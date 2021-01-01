Zero evidence of the premier league having any backbone otherwise city and before them chelsea wouldnt have happened. Doubt theyll grow one now, infact i expect a pisstaking financial fine worth about 10 mins oil production in abu dhabi.



I think that's what the Premier League wants to do... but it's wary/afraid to, because the other clubs will come down hard on them. The government on the other hand doesn't give a shit, it is only concerned with it's own continued existence and "victories"- it wants the thing to be concluded and City getting off lightly- for their own political purposes.They are in a truly unenviable position. A position that only they have consigned themselves to and if it was possible to change the laws to let City pass, I can guarantee you, they would do so.The other clubs are all waiting though.