Ooh yes please.
Imagine the game of football without cheating sportswashing state owned clubs. Glorious.
A suspicious mind would wonder whether the independent appeals panel is the weak link.
When City appealed to CAS they somehow managed to become the first and only appellant to be allowed to nominate two of the three judges. Both of whom voted to allow City's appeal, while the third voted to reject.
Would anyone put it past the UAE government to attempt to influence the panel members?
The UAE have a national secret service and unlimited funds. Once they find out the likely members of the panel, they'll be looking at different ways of applying pressure on them, conditional offers of highly paid jobs to people close to panel members, hiring private investigators to look for secrets etc.
The UAE government would also put heavy pressure on the UK establishment to interfere.
It could get very, very dirty, there's billions and billions of pounds in investment at stake.