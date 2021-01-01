That was then but this is now. There is an appetite to address the sins of the past finally and Chelsea may find this too eventually.



As a few of us have said on here, if they wanted to brush this under the carpet, they'd have hit them with a £100m fine and a one window transfer ban or such like - not only have they charged them with 115 breaches, they've hit Everton with a 10pt'r, charged them again the following season and now charged Forest, they're laying the groundwork for the punishments.The other 17 clubs (maybe 18 if the Russian gangster no longer has any ownership of Chelsea and the Saudis aren't in too deep) will fucking kick off if ADFC get away with it. LFC, MU, Arsenal, Spurs, Villa etc aren't going to shuffle off quietly, especially the likes of Villa on the brink of CL football in 24/25The likes of Everton need to remember ADFC have robbed them of CL football and places in the league and therefore a few million in prize money