tittle tattle but..... About 5 years ago, Walker, who is married with kids had an affair and got the lady in question pregnant and she had the baby. His wife stayed with him and they "worked through their problems". It seems that late last year the lady in question had another baby and Walker is again the Daddy. 
I expect this to be deleted and you can get back to the other dirty laundry of the cheating barstewards.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:37:31 am
If there's government involvement, shouldn't FIFA be stepping in at some point as they state quite categorically that politics and football should remain separate?

Or was that before the Middle Eastern countries were allowed to buy football and other sports?
They do. I've said this many times in the past.

FIFA has suspended something like 19 countries' football associations as a result of governmental interference in the past.

EDIT: Not exactly a wholesome group:
Quote from: the_red_pill on September 22, 2023, 12:41:50 pm
It's become a political issue and any "punishment" would be subject to diplomatic implications- which prolly means no punishment.
It's entirely out of the hands of the FA now.

Old news, but see why FIFA banned them from the World Cup(or international competition)... then compare it with what's going on between the UK government and Abu Dhabi or just the PIF situation in general..
Rules apply only to those who don't have money it seems. FIFA's been quiet regarding PIF especially:

https://time.com/6234776/countries-banned-world-cup-russia/
Quote
Typically, countries are banned temporarily due to governmental interference or issues with the national federation overseeing the sport.
Quote
FIFA had previously suspended the countrys football association, alleging government interference in the countrys local football association.
Quote
In 2015, FIFA alleged third-party interference of Indonesias local soccer association by the government.

Rules for me, but not for thee.

BUT, I blame member nations as well- especially those who had been banned previously for such things. If they don't complain, nothing will be done.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:23:33 am
They do. I've said this many times in the past.

FIFA has suspended something like 19 countries' football associations as a result of governmental interference in the past.

But maybe not when the interference concerns a country that provides them with the most money.

FIFA are never going to shut down their own backhanders 🤔
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:27:33 am
But maybe not when the interference concerns a country that provides them with the most money.

FIFA are never going to shut down their own backhanders 🤔
This ruling needs to restore faith in justice. Let's hope Debs.

I've updated my reply above.
Quote from: simplyred84 on Yesterday at 01:30:28 am
A previous poster said that it started with Chelsea, absolutely correct. Though as much as they hoarded players to prevent other clubs acquiring them, Abramovich still drew a line under their spending to a certain point. They just spent until they couldn't but the books weren't really being cooked.
The new ownership group at CFC self-reported that there was evidence of off the books payments under Abramovich[/size]. The investigation is still ongoing
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:33:24 am
This ruling needs to restore faith in justice. Let's hope Debs.

I've updated my reply above.

Absolutely mate. 

I couldn't open your link due to my adblocker.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:51:30 am
Me neither

Whats he done?
"Apparently", cheating on his pregnant wife. They love a cheat.
I prefer Robbo, Trent and Glenjo anyway.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:41:33 am
"Apparently", cheating on his pregnant wife. They love a cheat.
I prefer Robbo, Trent and Glenjo anyway.

Not the first time he's done it either.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:40:50 am
Absolutely mate.

I couldn't open your link due to my adblocker.
Apologies. I'm including it below:

BY SANYA MANSOORNOVEMBER 17, 2022 12:44 PM EST

Its rare that FIFA bans national teams from participating in the World Cup. So when soccers world governing body declared earlier this year that Russia would be banned from competitionswhich includes this years tournament in Qatarit was a major step. Russia has become an international pariah because of its war in Ukraine, and the sports arena is no exception.

This is one of the few cases that we have so far in which a country has been explicitly banned for a political action, says Mauricio Borrero, an associate professor of history at St. Johns University in New York and an expert on global soccer and Russia. Its more common for national teams to get banned as a result of issues related to their football associations or third-party interference.

Below, some of the countries that FIFA banned at various points over the years, whether for political or other reasons.

Russia
In February, FIFA and UEFA banned all Russian clubs and national teams until further notice as a result of its war against Ukraine. Pressure had been mounting from other countries; many European teams, such as England, Poland, and Sweden had already said they refused to play against Russia. In addition to the Russian mens team being barred from the World Cup, the womens team could not play in this summers Euro 2022 competition and Spartak Moscow could not compete in the Europa League.

Kenya and Zimbabwe
Typically, countries are banned temporarily due to governmental interference or issues with the national federation overseeing the sport. Thats what happened with Kenya and Zimbabwe earlier this year. Kenyas sports ministry shut down the Football Kenya Federation after allegations that funds had been misused. Zimbabwes Football Association was suspended by government officials following allegations of fraud and sexual harassment of female referees.

South Africa
FIFA suspended South Africa in 1961 in response to growing calls from the anti-apartheid movement to boycott South Africa. The countrys law at the time banned mixed-race sports teams and required foreign countries participating in international competitions held in South Africa to send all-white teams.

Following their suspension from global soccer, South Africa was later banned from participating in the Olympics, international cricket, and the Davis Cup (a tennis championship). FIFA reinstated South Africas membership in the early 1990s when apartheid was dismantled; in 2010, the country hosted the tournament.

Yugoslavia
FIFA and UEFA banned Yugoslavia from playing in the 1992 European cup and the 1994 World Cup following U.N. sanctions amid the Serb-dominated governments aggression in the Balkans, particularly toward the former republic of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Chile
Chile could not play in qualifying games for the 1994 World Cup held in the U.S. after a dramatic attempt to steal a spot in the 1990 tournament from their rival, Brazil.

Chilean goalkeeper Roberto Rojas appeared to be hit by a flare thrown from the stadiums Brazilian section while Brazil was 1-0 up with 20 minutes left to play. A victory or draw would have secured Brazils World Cup spot. Although Rojas was seen bleeding and the game was abandoned, a subsequent photo revealed that he had not been hit by the flare; he had cut his own head while using a razor blade concealed in his gloves.

Indonesia
In 2015, FIFA alleged third party interference of Indonesias local soccer association by the government. Although the ban was lifted in 2016, it prevented the team from competing in the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Kuwait
In 2016, Kuwait had to forfeit a qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup against Myanmar. FIFA had previously suspended the countrys football association, alleging government interference in the countrys local football association. The ban lasted for more than two years.

Mexico
FIFA banned Mexico from participating in the 1990 World Cup held in Italy because they included four overage players in qualifying games for the 1989 World Youth Championship. The suspension lasted for two years.

Myanmar
In 2011, the teams fans were violent during an Asian qualifying match against Oman. They threw rocks and glass bottles at the referee, Omani players, and the visiting coach. The Omani squad eventually escaped to the dressing room to stay safe. FIFA awarded Oman, already up 2-0 in the game, a victory that saw Myanmar eliminated from the 2014 World Cup. The Myanmar team was also banned from competing in the 2018 tournament, but the ban was lifted ahead of the tournament following an appeal.

Controversial decisions to let teams play
There are many historical examples where FIFA has not banned countries committing abuses. Notably, in the 1938 World Cup, Nazi Germany participated. In 1978, Argentina both participated and hosted the tournament despite a military coup two years earlier. The stadium where the World Cup final was played was only a few miles away from a military detention center where political prisoners were kept and tortured, Borrero says. Some of the political prisoners later recalled hearing sounds from the stadiumpeople saying goal. It was one of those horrible, horrible situations, Borrero adds.

This year, sweeping anti-government protests in Iran have led to calls from some activists, including Iranian athletes, to ban the national soccer team from the tournament (even if not all Iranians agree that a ban is the most effective form of protest).

But experts note that banning soccer teams based on their countrys political record can set a thorny precedent that may be applied unevenly since many countries engage in human rights abusessuch as Indias discrimination toward Muslims, Israels harsh treatment of Palestinians, or even host nation Qatars treatment of migrant workers.

Borrero says that in the case of Iran, for example, a ban could have set a difficult precedent. Where do you stop? Many countries have these issues.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Sort of sums City up as well that an England international doing that isnt bigger news/more of a scandal. Cant even do the grubby stuff properly.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 09:20:09 am
Also not one for tittle tattle but..... About 5 years ago, Walker, who is married with kids had an affair and got the lady in question pregnant and she had the baby. His wife stayed with him and they "worked through their problems". It seems that late last year the lady in question had another baby and Walker is again the Daddy. 
I expect this to be deleted and you can get back to the other dirty laundry of the cheating barstewards.

Ha, I noticed his wife put out a statement last week saying they'd split up (again)...this will be why!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:19:40 am
Sort of sums City up as well that an England international doing that isnt bigger news/more of a scandal. Cant even do the grubby stuff properly.
Imagine if he played for us or United...
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 01:42:10 am
What do you mean by "nothing"? There is a date set... though no one knows the date. But it's in the future for sure! :)
which it always has been.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:18:32 pm
which it always has been.
And probably always will be.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:47:05 am
These 2 tweets from Nick Harris very enlightening thread are particularly galling:

There is also a massive (MASSIVE) political element to this case. Sheikh Mansour is the deputy PM of a significant political ally of the United Kingdom. Imagine if he and his club were shamed by multiple guilty verdicts. Unprecedented and unpalatable.

I'll be submitting further FOIs to try to establish the extent of British government involvement in the PL vs City case, but others so far have been fruitless. The stakes are SO much higher than whether a football club broke some football rules.

They've built more property than the government in Manchester too. It's like allowing another state to own football clubs in major cities wasn't such a good idea. If it goes sour, then there's more issues than just football related.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:45:42 pm
They've built more property than the government in Manchester too. It's like allowing another state to own football clubs in major cities wasn't such a good idea. If it goes sour, then there's more issues than just football related.
Well the David Cameron government was mad enough to allow Chinese industrial companies to hold stakes in UK nuclear power plants, so what's a bit of real estate in Manchester?
Also, we have German and French state railways to run our railways. Do you know what they do with the profits? They subsidise their own railways!
Slightly less closely related, but recently our navy put out an ad to recruit admirals...

We are probably the dumbest former global empire in the world.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:45:42 pm
They've built more property than the government in Manchester too. It's like allowing another state to own football clubs in major cities wasn't such a good idea. If it goes sour, then there's more issues than just football related.

They've got a such foothold in Manchester now, they might not give a fuck about losing the footy club, so long as they can continue to build and sell properties, its not like City actually makes any money is it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
If Abu Dhabi pulled out of the City sportswashing they'd be in administration surely? 

Presumably once the Sheikh goes he'll take all his imaginary sponsorship deals with him so who pays the wages etc then?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 07:23:52 pm
Well the David Cameron government was mad enough to allow Chinese industrial companies to hold stakes in UK nuclear power plants, so what's a bit of real estate in Manchester?
Also, we have German and French state railways to run our railways. Do you know what they do with the profits? They subsidise their own railways!
Slightly less closely related, but recently our navy put out an ad to recruit admirals...

We are probably the dumbest former global empire in the world.
Don't forget the water companies - that went well. Talk about a shithole.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:48:38 pm
If Abu Dhabi pulled out of the City sportswashing they'd be in administration surely? 

Presumably once the Sheikh goes he'll take all his imaginary sponsorship deals with him so who pays the wages etc then?
Would love it if that happened. They go go into liquidation and no-one would give a shit, apart from maybe Everton fans.

As for Kyle Walker, he's always displayed signs of being a wrong un. Disgusting c*nt.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 07:23:52 pm
Well the David Cameron government was mad enough to allow Chinese industrial companies to hold stakes in UK nuclear power plants, so what's a bit of real estate in Manchester?
Also, we have German and French state railways to run our railways. Do you know what they do with the profits? They subsidise their own railways!
Slightly less closely related, but recently our navy put out an ad to recruit admirals...

We are probably the dumbest former global empire in the world.
There is always the possibility that the verdict will come under the tories and the appeal will come under labour but with Burnham on the right side of the power shift. The politics is complicated but at least Starmer knows all about prosecution and political interference.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:11:35 am
There is always the possibility that the verdict will come under the tories and the appeal will come under labour but with Burnham on the right side of the power shift. The politics is complicated but at least Starmer knows all about prosecution and political interference.
I think the gradual process of the UK voluntarily surrendering its own sovereignty to cash-rich foreign nations did not begin under the 2010 Tory coalition but was well under way under Blair's New Labour. Starmer is also New Labour...

That's a general rant about UK politics and not about this case. I don't know what is going to happen in this case, but English courts are generally very well respected internationally for their independence and their consistency, which is why all sorts of corporations, billionaires and even nation state bodies are eager to litigate in them. I mean to say that corruption exists everywhere, but UK courts are going to be more or less the best you can hope for on cases like this Man City one.
