It really does make me laugh that the city fans I know, genuinely think they're innocent. You'd surely be a bit concerned if there was only 3 or 4 charges but c'mon 115 fucking charges hahaha.



Still, we already know the end result through both high end corruption and city hiring the best lawyers in the world, and that will be no titles stripped, a big fine and at the very most a relegation where they'll destroy the championship hitting 172 goals and come back to compete for the league title the year after. It's a pretty sickening reality to what will have been over a decade of blatant cheating, that robbed teams who played fairly of the medals they deserved.



Although 115 charges is a lot, quite a few involve payments to the manager and I doubt if anything that serious will result for these other than possibly a large fine. The other charges might be more interesting as they possibly could have titles stripped etc.What really annoys though is the fact that nothing was done at the time and that could play into City's hands. If you keep turning a blind eye then it could be argued that it wasn't serious and if it was then the action should have been taken right away. That would have "stopped" the "cheating" and City could have done something else. I'm not saying that they would get away with this argument but the length of time that this has gone on for is puzzling.Allowing City to get away with cheating meant that everytime they won a trophy they got more money for doing so and they probably were also able to negotiate better sponsorship (in theory.........most of their sponsorship is suspect anyway). On the other hand, the inaction took away money from the other clubs who came second plus the knockon effect of reduced sponsorship.The PL needs to enforce their rules. If clubs don't provide the data needed then they immediately get hit with a penalty. Keep doing it and the penalty gets worse and worse. There's only one reason why I think City withheld information and that is tantamount to cheating.....they cheated both the PL and also the clubs who didn't cheat.115 breaches of regulations over 14 seasons from 2009-10 onwards......how long does it take the PL to waken up and do something about it?