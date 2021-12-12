It is probably too soon to speculate, but here is my best guess at what will happen to Man City:



Punishment will be agreed beforehand, and there will be governmental interference, to try to preserve Abu Dhabi investment into the country. The punishment will be the most severe ever handed down but completely insufficient.



My best guess is a 40 point deduction. The Prem will argue that they handed down the largest punishment ever. Tough on crime. Blah blah blah. Man City will complain publicly, but privately it will have all been agreed beforehand. Then the narrative will grate. Biggest punishment ever, but still we fought on and stayed in the league, mid table. We would have been champions again were it not for the deduction. Etc.



Man City will drop out of Europe, for one season, but not out of the Premier League. They will get something like 50+ points after the deduction - not enough for CL, or Europe, but they wont be in any relegation danger.



They will have one year of disruption in exchange for many years of cheating, and they will agree to this privately, although they will publicly complain to keep up the charade. Titles will not be stripped and they wont be booted out of the Prem.



The Prem will then want to draw a line under it, but what comes next will be what matters. Will a new thing emerge, driven by disgruntled, but powerful clubs? And if it does, what form will it take?



Its all speculation on my part, but that my best guess at what I think will happen. And it will stink. Ugh.