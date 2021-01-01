Despite the fact that they are taking titles from proper clubs I do enjoy the fact that nobody cares about their achievements - no matter what way its spun and even when/if they wriggle off the hook for their charges every club and their dog know it counts for nothing!



Would be great to stick with them until March and win - it would at least give us some excitement. The alternative is they bore their way to a 4th league and 2nd champions league and show how farcical the whole sport is these days.