Personally feel Bottling is an overused term at times in sport, got levelled at us by some trolls in 2019 when it was simply that we were winning games left right and centre, just that city won more, I would understand it if we lost the last few games or choked on the final day like Dortmund last year but at the same time I dont know what else you would call Arsenals end to last season.
Threw away two goal leads against us and West Ham, games they easily should have seen out.
Fumbled their way to a home draw with the worst team in the league (Southampton) and were bullied in both games by Man City as well as having their arse handed to them by Brighton. Forest beat them in week 37 too.
Not sure how they can argue it wasnt a bottle job, it very much was