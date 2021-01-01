« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

the_red_pill
Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:10:42 pm
Zero evidence of the premier league having any backbone otherwise city and before them chelsea wouldnt have happened. Doubt theyll grow one now, infact i expect a pisstaking financial fine worth about 10 mins oil production in abu dhabi.
I think that's what the Premier League wants to do... but it's wary/afraid to, because the other clubs will come down hard on them. The government on the other hand doesn't give a shit, it is only concerned with it's own continued existence and "victories"- it wants the thing to be concluded and City getting off lightly- for their own political purposes.

They are in a truly unenviable position. A position that only they have consigned themselves to and if it was possible to change the laws to let City pass, I can guarantee you, they would do so.
The other clubs are all waiting though.
wampa1
Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm
the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
I think that's what the Premier League wants to do... but it's wary/afraid to, because the other clubs will come down hard on them.
If the PL was that shit-scared they wouldn't have charged them in the first place. Personally, I suspect they do want to throw the book at them but want to make sure it's all watertight because worse than clubs' reaction to a paltry fine would be their reaction if City got off on a technicality or something.
lfc_col
Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm
wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm
If the PL was that shit-scared they wouldn't have charged them in the first place. Personally, I suspect they do want to throw the book at them but want to make sure it's all watertight because worse than clubs' reaction to a paltry fine would be their reaction if City got off on a technicality or something.

Plus there bound to appeal it could take years thats what they did with UEFA the good thing with that is though its not time barred like that was
harleydanger
Today at 01:05:48 am
Push it out years.

Small points deduction and a fine with the FA noting these charges are almost a decade old.

All while Citys next set of contracts dont contain non-CL get out clauses.
SpionBob
Today at 02:22:40 am
harleydanger on Today at 01:05:48 am
Push it out years.

Small points deduction and a fine with the FA noting these charges are almost a decade old.

All while Citys next set of contracts dont contain non-CL get out clauses.
Really?? If Everton get 20 point and Forest 10 point deductions for two cases with some mitigation! I can see Abu Dhabi FC getting taken to the cleaners literally. All that dirty sports washing will be scrubbed away with a triple relegation and summary stripping of all titles won in the last 14 years or so. Even their European cup could get erased since a third division club has never won a European Trophy before. It will be worth waiting for.
Historical Fool
Today at 03:46:16 am
Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:46:22 pm
I think Suarez would have left anyway wouldnt he? So therefore the recruitment we did probably wouldnt have changed too much, even if we had the kudos of being champions. Maybe wed have signed Diego Costa or whoever we were linked with but struggled to land back then but the bigger issues would still have come through I think.

It wouldve energised Brendans career, even though he had the final say on all transfers, it would have given him the clout to build a squad in his death by football image and philosophy. It is a shame that one of the great thinkers of modern football has become less idealistic and instead adopted an adapt to win attitude at his following clubs. Such a shame 
harleydanger
Today at 04:23:17 am
SpionBob on Today at 02:22:40 am
Really?? If Everton get 20 point and Forest 10 point deductions for two cases with some mitigation! I can see Abu Dhabi FC getting taken to the cleaners literally. All that dirty sports washing will be scrubbed away with a triple relegation and summary stripping of all titles won in the last 14 years or so. Even their European cup could get erased since a third division club has never won a European Trophy before. It will be worth waiting for.

My faith in institutions was erased years ago. I'd love to be surprised, but the British ambassador was sat down in their office ffs.
