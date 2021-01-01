« previous next »
The thing is this year, we have to beat them in our game which is fairly obvious but I can see Arsenal holding them to a draw and you can also see someone like Spurs doing something as well. From our perspective we have to just keep on winning thats all.
The thing is this year, we have to beat them in our game which is fairly obvious but I can see Arsenal holding them to a draw and you can also see someone like Spurs doing something as well. From our perspective we have to just keep on winning thats all.

February is a crucial month for us in that we have to play Arsenal (away) and Chelsea and well likely be without the services of Mo and Endo. The only team of note City play in February is Chelsea.
After the easy set of fixtures they have an interesting run-in where they play us , Arsenal, Brighton, Villa, Palace, Spurs.

They will drop points. You can't underestimate how dead on their feet Newcastle were not just yesterday but in the second half against us as well. Literally had no players to sub on and get some energy going. Fully convinced it'd be different if they had.

Race will go down to the wire imo. When we get the majority of unavailable players back we'll be able to keep the freshness up which will stand us in a good stead.
The thing is this year, we have to beat them in our game which is fairly obvious but I can see Arsenal holding them to a draw and you can also see someone like Spurs doing something as well. From our perspective we have to just keep on winning thats all.

Someone said yesterday, if we win all our games forever, then we win everything, forever.

Am like, forever forever ever!
They were also showing signs of weakness last season, de bruyne looked past it, and haaland was upsetting their game. Then they won the treble.
The most we were ahead of them was 5 points with equal games played (some have since found alternative league tables but not real ones). We had two big hurdles to clear to win the league, city away were we got destroyed and Liverpool away were we blew it. Needed to win those and the title was ours, Liverpool have to do the same now , beat city at home and arsenal away, city will be relentless , won 12 in a row last season including us 4-1 and Liverpool 4-1 to win the league.
You have more experience than us in knowing that you need to win every game and that draws will be like defeats.
If you dont manage to do that its not bottling it, you look at their bench yesterday and they had de bruyne grealish and haaland to come back, theres no team in world football packed with more talent, the cheated their way to an almost perfect squad.
We are still not totally out of it but needed them to drop something yesterday, that last minute goal was just another dagger. Need a lot of snookers now.
Someone said yesterday, if we win all our games forever, then we win everything, forever.

Am like, forever forever ever!

Am like, forever forever ever!
It's like I say- I don't want us to win the league... I want us to win every game.
I only watched ten minutes of the game today. Ten minutes when it was obvious he needed to be man marked, but instead was given the freedom of the city.
Must of read my mind mate, I was screaming the same at the tv, instead they just stood off him, he was in acres. When we beat them at home last season 1 - 0 we effectively man marked him. Not one player individually but as a team collectively taking turns.
Everything goes through him, bit like us with Mcmamaman in the day. They rely on him massively when hes on the pitch. Stop him and they get frustrated. Surely managers have gotta get onto this, its not rocket science!
They were also showing signs of weakness last season, de bruyne looked past it, and haaland was upsetting their game. Then they won the treble.
The most we were ahead of them was 5 points with equal games played (some have since found alternative league tables but not real ones). We had two big hurdles to clear to win the league, city away were we got destroyed and Liverpool away were we blew it. Needed to win those and the title was ours, Liverpool have to do the same now , beat city at home and arsenal away, city will be relentless , won 12 in a row last season including us 4-1 and Liverpool 4-1 to win the league.
You have more experience than us in knowing that you need to win every game and that draws will be like defeats.
If you dont manage to do that its not bottling it, you look at their bench yesterday and they had de bruyne grealish and haaland to come back, theres no team in world football packed with more talent, the cheated their way to an almost perfect squad.
We are still not totally out of it but needed them to drop something yesterday, that last minute goal was just another dagger. Need a lot of snookers now.

I think the idea that City going on this endless post winter winning run is overwrought.

They wont win every game - their defence is sketchy this season, as is Rodri. Theyll drop points and got pretty lucky to win against newcastle
Surely managers have gotta get onto this, its not rocket science!
I think the case for their unflinching motivation and ruthlessness has been greatly overstated. What they have on their side, aside from obvious player quality, is the muscle memory and solid dose of confidence that they can turn any team in the league over. But it's, like many things in football, an intangible quality, one that is prone to changes and momentum. Self fulfilling prophecy of kind. You build enough steam and teams don't even see the game against you as starting at 0-0, they surrender ahead of the kickoff. When going head to head against Arsenal last season, this strength of Manchester City paired perfectly with self-fulfilling anxiety that Arsenal have - of choking close to the finish line, of not being able to get the job done. One by one, results turned the tide and made it look inevitable. In the end, Arsenal looked like they were never good enough and City looked like it was never in doubt. In reality, it was very much in doubt and Arsenal were definitely good enough to pull it off.

My point is, going head to head with Liverpool is very, very different. Even a relatively green and untested team like the the one we have now. We have already shown this season that we are not taking no for an answer - we'll keep pushing until we're out of runway. All we really need to do is keep it alive until they come to Anfield, nothing more. Basically make them earn it, put their resolve to the test properly. Outcome might be the same as last year, but I honestly doubt it. Because this season, City have looked ripe to concede two goals in almost every game. They don't have the bulletproof armor they've had - so let's not let them bluff everyone into thinking they do. Punch them in the face - see how they like it.
Maybe they all received their annual Christmas present of a special bottle of Peds magic juice.
I see De Bruyne is trying to fool everyone by disguising himself as Grealish with that new haircut. Maybe thats where Newcastle went wrong yesterday - thought hed just fall over if they got too close to him.
If we win every game we finish 5 points ahead of City, they cannot do anything about that. The Anfield game is massive.
They have to go to Spurs, Brighton and have us, Arsenal and Villa to play (plus some banana skins in there as well)
We just do our job

Exactly. People should just stop shitting their bed and start supporting our team ...
Just enjoy the ride guys. How great will it be to win a title race with these cheats. They are not as good as they were. All it takes is for ginger twats hamstring to go again and theyre fucked. We are on a great run , we have a great team which is only going to get better.
Lets smash the cheating c*nts.
I see all the papers are out in force to suck off Man City after they narrowly beat a battered and exhausted Newcastle. Talking up their "inevitable" 16 game winning streak to romp home with the league. What's more, some of our own fans are even buying into this.

Fuck em. We'll be there down to the wire.
18 wins out of the final 19 games to take the title from us. The absolute c*nts. Them getting done for their 115 charges cant happen fast enough.

This is key to why we need to finish close to City in as many seasons as possible. Finishing above them would be even better but I've resigned myself to being the unluckiest team ever with the best manager.

So finishing second within 5 points means we have a chance off sweeping up all these titles IF the PL do something bastardly like only deduce 5-10 points off City every past season rather than take their titles away.

This would also work well because Utd would not get two of those titles, they would stay with City.  ;D
I see all the papers are out in force to suck off Man City after they narrowly beat a battered and exhausted Newcastle. Talking up their "inevitable" 16 game winning streak to romp home with the league. What's more, some of our own fans are even buying into this.

Fuck em. We'll be there down to the wire.

Fuck em. We'll be there down to the wire.

I absolutely love the fact that, despite being at the top after 20 games, we are still flying under the radar for the English media. That is no longer the case with the commentators on the Arena Sport channel, where I an watching our games. After our win against Fulham in the League Cup, they've been very clear in their post-game analysis: "Liverpool are not at the top of the PL by accident. Yes, Man City have De Bruyne coming back, but Liverpool also have some important players missing, who will be back for the title run in. The LFC - Man City game at Anfield will be massive."
Ginger Kev is the most wonderful player.

When hes gone I will obviously be delighted on a sporting front, but hes an artist on the football pitch and for that, he will be missed.
