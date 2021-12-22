« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

disgraced cake

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2360 on: Today at 05:24:04 pm
A goalless draw  ;D

I want Newcastle to fucking annihilate them on and off the park
Bobinhood

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2361 on: Today at 05:37:12 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:24:04 pm
A goalless draw  ;D

I want Newcastle to fucking annihilate them on and off the park


Me too. Gotta admit, pre season i thought we would be ok and they would probably dip and there was a decent chance we could stick around, and that's panned out well, but right now im not too happy that du bruyne doku and haaland look like coming back in for the business end of the season. Thats a very different team with those 3 in it.

Makes the cheating bastards favourites atm.  :(  sick of that shit i promise you.

Jake

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2362 on: Today at 07:42:34 pm
Its such a shame KdB is there. He is one of the best players to ste foot in the prem.

But anyone who has been involved in this poisonous cheating club since UAE took over is a c*nt. Bar none. Destroyed football by cheating 115 times and killing a bunch of slaves and denying human rights.

Relegate them to the vanarama and pull your finger out to make the owners sell under the fit and proper persons. Or burn the stadium down

Fucking hate them. Utd are bastards but not cheats so there's a begruding respect

City are scum. I know we reserve that word for the s*n but they are. So grotesque and everyone involved with them and to be honest anyone in football who doesn't call ti out can all get to fuck

Destroyed football and noone dares say boo. Burn it down.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2363 on: Today at 07:45:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:37:24 pm
Can't see Newcastle getting a result today, but they could still help us ...

Tonight's game was always 3 points for Man City. Shame that Ederson probably won't be out for long, even though that hole in his leg didn't look nice ...
MH41

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2364 on: Today at 08:10:55 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 07:42:34 pm
Its such a shame KdB is there. He is one of the best players to ste foot in the prem.

But anyone who has been involved in this poisonous cheating club since UAE took over is a c*nt. Bar none. Destroyed football by cheating 115 times and killing a bunch of slaves and denying human rights.

Relegate them to the vanarama and pull your finger out to make the owners sell under the fit and proper persons. Or burn the stadium down

Fucking hate them. Utd are bastards but not cheats so there's a begruding respect

City are scum. I know we reserve that word for the s*n but they are. So grotesque and everyone involved with them and to be honest anyone in football who doesn't call ti out can all get to fuck

Destroyed football and noone dares say boo. Burn it down.

Milner?

But yeah, I agree, it's disgraceful.
What now annoys me is that it will more than likely now last throughout Klopp's tenure with us. That 'kills' me.
I look forward to just punishment, but nothing will ever replace the moments we have been deprived. Handing us the titles will never be enough.
This will continue every year until someone grows a set, and makes a decision.
Until then, the correct way to deal with them, is to exclude them from the league until they comply, and hand over the requested documents from 2018. No more soft handling.
Jimmy Raggatip

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2365 on: Today at 08:35:58 pm
I'm not torturing myself watching City's games again during this run in.

Just going to enjoy watching our young team and if we still have our noses in front in April then I might start tuning in.

They're just relentless  :-\
redk84

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2366 on: Today at 09:34:20 pm
City know that it's the 2nd half of the season they turn it on...usually go on long winning runs. We all know it

People say they have been weak by their standards upto now. They have KDB back but they have defensive issues they have not sorted.

It will be interesting if they drop points unexpectedly more often and especially before their trip to Anfield because any doubt in their minds that it'll be business as usual with us ahead of them will see them rattled. Because we are the only outfit they do fear...and they have a very busy February looking at their fixtures even if the opponents on paper look weak

Hope the winter break is good for us in terms of players recovering well and disrupts their momentum

I've said before, losing the title by a point twice to them surely means the footballing gods owe us!
I have them as favourites still but would be a nice surprise if we can beat them to it
spider-neil

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2367 on: Today at 09:47:33 pm
Getting KDB back for the run-in is absolutely massive for them the c*nts.
decosabute

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2368 on: Today at 09:54:47 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:47:33 pm
Getting KDB back for the run-in is absolutely massive for them the c*nts.

33 years old at the end of the season and showing absolutely no sign of slowing down.

This has been a very enjoyable season, but these cheating pricks will continue to ruin every season of football until the PL grows a pair and throws the book at them.

Not going to happen, I know.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2369 on: Today at 09:55:28 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:54:47 pm
33 years old at the end of the season and showing absolutely no sign of slowing down.

This has been a very enjoyable season, but these cheating pricks will continue to ruin every season of football until the PL grows a pair and throws the book at them.

Not going to happen, I know.

Have faith, we're fucking boss.
StevoHimself

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2370 on: Today at 09:57:56 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:54:47 pm
33 years old at the end of the season and showing absolutely no sign of slowing down.

This has been a very enjoyable season, but these cheating pricks will continue to ruin every season of football until the PL grows a pair and throws the book at them.

Not going to happen, I know.

The most likely thing to happen, yes, sadly
killer-heels

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2371 on: Today at 10:12:06 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:54:47 pm
33 years old at the end of the season and showing absolutely no sign of slowing down.

This has been a very enjoyable season, but these cheating pricks will continue to ruin every season of football until the PL grows a pair and throws the book at them.

Not going to happen, I know.

I actually think he is finished now as a regular starter for them, despite what he did today in a game that suited him down to the ground.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2372 on: Today at 10:24:41 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 09:34:20 pm
City know that it's the 2nd half of the season they turn it on...usually go on long winning runs. We all know it

People say they have been weak by their standards upto now. They have KDB back but they have defensive issues they have not sorted.

It will be interesting if they drop points unexpectedly more often and especially before their trip to Anfield because any doubt in their minds that it'll be business as usual with us ahead of them will see them rattled. Because we are the only outfit they do fear...and they have a very busy February looking at their fixtures even if the opponents on paper look weak

Hope the winter break is good for us in terms of players recovering well and disrupts their momentum

I've said before, losing the title by a point twice to them surely means the footballing gods owe us!
I have them as favourites still but would be a nice surprise if we can beat them to it

This is the league table from the same stage last season:



We will beat the cheats to the title. We will not bottle it like Arsenal ...
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2373 on: Today at 10:28:02 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:54:47 pm
33 years old at the end of the season and showing absolutely no sign of slowing down.

This has been a very enjoyable season, but these cheating pricks will continue to ruin every season of football until the PL grows a pair and throws the book at them.

Not going to happen, I know.

Let's see what he's like against a team with a lot more energy than Newcastle who will close him down and not give him anything like the space he got today.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2374 on: Today at 10:30:14 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:28:02 pm
Let's see what he's like against a team with a lot more energy than Newcastle who will close him down and not give him anything like the space he got today.

We will see as soon as January 26th, when they are playing Tottenham away in the FA Cup ...
Legs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2375 on: Today at 10:34:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:24:41 pm
This is the league table from the same stage last season:



We will beat the cheats to the title. We will not bottle it like Arsenal ...

No team BOTTLES anything against them.

The only bottlers are the PL
RedDeadRejection

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2376 on: Today at 10:35:54 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:34:53 pm
No team BOTTLES anything against them.

The only bottlers are the PL

Spot on.
tubby

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2377 on: Today at 10:38:45 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:34:53 pm
No team BOTTLES anything against them.

The only bottlers are the PL

Yup.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2378 on: Today at 10:39:26 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:34:53 pm
No team BOTTLES anything against them.

The only bottlers are the PL
Apart from Arsenal, they did bottle it
Legs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2379 on: Today at 10:45:34 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:39:26 pm
Apart from Arsenal, they did bottle it

Id say its a normal season mate im giving these c*nts no praise they were a 40-50 point a season team.

Add to the fact these fuckers done us out of 2-3 titles i wont slag others off
Buster Gonad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2380 on: Today at 10:59:21 pm
I think people are underplaying the loss of Gundogan and Mahrez. Both were world class footballers. They scored 13 league goals and had around 14 assists between them last season. City don't have players of their quality replacing them. De Bruyne can't replace that. In fact he'll frequently find less space to play as a result. Coupled with that, their defence looks shakey. Keeper might be missing a while too. The yeti will score less goals without the aforementioned players too. I'm confident they'll fall short of last years points tally.

That's not insanely optimistic and I'm not saying we'll definitely win the league as a result. They're still a really good side. We're still a somewhat unknown quantity and we have too many absences currently for my liking.  But I'm not losing my arse because they got a late winner against a team showing relegation form. I'm taking solace from the fact they made such hard work of it.  We're in with a real shout...
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2381 on: Today at 11:04:58 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:34:53 pm
No team BOTTLES anything against them.

The only bottlers are the PL

Arsenal bottled it. We know that Man City are cheats, yet we have convincingly beat them to the title in 2020. Just like we are going to beat them this season again ...
Legs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2382 on: Today at 11:09:43 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:04:58 pm
Arsenal bottled it. We know that Man City are cheats, yet we have convincingly beat them to the title in 2020. Just like we are going to beat them this season again ...

We'll see hope you are right but I dont share your view.

MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2383 on: Today at 11:19:05 pm
If Ederson is out for long, that would be key because his replacement was weak on Gordon's goal IMO. A top GK saves that. Also, they can't play out the way they want with him in goal.
Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2384 on: Today at 11:22:34 pm
The thing I hate most about this lot is how you have to be effing perfect to beat them. We're playing in a system desperate to take points off us. I'll be gutted if we lose out to this lot. It won't be because we threw it away either - it will be because the people at the top gave Abu Dhabi everything they could whilst denying us everything.

You would think that with 115 charges hanging over them, the authorities would be keen to keep this lot in check. But you have to wonder if the anti-scouser sentiment doesn't override that.
mattD

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2385 on: Today at 11:22:47 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:04:58 pm
Arsenal bottled it. We know that Man City are cheats, yet we have convincingly beat them to the title in 2020. Just like we are going to beat them this season again ...

I believe in our team, and I believe everything we do is to the max of our abilities. I'll support them to the ends of the earth. But Man City are constant cheats and they're going to win it because of that. Yeah, you may get spills and thrills matches like we saw against Newcastle today, but the ending is going to be predictable while Darren 'call me 'Fletch' Fletcher and all other media cronies hype it up as some kind of fairytale.

The reality is the Premier League is like the tedious Marvel superhero franchise now. Hyped up, loads of money thrown at it, looks good, but ultimately manufactured, hollow and oh so predictable.
