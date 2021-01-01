I think the case for their unflinching motivation and ruthlessness has been greatly overstated. What they have on their side, aside from obvious player quality, is the muscle memory and solid dose of confidence that they can turn any team in the league over. But it's, like many things in football, an intangible quality, one that is prone to changes and momentum. Self fulfilling prophecy of kind. You build enough steam and teams don't even see the game against you as starting at 0-0, they surrender ahead of the kickoff. When going head to head against Arsenal last season, this strength of Manchester City paired perfectly with self-fulfilling anxiety that Arsenal have - of choking close to the finish line, of not being able to get the job done. One by one, results turned the tide and made it look inevitable. In the end, Arsenal looked like they were never good enough and City looked like it was never in doubt. In reality, it was very much in doubt and Arsenal were definitely good enough to pull it off.



My point is, going head to head with Liverpool is very, very different. Even a relatively green and untested team like the the one we have now. We have already shown this season that we are not taking no for an answer - we'll keep pushing until we're out of runway. All we really need to do is keep it alive until they come to Anfield, nothing more. Basically make them earn it, put their resolve to the test properly. Outcome might be the same as last year, but I honestly doubt it. Because this season, City have looked ripe to concede two goals in almost every game. They don't have the bulletproof armor they've had - so let's not let them bluff everyone into thinking they do. Punch them in the face - see how they like it.