Yeah it was a terrible run of form that given what had gone before was unexpected and out of character. You can argue the bigger picture that Arsenal werent expected to win the league last season and City were but they certainly blew a very good opportunity.



I dont think weve bottled any of our runner up finished in the PL era. 2001/02 Arsenal won it with that late season winning run. We were pretty solid ourselves but one defeat in the last 10 or so proved costly. Thats not bottling. Same with the two recent finishes with 90 plus points. Id argue 13-14 wasnt a bottle job either. An incredible winning run that was ultimately unsustainable, and derailed by literally one bad result.



I think the only time you could say we bottled it was 96/97. Think United had lost at home to Derby around Easter time. The next day we lost at home to Coventry. Around that time we blew leads repeatedly to Forest who got relegated. We capitulated at home to United. Theres another shocker or two Ive forgotten but ultimately we went from having at least a 50/50 shot of winning the league to finishing 4th and let a pretty average United side win it with 70 odd points and in the end werent even that close to them.