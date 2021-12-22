« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 165725 times)

disgraced cake

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2360 on: Today at 05:24:04 pm
A goalless draw  ;D

I want Newcastle to fucking annihilate them on and off the park
Bobinhood

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2361 on: Today at 05:37:12 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:24:04 pm
A goalless draw  ;D

I want Newcastle to fucking annihilate them on and off the park


Me too. Gotta admit, pre season i thought we would be ok and they would probably dip and there was a decent chance we could stick around, and that's panned out well, but right now im not too happy that du bruyne doku and haaland look like coming back in for the business end of the season. Thats a very different team with those 3 in it.

Makes the cheating bastards favourites atm.  :(  sick of that shit i promise you.

Jake

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2362 on: Today at 07:42:34 pm
Its such a shame KdB is there. He is one of the best players to ste foot in the prem.

But anyone who has been involved in this poisonous cheating club since UAE took over is a c*nt. Bar none. Destroyed football by cheating 115 times and killing a bunch of slaves and denying human rights.

Relegate them to the vanarama and pull your finger out to make the owners sell under the fit and proper persons. Or burn the stadium down

Fucking hate them. Utd are bastards but not cheats so there's a begruding respect

City are scum. I know we reserve that word for the s*n but they are. So grotesque and everyone involved with them and to be honest anyone in football who doesn't call ti out can all get to fuck

Destroyed football and noone dares say boo. Burn it down.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2363 on: Today at 07:45:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:37:24 pm
Can't see Newcastle getting a result today, but they could still help us ...

Tonight's game was always 3 points for Man City. Shame that Ederson probably won't be out for long, even though that hole in his leg didn't look nice ...
MH41

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2364 on: Today at 08:10:55 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 07:42:34 pm
Its such a shame KdB is there. He is one of the best players to ste foot in the prem.

But anyone who has been involved in this poisonous cheating club since UAE took over is a c*nt. Bar none. Destroyed football by cheating 115 times and killing a bunch of slaves and denying human rights.

Relegate them to the vanarama and pull your finger out to make the owners sell under the fit and proper persons. Or burn the stadium down

Fucking hate them. Utd are bastards but not cheats so there's a begruding respect

City are scum. I know we reserve that word for the s*n but they are. So grotesque and everyone involved with them and to be honest anyone in football who doesn't call ti out can all get to fuck

Destroyed football and noone dares say boo. Burn it down.

Milner?

But yeah, I agree, it's disgraceful.
What now annoys me is that it will more than likely now last throughout Klopp's tenure with us. That 'kills' me.
I look forward to just punishment, but nothing will ever replace the moments we have been deprived. Handing us the titles will never be enough.
This will continue every year until someone grows a set, and makes a decision.
Until then, the correct way to deal with them, is to exclude them from the league until they comply, and hand over the requested documents from 2018. No more soft handling.
Jimmy Raggatip

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2365 on: Today at 08:35:58 pm
I'm not torturing myself watching City's games again during this run in.

Just going to enjoy watching our young team and if we still have our noses in front in April then I might start tuning in.

They're just relentless  :-\
redk84

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2366 on: Today at 09:34:20 pm
City know that it's the 2nd half of the season they turn it on...usually go on long winning runs. We all know it

People say they have been weak by their standards upto now. They have KDB back but they have defensive issues they have not sorted.

It will be interesting if they drop points unexpectedly more often and especially before their trip to Anfield because any doubt in their minds that it'll be business as usual with us ahead of them will see them rattled. Because we are the only outfit they do fear...and they have a very busy February looking at their fixtures even if the opponents on paper look weak

Hope the winter break is good for us in terms of players recovering well and disrupts their momentum

I've said before, losing the title by a point twice to them surely means the footballing gods owe us!
I have them as favourites still but would be a nice surprise if we can beat them to it
spider-neil

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2367 on: Today at 09:47:33 pm
Getting KDB back for the run-in is absolutely massive for them the c*nts.
