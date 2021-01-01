« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
The table is there and report states Arsenal were 8 clear.
They had a game in hand. Anyway its irrelevant to this season.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Ginger Kev is the most wonderful player.

When hes gone I will obviously be delighted on a sporting front, but hes an artist on the football pitch and for that, he will be missed.
Nah, hes a sportswashed cheating prick.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Despite the fact that they are taking titles from proper clubs I do enjoy the fact that nobody cares about their achievements - no matter what way its spun and  even when/if they wriggle off the hook for their charges every club and their dog know it counts for nothing!

Would be great to stick with them until March and win - it would at least give us some excitement. The alternative is they bore their way to a 4th league and 2nd champions league and show how farcical the whole sport is these days.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Ginger Kev is the most wonderful player.

When hes gone I will obviously be delighted on a sporting front, but hes an artist on the football pitch and for that, he will be missed.
Thankfully we have Salah and Trent who are better.
