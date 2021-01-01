« previous next »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:10:42 pm
Zero evidence of the premier league having any backbone otherwise city and before them chelsea wouldnt have happened. Doubt theyll grow one now, infact i expect a pisstaking financial fine worth about 10 mins oil production in abu dhabi.
I think that's what the Premier League wants to do... but it's wary/afraid to, because the other clubs will come down hard on them. The government on the other hand doesn't give a shit, it is only concerned with it's own continued existence and "victories"- it wants the thing to be concluded and City getting off lightly- for their own political purposes.

They are in a truly unenviable position. A position that only they have consigned themselves to and if it was possible to change the laws to let City pass, I can guarantee you, they would do so.
The other clubs are all waiting though.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
I think that's what the Premier League wants to do... but it's wary/afraid to, because the other clubs will come down hard on them.
If the PL was that shit-scared they wouldn't have charged them in the first place. Personally, I suspect they do want to throw the book at them but want to make sure it's all watertight because worse than clubs' reaction to a paltry fine would be their reaction if City got off on a technicality or something.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm
If the PL was that shit-scared they wouldn't have charged them in the first place. Personally, I suspect they do want to throw the book at them but want to make sure it's all watertight because worse than clubs' reaction to a paltry fine would be their reaction if City got off on a technicality or something.

Plus there bound to appeal it could take years thats what they did with UEFA the good thing with that is though its not time barred like that was
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 01:05:48 am »
Push it out years.

Small points deduction and a fine with the FA noting these charges are almost a decade old.

All while Citys next set of contracts dont contain non-CL get out clauses.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 02:22:40 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:05:48 am
Push it out years.

Small points deduction and a fine with the FA noting these charges are almost a decade old.

All while Citys next set of contracts dont contain non-CL get out clauses.
Really?? If Everton get 20 point and Forest 10 point deductions for two cases with some mitigation! I can see Abu Dhabi FC getting taken to the cleaners literally. All that dirty sports washing will be scrubbed away with a triple relegation and summary stripping of all titles won in the last 14 years or so. Even their European cup could get erased since a third division club has never won a European Trophy before. It will be worth waiting for.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 03:46:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:46:22 pm
I think Suarez would have left anyway wouldnt he? So therefore the recruitment we did probably wouldnt have changed too much, even if we had the kudos of being champions. Maybe wed have signed Diego Costa or whoever we were linked with but struggled to land back then but the bigger issues would still have come through I think.

It wouldve energised Brendans career, even though he had the final say on all transfers, it would have given him the clout to build a squad in his death by football image and philosophy. It is a shame that one of the great thinkers of modern football has become less idealistic and instead adopted an adapt to win attitude at his following clubs. Such a shame 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 04:23:17 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 02:22:40 am
Really?? If Everton get 20 point and Forest 10 point deductions for two cases with some mitigation! I can see Abu Dhabi FC getting taken to the cleaners literally. All that dirty sports washing will be scrubbed away with a triple relegation and summary stripping of all titles won in the last 14 years or so. Even their European cup could get erased since a third division club has never won a European Trophy before. It will be worth waiting for.

My faith in institutions was erased years ago. I'd love to be surprised, but the British ambassador was sat down in their office ffs.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 08:20:50 am »
Why cant the charges be brought in tranches? The first ten could surely be prepared quickly and punished while the next batch are being investigated/ processed. Otherwise there will be years of appeals and avoidance - and no doubt 1 of the 115 will have doubts so hold up the whole punishment. Charge them for the first few most serious and proven offences and see what happens with the rest as they become proven???
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 08:26:42 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:23:17 am
My faith in institutions was erased years ago. I'd love to be surprised, but the British ambassador was sat down in their office ffs.
That was then but this is now. There is an appetite to address the sins of the past finally and Chelsea may find this too eventually.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 08:42:01 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 08:26:42 am
That was then but this is now. There is an appetite to address the sins of the past finally and Chelsea may find this too eventually.

As a few of us have said on here, if they wanted to brush this under the carpet, they'd have hit them with a £100m fine and a one window transfer ban or such like - not only have they charged them with 115 breaches, they've hit Everton with a 10pt'r, charged them again the following season and now charged Forest, they're laying the groundwork for the punishments.

The other 17 clubs (maybe 18 if the Russian gangster no longer has any ownership of Chelsea and the Saudis aren't in too deep) will fucking kick off if ADFC get away with it. LFC, MU, Arsenal, Spurs, Villa etc aren't going to shuffle off quietly, especially the likes of Villa on the brink of CL football in 24/25

The likes of Everton need to remember ADFC have robbed them of CL football and places in the league and therefore a few million in prize money
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 08:42:09 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:11:39 pm
Just saw clip of Ped collecting some award on SSN. The brass neck of the prick collecting an award , knowing what a massive gang of cheats they are. I honestly dont know how he keeps a straight face.

Drugs as a player, bribing refs at Barca. If pep was in any way bothered by cheating, hed never be able to leave the house.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 08:43:11 am »
The worst part is seeing them still benefiting from the years of cheating by still being allowed to win trophies, despite being charged. Its making a mockery of the game. It really does need sorting quickly.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 08:44:08 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:42:09 am
Drugs as a player, bribing refs at Barca. If pep was in any way bothered by cheating, hed never be able to leave the house.
I know. He is a truly despicable character.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 08:45:02 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:43:11 am
The worst part is seeing them still benefiting from the years of cheating by still being allowed to win trophies, despite being charged. Its making a mockery of the game. It really does need sorting quickly.

That's the one - we know they've cheated, the country knows they've cheated and yet they can carry on cheating the arrogant c*nts
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 09:16:04 am »
I'd like to see fans of each club refusing to attend home or away games against Chelsea or City until this issue is resolved, but I can't see it happening - even at switched on clubs like Liverpool

For every real fan you'd have boycotting it, you'd have 20 daytrippers made up they have got a ticket


The only way it could be done would be to buy the ticket then not go.


I've been thinking of doing that for certainly City and possibly Chelsea.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2575 on: Today at 09:21:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:16:04 am
I'd like to see fans of each club refusing to attend home or away games against Chelsea or City until this issue is resolved, but I can't see it happening - even at switched on clubs like Liverpool

For every real fan you'd have boycotting it, you'd have 20 daytrippers made up they have got a ticket


The only way it could be done would be to buy the ticket then not go.


I've been thinking of doing that for certainly City and possibly Chelsea.
Im still shocked at how easy a ride Abu Dhabi have from rival fans. Should be banners and chanting about how theyve cheated at the very least.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2576 on: Today at 09:23:17 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:21:52 am
Im still shocked at how easy a ride Abu Dhabi have from rival fans. Should be banners and chanting about how theyve cheated at the very least.

In this world the Tories have crafted, no one gives a fuck about anything but themselves. Thatcher will be grinning like a Cheshire cat in her grave.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2577 on: Today at 09:26:23 am »
I do find it pretty hilarious that the Manchester Guardian (Once a respected news outlet that told the truth and got to the bottom of things) has an incredibly myopic view of the footballing world.

Endless reports on everything but the Manchester Clubs. Look at their pages today - no mention of City or even Chelsea in any of their articles.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 10:11:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:16:04 am
I'd like to see fans of each club refusing to attend home or away games against Chelsea or City until this issue is resolved, but I can't see it happening - even at switched on clubs like Liverpool

For every real fan you'd have boycotting it, you'd have 20 daytrippers made up they have got a ticket


The only way it could be done would be to buy the ticket then not go.


I've been thinking of doing that for certainly City and possibly Chelsea.

Like her

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 10:23:39 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 03:46:16 am
It wouldve energised Brendans career, even though he had the final say on all transfers, it would have given him the clout to build a squad in his death by football image and philosophy. It is a shame that one of the great thinkers of modern football has become less idealistic and instead adopted an adapt to win attitude at his following clubs. Such a shame 
Living up to your username. I mean, what the actual fuck :o
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 10:36:03 am »
It honestly makes me sick to my stomach and makes my blood boil when a news article posts a photo of them with the European Cup. Or to a lesser degree seeing them allowed to wear that FIFA gold badge in PL matches (I know it matters little, but fucking Palmeiras rolling over like that). Or seeing the c*nts actually being given awards.

Why? It legitimises what they've done, what the whole football world knows they've done. And they flaunt it, just like Guardiola's selfie after they interfered with the CAS panel.

They're not just cheats, they're fucking thieves.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 10:59:19 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 02:22:40 am
Really?? If Everton get 20 point and Forest 10 point deductions for two cases with some mitigation! I can see Abu Dhabi FC getting taken to the cleaners literally. All that dirty sports washing will be scrubbed away with a triple relegation and summary stripping of all titles won in the last 14 years or so. Even their European cup could get erased since a third division club has never won a European Trophy before. It will be worth waiting for.

Dont do it to yourself pal.

City's owners have their claws everywhere and their money can buy anyone. Everton and Forest haven't a pot to piss in.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 11:04:29 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:59:19 am
Dont do it to yourself pal.

City's owners have their claws everywhere and their money can buy anyone. Everton and Forest haven't a pot to piss in.
And that is the difference. Abu Dhabi believe they can buy their way out of everything , and it looks like they can. I think its fairly obvious that the tories will be involved in this PL case against Abu Dhabi, just like they were in the Saudi takeover.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2583 on: Today at 11:53:47 am »
The "very different charges" being referred to surely involve HMRC and are politically sensitive. A very complex case that you'd want very water tight because some "important" people are going to be burned on serious charges not included in the 115 the PL are concerned with.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2584 on: Today at 12:15:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:21:52 am
Im still shocked at how easy a ride Abu Dhabi have from rival fans. Should be banners and chanting about how theyve cheated at the very least.

because they'd rather have a team (that nobody really cares about) winning stuff, as opposed to us
