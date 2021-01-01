« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:48:02 pm
The table is there and report states Arsenal were 8 clear.
They had a game in hand. Anyway its irrelevant to this season.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:33:07 am
Ginger Kev is the most wonderful player.

When hes gone I will obviously be delighted on a sporting front, but hes an artist on the football pitch and for that, he will be missed.
Nah, hes a sportswashed cheating prick.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Despite the fact that they are taking titles from proper clubs I do enjoy the fact that nobody cares about their achievements - no matter what way its spun and  even when/if they wriggle off the hook for their charges every club and their dog know it counts for nothing!

Would be great to stick with them until March and win - it would at least give us some excitement. The alternative is they bore their way to a 4th league and 2nd champions league and show how farcical the whole sport is these days.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:33:07 am
Ginger Kev is the most wonderful player.

When hes gone I will obviously be delighted on a sporting front, but hes an artist on the football pitch and for that, he will be missed.
Thankfully we have Salah and Trent who are better.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 03:22:10 am
I hate to play devil's advocate for the c*nts, but if our keeper had been injured making a save because the linesman delayed a clear offside call, we'd be saying this shit only happens to us and ADFC would have got the right call immediately, etc.

tbf, delayed offsides affect everyone. It's harsh Ederson was injured making a save he shouldn't have had to make, but then I'm still furious Prickford ended Virgil's season in 2020 and didn't even get a card for it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
That guy invading the press box to rage about Mo Salah during their cup final win against Watford (?) still sums them up for me.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 12:50:20 pm
8 points over half a season is nothing, especially when there's a head to head.

Arsenal's head-to-head with Man City last season was only the last nail in the coffin. First they lost the postponed home fixture 1-3, then they drew 3 games in a row (even against Southampton at home), and finally they lost the away fixture 1-4. They were out of the domestic cups as early as January, and out of Europe as early as mid-March. It was a clear case of bottling the title race, by a team that is heavily over-rated by the English football public ...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 01:18:56 pm
Arsenal's head-to-head with Man City last season was only the last nail in the coffin. First they lost the postponed home fixture 1-3, then they drew 3 games in a row (even against Southampton at home), and finally they lost the away fixture 1-4. They were out of the domestic cups as early as January, and out of Europe as early as mid-March. It was a clear case of bottling the title race, by a team that is heavily over-rated by the English football public ...

So you reckon they're heavily over rated but should have broken the 90 point mark.
  I think they were a good side and worth the 84 points they gained.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 01:26:11 pm
So you reckon they're heavily over rated but should have broken the 90 point mark.
  I think they were a good side and worth the 84 points they gained.

Well, you can find my predictions in the Arsenal thread that they don't stand the chance of beating Man City to the title, even when they were 8 points ahead. We are the only ones who can beat the cheats to the title ...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 12:39:21 pm
BBC did indeed get it wrong. Just use the Premier League website and filter the table to matchweek 19 and 20 and you'll see the lead was only 5 points.

I checked the PL website. It shows Arsenal 5 points ahead at match week 19, and 5 points ahead with a game in hand at match week 20.

Arsenal started the week 5 points ahead. City played at United on Saturday and lost. Arsenal played Spurs on Sunday, won and were 8 points ahead having played the same number of games.

City then played in midweek, beating Spurs on Thursday and were five points behind having played a game more.

The BBC site is not wrong, there's also the table after the City United game showing Arsenal being 5 points ahead with a game in hand.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64195236


Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
IIRC Arsenal weren't in Europe last season when they imploded.  dunno where they were in the domestic cups though.

next month we have 4 PL games plus:
- likely 5th round of the FA
- possible LC Final

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 01:03:38 pm
Despite the fact that they are taking titles from proper clubs I do enjoy the fact that nobody cares about their achievements - no matter what way its spun and  even when/if they wriggle off the hook for their charges every club and their dog know it counts for nothing!

Would be great to stick with them until March and win - it would at least give us some excitement. The alternative is they bore their way to a 4th league and 2nd champions league and show how farcical the whole sport is these days.
Did they win the treble last season? That's how little I care.

On the bottling point, I think people are getting carried at the midway point. If we had the gap Arsenal had in April and finish so far behind, then we would have bottled it because seeing out their 2-goal leads and avoiding defeat in one of their games against City would have been enough.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:33:59 pm
IIRC Arsenal weren't in Europe last season when they imploded.  dunno where they were in the domestic cups though.

next month we have 4 PL games plus:
- likely 5th round of the FA
- possible LC Final

They were out of the domestic cups by late January. Beaten in the FA Cup by the future PL and FA Cup winners ...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:45:58 am
They were also showing signs of weakness last season, de bruyne looked past it, and haaland was upsetting their game. Then they won the treble.
The most we were ahead of them was 5 points with equal games played (some have since found alternative league tables but not real ones). We had two big hurdles to clear to win the league, city away were we got destroyed and Liverpool away were we blew it. Needed to win those and the title was ours, Liverpool have to do the same now , beat city at home and arsenal away, city will be relentless , won 12 in a row last season including us 4-1 and Liverpool 4-1 to win the league.
You have more experience than us in knowing that you need to win every game and that draws will be like defeats.
If you dont manage to do that its not bottling it, you look at their bench yesterday and they had de bruyne grealish and haaland to come back, theres no team in world football packed with more talent, the cheated their way to an almost perfect squad.
We are still not totally out of it but needed them to drop something yesterday, that last minute goal was just another dagger. Need a lot of snookers now.

Pretty embarrassing at this point mate.

https://apnews.com/article/sports-soccer-england-national-team-tottenham-hotspur-fc-newcastle-united-8dfce601888d7cdcfc74ca0614f45c0f
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 12:39:21 pm
BBC did indeed get it wrong. Just use the Premier League website and filter the table to matchweek 19 and 20 and you'll see the lead was only 5 points.

That's because that is based on match weeks and therefore includes results from all matches scheduled, regardless of whether or not they were played.

As an example, when City play Brentford in their re-arranged game this season,  it will go down as a result in match week 17 or whenever it was.

Find any article of their 2-0 win over Spurs and they will all say the same thing:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12784994/tottenham-0-2-arsenal-hugo-lloris-own-goal-and-martin-odegaard-stunner-help-gunners-go-eight-points-clear
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 01:30:05 pm
Well, you can find my predictions in the Arsenal thread that they don't stand the chance of beating Man City to the title, even when they were 8 points ahead. We are the only ones who can beat the cheats to the title ...

I thought they'd fall short just because they over achieved in the first half of the season.

Anyway this season I agree we're the only ones who can beat the cheats. I'm far from predicting it as we're somewhat of an unknown quantity.  They will drop points in some games despite what some here seem to think. They drew with Forest and lost to Spurs in the 2nd half of last season to everyone's surprise.  They've lost some great players too.
Question is what will we do?  Beating them at Anfield is a key component and I think we will.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
I hope we can really push them, they'll be depending on De Bruyne's hamstrings holding out, it'd be a huge blow to them if he was injured again.

I'll be waiting for the officials to interject again, along the lines of the handballs from the Wolves and Everton games a couple of years ago.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Key is going to be staying ahead of them.
Once they are ahead its hard to overtake them.
This was the case in 18/19 and 21/22.
Like 19/20, we are going to have to beat them at home, draw isnt going to be enough I feel.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
90 pts wins us the league Ive been saying it, we can afford to drop 9/10 pts
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Some of you have not stopped shitting the bed since last night. 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 02:47:11 pm
Key is going to be staying ahead of them.
Once they are ahead its hard to overtake them.
This was the case in 18/19 and 21/22.
Like 19/20, we are going to have to beat them at home, draw isnt going to be enough I feel.

They are not as good off the bench as last season, still think they will drop more points as well. They have an awful record at Anfield, can't wait to meet them there, a rocking ground will hopefully contribute to a good victory over them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Rodri is on 7 yellows according to yesterdays  commentary so will have another ban before the seasons out which will make life tough for them
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:54:16 pm
Some of you have not stopped shitting the bed since last night. 

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:39:06 pm
Pretty embarrassing at this point mate.

https://apnews.com/article/sports-soccer-england-national-team-tottenham-hotspur-fc-newcastle-united-8dfce601888d7cdcfc74ca0614f45c0f

Quote
Eight points clear in the Premier League, playing the most free-flowing soccer in England, and now humbling its fiercest rivals in front of their own fans.

For Arsenal, this season can hardly get any better.

A 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday left no doubt over who the dominant force is in north London.

And its becoming increasingly hard to dispute that Arsenal is the best team in the country, having claimed 47 points from a possible 54 and surged into the best position the club has been in all season in its bid for a first league title since the unbeaten Invincibles of 2003-2004.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 02:59:39 pm


 :D They won a game and it's like game over man,game over.They will never lose again.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 03:19:56 pm
:D They won a game and it's like game over man,game over.They will never lose again.

Where have you been the past 6 years?  :P

Though looking at yesterday's game the defence looks awful and that reserve keeper looks like he's won a competition to play. Shipped two goals and could have been more. And that's against a shit Newcastle side. The ball over the top is the way to go, hopefully other teams follow through.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 02:57:14 pm
Rodri is on 7 yellows according to yesterdays  commentary so will have another ban before the seasons out which will make life tough for them

8.

And it's a 2-game ban when he reaches 10.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:17:43 pm
8.

And it's a 2-game ban when he reaches 10.

So he could get 5 games for a straight red?

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 01:33:32 pm
I checked the PL website. It shows Arsenal 5 points ahead at match week 19, and 5 points ahead with a game in hand at match week 20.

Arsenal started the week 5 points ahead. City played at United on Saturday and lost. Arsenal played Spurs on Sunday, won and were 8 points ahead having played the same number of games.

City then played in midweek, beating Spurs on Thursday and were five points behind having played a game more.

The BBC site is not wrong, there's also the table after the City United game showing Arsenal being 5 points ahead with a game in hand.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64195236

While its completely irrelevant, insisting on rewriting history is weird.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Looks like Mo has had a haircut, wonder if he got a new hat too
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:36:06 am
18 wins out of the final 19 games to take the title from us. The absolute c*nts. Them getting done for their 115 charges cant happen fast enough.
Didn't we also go on an 18-game winning streak and buried them, Neil?
Also, don't we hold the record for most wins in a PL season with 32 / 33? (or we're tied with the record)

In fact, I think we did the 18-game winning streak twice? Correct me if I'm wrong, please. Once we were successful, the other not.
I also THINK we did a 16-game and/or a 15-game?

Jurgen's team is just as capable of doing it to them as they are of doing it to us. We have the advantage of a lead in this case.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Personally feel Bottling is an overused term at times in sport, got levelled at us by some trolls in 2019 when it was simply that we were winning games left right and centre, just that city won more, I would understand it if we lost the last few games or choked on the final day like Dortmund last year but at the same time I dont know what else you would call Arsenals end to last season.

Threw away two goal leads against us and West Ham, games they easily should have seen out.

Fumbled their way to a home draw with the worst team in the league (Southampton) and were bullied in both games by Man City as well as having their arse handed to them by Brighton. Forest beat them in week 37 too.

Not sure how they can argue it wasnt a bottle job, it very much was
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yeah it was a terrible run of form that given what had gone before was unexpected and out of character. You can argue the bigger picture that Arsenal werent expected to win the league last season and City were but they certainly blew a very good opportunity.

I dont think weve bottled any of our runner up finished in the PL era. 2001/02 Arsenal won it with that late season winning run. We were pretty solid ourselves but one defeat in the last 10 or so proved costly. Thats not bottling. Same with the two recent finishes with 90 plus points. Id argue 13-14 wasnt a bottle job either. An incredible winning run that was ultimately unsustainable, and derailed by literally one bad result.

I think the only time you could say we bottled it was 96/97. Think United had lost at home to Derby around Easter time. The next day we lost at home to Coventry. Around that time we blew leads repeatedly to Forest who got relegated. We capitulated at home to United. Theres another shocker or two Ive forgotten but ultimately we went from having at least a 50/50 shot of winning the league to finishing 4th and let a pretty average United side win it with 70 odd points and in the end werent even that close to them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:38:26 am
Personally feel Bottling is an overused term at times in sport, got levelled at us by some trolls in 2019 when it was simply that we were winning games left right and centre, just that city won more, I would understand it if we lost the last few games or choked on the final day like Dortmund last year but at the same time I dont know what else you would call Arsenals end to last season.

Threw away two goal leads against us and West Ham, games they easily should have seen out.

Fumbled their way to a home draw with the worst team in the league (Southampton) and were bullied in both games by Man City as well as having their arse handed to them by Brighton. Forest beat them in week 37 too.

Not sure how they can argue it wasnt a bottle job, it very much was

Wasnt as bad as 2014 when you were 3-0 up against palace and even after you blew that you had a home game against an average chelsea team with absolutely nothing to play for. Those were to win the title not just maintain a challenge for another week.

I dont think you can bottle it when youre up against a non sporting entity that operates on a different playing field, but people will still want to make a case for it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Now forest may be breach of financial rules like everton.

But City (oh it takes too long to look at their case) could be cheating their way to another title.


Its a fucking joke.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:11:00 am
Wasnt as bad as 2014 when you were 3-0 up against palace and even after you blew that you had a home game against an average chelsea team with absolutely nothing to play for. Those were to win the title not just maintain a challenge for another week.

I dont think you can bottle it when youre up against a non sporting entity that operates on a different playing field, but people will still want to make a case for it.
I didnt say anything about 2014 but yes again you cant call it anything other than a bottle job when you throw away a 3 goal lead against Palace with about 9 minutes to go.

I know all the stuff about city and thats a fair point but is it City's fault that Arsenal threw away leads against West Ham and Liverpool and drew at home to Southampton? Or lost to Brighton and Forest?

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:12:05 am
Now forest may be breach of financial rules like everton.

But City (oh it takes too long to look at their case) could be cheating their way to another title.


Its a fucking joke.
yes!

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:47:50 am
Yeah it was a terrible run of form that given what had gone before was unexpected and out of character. You can argue the bigger picture that Arsenal werent expected to win the league last season and City were but they certainly blew a very good opportunity.

I dont think weve bottled any of our runner up finished in the PL era. 2001/02 Arsenal won it with that late season winning run. We were pretty solid ourselves but one defeat in the last 10 or so proved costly. Thats not bottling. Same with the two recent finishes with 90 plus points. Id argue 13-14 wasnt a bottle job either. An incredible winning run that was ultimately unsustainable, and derailed by literally one bad result.

I think the only time you could say we bottled it was 96/97. Think United had lost at home to Derby around Easter time. The next day we lost at home to Coventry. Around that time we blew leads repeatedly to Forest who got relegated. We capitulated at home to United. Theres another shocker or two Ive forgotten but ultimately we went from having at least a 50/50 shot of winning the league to finishing 4th and let a pretty average United side win it with 70 odd points and in the end werent even that close to them.
With regard to 96/97 yeah, I remember that weekend with Derby winning at United, I mean you couldnt have picked a better fixture in theory as Coventry went in to that game bottom, 1-0 up and we collapsed.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:11:00 am
Wasnt as bad as 2014 when you were 3-0 up against palace and even after you blew that you had a home game against an average chelsea team with absolutely nothing to play for. Those were to win the title not just maintain a challenge for another week.

I dont think you can bottle it when youre up against a non sporting entity that operates on a different playing field, but people will still want to make a case for it.

You've got the wrong way round. We lost 2-0 to Chelsea, and then drew 3-3- with Palace.

It was the loss to Chelsea that cost us the title, if we'd beaten Crystal Palace we still probably wouldn't have won the title.
We'd only have been level on points with City and they had about a much better goal difference, +9 I think.
