Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2600 on: Today at 02:32:49 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 01:41:46 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/67990686

More from Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, who has been speaking at a DCMS Select Committee this morning.

Asked in the context of the latest alleged financial breaches being made against Everton Masters also said a hearing date has been set for the 115 charges levelled at Manchester City.

Masters said he "can" understand frustration from Everton fans about two charges and there being no resolution regarding City but said "they are very different charges".

Masters added: "Man City [are] being heard in a completely different environment. There is a date [for hearing]. But I cant say what it is."
The 37th of Brumaire, Stardate 43996.4
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2601 on: Today at 02:33:29 pm
Everyone needs to keep the pressure on and keep asking about city.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2602 on: Today at 02:56:55 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:31:39 pm
Ooh yes please.

Imagine the game of football without cheating sportswashing state owned clubs. Glorious.

A suspicious mind would wonder whether the independent appeals panel is the weak link.

When City appealed to CAS they somehow managed to become the first and only appellant to be allowed to nominate two of the three judges. Both of whom voted to allow City's appeal, while the third voted to reject.

Would anyone put it past the UAE government to attempt to influence the panel members?

The UAE have a national secret service and unlimited funds. Once they find out the likely members of the panel, they'll be looking at different ways of applying pressure on them, conditional offers of highly paid jobs to people close to panel members, hiring private investigators to look for secrets etc.

The UAE government would also put heavy pressure on the UK establishment to interfere.
It could get very, very dirty, there's billions and billions of pounds in investment at stake.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2603 on: Today at 03:59:12 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:31:39 pm
Ooh yes please.

Imagine the game of football without cheating sportswashing state owned clubs. Glorious.
Good. Take out Chelsea while they're at it.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2604 on: Today at 04:04:59 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:31:39 pm
Ooh yes please.

Imagine the game of football without cheating sportswashing state owned clubs. Glorious.
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2605 on: Today at 04:29:18 pm
It really does make me laugh that the city fans I know, genuinely think they're innocent.  You'd surely be a bit concerned if there was only 3 or 4 charges but c'mon 115 fucking charges hahaha.

Still, we already know the end result through both high end corruption and city hiring the best lawyers in the world, and that will be no titles stripped, a big fine and at the very most a relegation where they'll destroy the championship hitting 172 goals and come back to compete for the league title the year after.  It's a pretty sickening reality to what will have been over a decade of blatant cheating, that robbed teams who played fairly of the medals they deserved.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2606 on: Today at 04:35:36 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 02:27:43 pm
The problem for City is they've signed an agreement saying that they can't appeal to CAS, or to an outside court of law.
The Premier League and then an independent panel are the final arbiters and interpreters of the rules.

If City do attempt to sue the Premier League, I'd have thought the other 19 clubs will vote for expulsion, which is perfectly within the PL rules and can happen for any reason the clubs see fit.

Would love for that to happen, but it won't. All it takes is one club to oppose, just like Viktor Orban blocks EU aid to Ukraine. Can we venture a guess which club might block the move?...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2607 on: Today at 04:36:07 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 01:41:46 pm
Masters added: "Man City [are] being heard in a completely different environment. There is a date [for hearing]. But I cant say what it is."

In the Year 2525, if man is still alive ....
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2608 on: Today at 04:38:46 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:29:18 pm
Still, we already know the end result through both high end corruption and city hiring the best lawyers in the world,
WE don't. It's gets forgotten but those fancy lawyers didn't stop City paying a fine, ie. they were found guilty to the UEFA charges.
Quote
and that will be no titles stripped, a big fine and at the very most a relegation where they'll destroy the championship hitting 172 goals and come back to compete for the league title the year after.  It's a pretty sickening reality to what will have been over a decade of blatant cheating, that robbed teams who played fairly of the medals they deserved.
A little misunderstanding here. One of the punishments the panel can pass down is expulsion from the PL. The EFL are a completely different entity and they can't be compelled to accept a guilty City in to their leagues.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2609 on: Today at 04:46:26 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 01:57:51 pm
I bet there desperate for it to be behind closed doors too

The conspiracy loons will latch on to this as demonstating the PL's lack of transparency, which would be ironic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2610 on: Today at 04:57:23 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:35:36 pm
Would love for that to happen, but it won't. All it takes is one club to oppose, just like Viktor Orban blocks EU aid to Ukraine. Can we venture a guess which club might block the move?...

Apparently it's a three-quarters majority to expel, so 15 need to vote in favour. They'd need 5 other clubs
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2611 on: Today at 04:59:23 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:57:23 pm
Apparently it's a three-quarters majority to expel, so 15 need to vote in favour. They'd need 5 other clubs
I stand corrected than. (Though some clubs may open new accounts in the Cayman Islands...)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2612 on: Today at 04:59:36 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 04:38:46 pm
WE don't. It's gets forgotten but those fancy lawyers didn't stop City paying a fine, ie. they were found guilty to the UEFA charges.A little misunderstanding here. One of the punishments the panel can pass down is expulsion from the PL. The EFL are a completely different entity and they can't be compelled to accept a guilty City in to their leagues.

Apologies for my ignorance, as you're obviously more clued up than me, how do you anticipate this going?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2613 on: Today at 06:02:11 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:57:23 pm
Apparently it's a three-quarters majority to expel, so 15 need to vote in favour. They'd need 5 other clubs
they will easy buy 5 or 6 votes I think. These guys do what they like, especially if Saudi are on board  If City get off light, Saudi get a clear run at it after that. They will throw shedloads of cash at it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2614 on: Today at 06:07:23 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:29:18 pm
It really does make me laugh that the city fans I know, genuinely think they're innocent.  You'd surely be a bit concerned if there was only 3 or 4 charges but c'mon 115 fucking charges hahaha.

Still, we already know the end result through both high end corruption and city hiring the best lawyers in the world, and that will be no titles stripped, a big fine and at the very most a relegation where they'll destroy the championship hitting 172 goals and come back to compete for the league title the year after.  It's a pretty sickening reality to what will have been over a decade of blatant cheating, that robbed teams who played fairly of the medals they deserved.

Although 115 charges is a lot, quite a few involve payments to the manager and I doubt if anything that serious will result for these other than possibly a large fine. The other charges might be more interesting as they possibly could have titles stripped etc.

What really annoys though is the fact that nothing was done at the time and that could play into City's hands. If you keep turning a blind eye then it could be argued that it wasn't serious and if it was then the action should have been taken right away. That would have "stopped" the "cheating" and City could have done something else. I'm not saying that they would get away with this argument but the length of time that this has gone on for is puzzling.

Allowing City to get away with cheating meant that everytime they won a trophy they got more money for doing so and they probably were also able to negotiate better sponsorship (in theory.........most of their sponsorship is suspect anyway). On the other hand, the inaction took away money from the other clubs who came second plus the knockon effect of reduced sponsorship.

The PL needs to enforce their rules. If clubs don't provide the data needed then they immediately get hit with a penalty. Keep doing it and the penalty gets worse and worse. There's only one reason why I think City withheld information and that is tantamount to cheating.....they cheated both the PL and also the clubs who didn't cheat.

115 breaches of regulations over 14 seasons from 2009-10 onwards......how long does it take the PL to waken up and do something about it?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:54:21 pm by stockdam »
#JFT97

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2615 on: Today at 06:21:03 pm
Sky Sports just had a strange in depth analysis sequence talking about Ev and Forest, and then mentioning Citys 115 charges. They are saying many people want the financial rules scrapped (and quoted M Samuel😁) and that nobody wants to hear about charges and financials, they just want to hear about football. They went on to compare breaching FFP (£105m)to overspending on a credit card. 🤷🏻‍♂️
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2616 on: Today at 06:21:42 pm
Their fans are very precious. Extremely sensitive to even the slightest criticism, much like those sheikhs in Abu Dhabi who won't tolerate a bad word spoken against them and their corrupt ways. And of course they love playing the victim. Watch when they do eventually get charged, they'll boo everything and the sky blue papers with "CORRUPTION" printed on it will be out in force for every game.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2617 on: Today at 06:25:38 pm
So its hard to tell are they using the Everton case to sow the seeds for going hard at City, or are they using the Everton case to try to discredit the whole process?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2618 on: Today at 06:27:30 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 06:21:03 pm
Sky Sports just had a strange in depth analysis sequence talking about Ev and Forest, and then mentioning Citys 115 charges. They are saying many people want the financial rules scrapped (and quoted M Samuel😁) and that nobody wants to hear about charges and financials, they just want to hear about football. They went on to compare breaching FFP (£105m)to overspending on a credit card. 🤷🏻‍♂️
Ah, the old 'get over it, it's boring' Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson routine. Stopped working for him, and I don't think it's going to work for Abu Dhabi et al. either
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2619 on: Today at 06:28:56 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 06:25:38 pm
So its hard to tell are they using the Everton case to sow the seeds for going hard at City, or are they using the Everton case to try to discredit the whole process?
The PL's position is untenable if they don't hand out a "proportionate " punishment to City.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2620 on: Today at 07:18:14 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:59:36 pm
Apologies for my ignorance, as you're obviously more clued up than me, how do you anticipate this going?
Sorry if that came across as snarky :) .


What punishments can the independent commission impose on a club?Suspend a club from playing league matches
  • Points deductions
  • Recommend to the board that league matches be replayed
  • Recommend to the board that the league expels the respondent club
  • Order compensation
  • Cancel or refuse registration of players
  • Conditional punishment
  • Order the club to pay costs
  • Make such other order as it thinks fit

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11679/12804623/man-city-premier-league-charges-explained-what-are-they-what-could-punishment-be-whats-the-timescale


Well, to answer your question - City are already guilty of failing to co-operate with the PL investigation. City tried the same thing with UEFA. So, I think, the panel have to make a ruling based not only on what City have tried to get away with, but looking at how all PL clubs have to co-operate with any future investigations. The punishment has to be draconian, for example, expulsion otherwise what's the point in have that rule at all?


 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2621 on: Today at 07:18:48 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 06:25:38 pm
So its hard to tell are they using the Everton case to sow the seeds for going hard at City, or are they using the Everton case to try to discredit the whole process?
Who is "they" in your post?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2622 on: Today at 07:49:48 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:18:48 pm
Who is "they" in your post?
fair point. That was a follow on to my post about Sky Sports and wrapping in the quote from the Walrus Samuels. So the sports media I guess.  In my opinion their interpretations on Evertons case are mad.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2623 on: Today at 08:00:33 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 06:21:03 pm
Sky Sports just had a strange in depth analysis sequence talking about Ev and Forest, and then mentioning Citys 115 charges. They are saying many people want the financial rules scrapped (and quoted M Samuel😁) and that nobody wants to hear about charges and financials, they just want to hear about football. They went on to compare breaching FFP (£105m)to overspending on a credit card. 🤷🏻‍♂️


Sky..talking shite as usual. The point is that all sports have rules and everyone should be abiding by them otherwise anything goes.

City didnt comply with the rules and therefore cheated.
#JFT97

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2624 on: Today at 08:07:18 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:00:33 pm

Sky..talking shite as usual. The point is that all sports have rules and everyone should be abiding by them otherwise anything goes.

City didnt comply with the rules and therefore cheated.
yep. Its got to the point where Sky are questioning the financial rules because of the impact if they are being enforced. Maybe sometimes we are being sportswashed in layers?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2625 on: Today at 08:09:03 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 06:21:03 pm
Sky Sports just had a strange in depth analysis sequence talking about Ev and Forest, and then mentioning Citys 115 charges. They are saying many people want the financial rules scrapped (and quoted M Samuel😁) and that nobody wants to hear about charges and financials, they just want to hear about football. They went on to compare breaching FFP (£105m)to overspending on a credit card. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Vicki is a Liverpool fan too, expected better from her
Fuck the Tories

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2626 on: Today at 08:26:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:09:03 pm
Vicki is a Liverpool fan too, expected better from her

Shes probably been paid off like most of them have cant believe no one in the media is willing to call them out too bothered about being kicked off the gravy train
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2627 on: Today at 08:26:52 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 08:07:18 pm
yep. Its got to the point where Sky are questioning the financial rules because of the impact if they are being enforced. Maybe sometimes we are being sportswashed in layers?

Sky can be ignored. It's been clearly obvious for a while now that they are compromised.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2628 on: Today at 08:27:17 pm
The 'many' that don't want to hear about financials are presumably fans of state owned clubs, because the rest of us sure as hell want to hear about all the rules they're burning through

I think the 10 points for everton are a little harsh..and I think maybe the max loss needs an adjustment given how fees have blown up in recent years. 

Punish cty the same as everyone though, 10 points per rule broken...and since advantage was had over 4 seasons, apply the punishment over 4 seasons too.  I make that a 287 point penalty for 4 seasons.  Maybe show some leniency and half that.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:18 pm by Cid »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2629 on: Today at 08:38:13 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:18:14 pm
Sorry if that came across as snarky :) .


What punishments can the independent commission impose on a club?Suspend a club from playing league matches
  • Points deductions
  • Recommend to the board that league matches be replayed
  • Recommend to the board that the league expels the respondent club
  • Order compensation
  • Cancel or refuse registration of players
  • Conditional punishment
  • Order the club to pay costs
  • Make such other order as it thinks fit

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11679/12804623/man-city-premier-league-charges-explained-what-are-they-what-could-punishment-be-whats-the-timescale


Well, to answer your question - City are already guilty of failing to co-operate with the PL investigation. City tried the same thing with UEFA. So, I think, the panel have to make a ruling based not only on what City have tried to get away with, but looking at how all PL clubs have to co-operate with any future investigations. The punishment has to be draconian, for example, expulsion otherwise what's the point in have that rule at all?


 

Thanks for the reply pal
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2630 on: Today at 08:50:36 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:18:14 pm
Well, to answer your question - City are already guilty of failing to co-operate with the PL investigation. City tried the same thing with UEFA. So, I think, the panel have to make a ruling based not only on what City have tried to get away with, but looking at how all PL clubs have to co-operate with any future investigations. The punishment has to be draconian, for example, expulsion otherwise what's the point in have that rule at all?

What blows my mind about City is that they're still maintaining their innocence, when they've already pleaded guilty to similar charges from UEFA  covering the same time period.

Their argument in the CAS appeal was that they'd already been punished for some of the charges.

But they're innocent apparently. And they've got conclusive proof that they've never presented despite being charged by UEFA, admitted fault, and then charged again by the Premier League. They're absolute chancers.

Another hurdle that City will have to clear will come from the Inland Revenue. If they're found to have misreported investment as income then they're misreporting their profits which is tax fraud, doesn't matter if it's inflating your profits, it's still a criminal offence.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2631 on: Today at 09:22:24 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 06:21:03 pm
Sky Sports just had a strange in depth analysis sequence talking about Ev and Forest, and then mentioning Citys 115 charges. They are saying many people want the financial rules scrapped (and quoted M Samuel😁) and that nobody wants to hear about charges and financials, they just want to hear about football. They went on to compare breaching FFP (£105m)to overspending on a credit card. 🤷🏻‍♂️

They are absolutely desperate for this to disappear. They've spent year and years pumping the sport up and saying it's the "greatest league in the world" etc... and don't want the product tarnished. Nobody in their right mind bar them and the sportwashers want the financial rules gone.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
