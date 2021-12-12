« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

G Richards

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2640 on: Yesterday at 11:39:54 pm
It is probably too soon to speculate, but here is my best guess at what will happen to Man City:

Punishment will be agreed beforehand, and there will be governmental interference, to try to preserve Abu Dhabi investment into the country. The punishment will be the most severe ever handed down but completely insufficient.

My best guess is a 40 point deduction. The Prem will argue that they handed down the largest punishment ever. Tough on crime. Blah blah blah. Man City will complain publicly, but privately it will have all been agreed beforehand. Then the narrative will grate. Biggest punishment ever, but still we fought on and stayed in the league, mid table. We would have been champions again were it not for the deduction. Etc.

Man City will drop out of Europe, for one season, but not out of the Premier League. They will get something like 50+ points after the deduction - not enough for CL, or Europe, but they wont be in any relegation danger.

They will have one year of disruption in exchange for many years of cheating, and they will agree to this privately, although they will publicly complain to keep up the charade. Titles will not be stripped and they wont be booted out of the Prem.

The Prem will then want to draw a line under it, but what comes next will be what matters. Will a new thing emerge, driven by disgruntled, but powerful clubs? And if it does, what form will it take? 

Its all speculation on my part, but that my best guess at what I think will happen. And it will stink. Ugh.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2641 on: Yesterday at 11:46:40 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:39:54 pm
It is probably too soon to speculate, but here is my best guess at what will happen to Man City:

Punishment will be agreed beforehand, and there will be governmental interference, to try to preserve Abu Dhabi investment into the country. The punishment will be the most severe ever handed down but completely insufficient.

My best guess is a 40 point deduction. The Prem will argue that they handed down the largest punishment ever. Tough on crime. Blah blah blah. Man City will complain publicly, but privately it will have all been agreed beforehand. Then the narrative will grate. Biggest punishment ever, but still we fought on and stayed in the league, mid table. We would have been champions again were it not for the deduction. Etc.

Man City will drop out of Europe, for one season, but not out of the Premier League. They will get something like 50+ points after the deduction - not enough for CL, or Europe, but they wont be in any relegation danger.

They will have one year of disruption in exchange for many years of cheating, and they will agree to this privately, although they will publicly complain to keep up the charade. Titles will not be stripped and they wont be booted out of the Prem.

The Prem will then want to draw a line under it, but what comes next will be what matters. Will a new thing emerge, driven by disgruntled, but powerful clubs? And if it does, what form will it take? 

Its all speculation on my part, but that my best guess at what I think will happen. And it will stink. Ugh.

If the Premier Leagie don't relegate Man City and strip them off their "titles", it won't exist for too long ...
G Richards

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:46:40 pm
If the Premier Leagie don't relegate Man City and strip them off their "titles", it won't exist for too long ...

You may be right. Thats what I was alluding to at the end. If a new thing emerges, what form will it take? It is quite possible the Premier League will be bypassed as the disgruntled clubs form a new thing.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2643 on: Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm
Punishment should be something like minus 50 points for each of the next 10 seasons, and then they can slowly fall back to where they belong and painfully watch the club they built through cheating start to crumble.
lfc_col

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2644 on: Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm
Surely they have to be relegated otherwise whats the point
SpionBob

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2645 on: Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm
Surely they have to be relegated otherwise whats the point
Stripped, Relegated, Fined severely and transfer banned for incoming players.
The Final Third

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2646 on: Today at 12:01:10 am
Quote
Nick Harris@sportingintel

Lots of commentary in  past 36hrs about why PL charges under PSR rules against EFC and NFFC appear to be being expedited, while Man City's 115 charges (from an investigation dating back to 2018) linger, TBD on a now-agreed but not public timetable 1/n

Everton (for a second time) and Forest have been charged for "simple" failures to balance their books around the "acceptable" losses of £105m over a 3-year ruling period. 2/n
 
Whereas Man City's 115 charges effectively amount to accusations they were conducting financial fraud on a grand scale over a long period, and hoodwinking not just the PL but UEFA, and not co-operating. 3/n
 
We know from Football Leaks and other sources that the City hierarchy's view has long been they'd rather spend £30m on the 50 best lawyers and sue Uefa for the next ten years than accept a punishment. THIS is plutocracy. 4/n
 
They HAVE spent millions on lawyers. The've used every legal avenue possible to stall the process. When I was an MoS reporter in 2021 we used an external QC to gain access to "open justice" and attend court as City tried to stymie the PL's investigation. 5/n
 
If Man City's supposed mountain of irrefutable evidence of their innocence is ready to go, then bring it on and get it sorted. For the benefit of everyone. 6/n
 
They could have cooperated almost SIX years ago when the PL first started investigating them, and they didn't. That's their prerogative. It's not great on the optics but they don't care about optics. 7/n
 
There is also a massive (MASSIVE) political element to this case. Sheikh Mansour is the deputy PM of a significant political ally of the United Kingdom. Imagine if he and his club were shamed by multiple guilty verdicts. Unprecedented and unpalatable. 8/n
 
I'll be submitting further FOIs to try to establish the extent of British government involvement in the PL vs City case, but others so far have been fruitless. The stakes are SO much higher than whether a football club broke some football rules. 9/n
 
Some (some) City fans go to extremes to convince themselves there's no case against City. Despite having been fined 90m euros (later reduced to "only" 30m) for major breaches of financial rules, and dishonesty, and non-cooperation. Before 115 PL charges. 10/n
 
I've reported on City my whole working life. I knew, and know, people inside the club at all levels. I've been Khaldoon's guest in their directors' suite (albeit before I called them out). I have multiple sources who told me what really happened. 11/n
 
Man City's hierarchy realised around 2010 that they needed "accelerated investment' before UEFA's FFP came into force. Their solution was cooking the books. That was evident from their 2014 punishment onwards. It's all been in plain sight. 12/12

Goodnight. X

https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1747398758025801826?s=20
Gili Gulu

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2647 on: Today at 12:07:42 am
Quote from: SpionBob on Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm
Stripped, Relegated, Fined severely and transfer banned for incoming players.

I like the sound of the PL having the ability to cancel the registration of players.
They should be relegated, allowed back into the pyramid in League Two, and the club forced to have transparent financing.
Divock

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2648 on: Today at 12:15:30 am
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm
Surely they have to be relegated otherwise whats the point

There absolutely would need to be sporting sanctions if City are found guilty. If Everton's admission of a breach to the PL was worth -10 points, City's charges (if upheld) ought to be worth a lot more - not just because of the number of them, but the nature of them too.

The politics involved is a slight concern... and not just the UAE and UK gov aspect. The longer this goes on, the more titles City win, the more damaging it becomes for the PL as a brand to start stripping titles and imposing sporting sanctions on City. It delegitimises the last 10+ years of the competition, in a way. City clearly know this and it's fair to assume that this is one of the reasons they have tried to string this out as long as possible by disputing near enough every element of the process so far.

My view is it would be far more damaging for the PL if it doesn't impose significant sporting sanctions in the event of a guilty verdict; I just hope the PL agree with this. If we aren't talking about relegation and stripped titles at the end of this, nobody could blame the likes of Liverpool, United and Arsenal for looking elsewhere.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2649 on: Today at 01:00:07 am
Ha - the Manchester Guardian have now moved their City date report onto their football page :lmao
duvva 💅

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2650 on: Today at 01:08:29 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:01:10 am
https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1747398758025801826?s=20
Thanks for sharing that. Really excellent succinct piece. Theyre either gonna be completely fucked or this is going to be another massive cover up possibly facilitated by the government/establishment.

Anything less than them being relegated to the bottom of the second division as a minimum, and every single title theyve won since 2008 being stripped falls into the latter category for me
lfc_col

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2651 on: Today at 01:25:05 am
Quote from: Divock on Today at 12:15:30 am

My view is it would be far more damaging for the PL if it doesn't impose significant sporting sanctions in the event of a guilty verdict; I just hope the PL agree with this. If we aren't talking about relegation and stripped titles at the end of this, nobody could blame the likes of Liverpool, United and Arsenal for looking elsewhere.

No doubt if they are not dealt with properly at least a few clubs wont let it drop it could rumble on for a while afterwards
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2652 on: Today at 01:26:38 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm
Punishment should be something like minus 50 points for each of the next 10 seasons, and then they can slowly fall back to where they belong and painfully watch the club they built through cheating start to crumble.
The minimum acceptable punishment is expulsion because of the negative impact they've had on the integrity of a decade of PL football.
simplyred84

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2653 on: Today at 01:30:28 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:00:07 am
Ha - the Manchester Guardian have now moved their City date report onto their football page :lmao

It's still there but just nestled amongst some trivial nonsense. This should be front page news and a SCANDAL that the "Champions of Europe" are in the process of being brought to task for their financial irregularities.

As many have previously stated, it's imperative to clear your name/brand if you genuinely believe that the perceived wrong needs to be corrected. This level of distortion has been game-changing, to the point that we risk losing all hope in the future fabric of the game if the necessary sanctions are not executed. The thought of that happening because of ONE club is incomprehensible.

A previous poster said that it started with Chelsea, absolutely correct. Though as much as they hoarded players to prevent other clubs acquiring them, Abramovich still drew a line under their spending to a certain point. They just spent until they couldn't but the books weren't really being cooked.

One could argue that if City are not adequately reprimanded, the people in charge of making that final decision stand to profit, financially or otherwise, from the Super League taking formation...
Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2654 on: Today at 01:37:54 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:00:07 am
Ha - the Manchester Guardian have now moved their City date report onto their football page :lmao

Why are you so obsessed with it? There's pretty much nothing to report.
farawayred

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2655 on: Today at 01:42:10 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:37:54 am
Why are you so obsessed with it? There's pretty much nothing to report.
What do you mean by "nothing"? There is a date set... though no one knows the date. But it's in the future for sure! :)
