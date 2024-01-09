« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2320 on: January 9, 2024, 10:09:15 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  9, 2024, 10:03:10 pm
Stripping them of the titles and using the term 'Void' as the winner would be ideal. In years to come people would investigate on why those season are void and find out that Man City cheated. Putting an asterisk against the team that finished 2nd wouldn't have the same impact.

If you declare City to be void in those seasons, even if you don't actually award them to anyone else (and I can understand arguments both ways on that), it'll make people look at those seasons in years to come and they'll see how ridiculously good we were and how we were an absolute mile ahead of the rest of the teams playing by the rules.
Logged

Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,021
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2321 on: January 9, 2024, 10:09:17 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on January  9, 2024, 09:35:54 pm
I'd be delighted if Bren got his. He's not everyone's cuppa, but I supported that man once.
That means GERRARD, Studga, Luis, Skrtel, AGGER, Kolo, Glenjo, Sakho, Enrique, LUCAS, wee Joe Allen, Jordy Ibe, Coutinho, Mignolet, (perhaps even Yago) all get rewarded instead of being cheated. They played out of their skins and Brendan played football the right way- right up until the end. Football wins.

Of course, Sterling also gets his, but such is life. That version of Sterling prolly deserves it, if you want to give him his due.

Suddenly, that season won't be so bittersweet and Gerrard can finally get his just rewards and have a last laugh at the expense of Chelsea.
It will become one of the greatest seasons in the modern English league and will be shown and re-shown and discussed and get the attention- going into the future, that it deserves. And Gerrard will get the captain's performance he deserves for future generations of fans.

I must admit it would be strange then, knowing Brendan was sacked a season after winning the league... but it will have worked out better than we could've imagined.

Revisionism finally justified! ;D
 Absolutely!

What a day it would be at Anfield to have all these players and the managers walk out one more time and be presented with League Winner's medals. That would be some day." I Would love it" to quote a former Kop idol.
Logged

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,429
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2322 on: January 9, 2024, 10:13:24 pm
Quote from: Dougle on January  9, 2024, 10:09:17 pm
What a day it would be at Anfield to have all these players and the managers walk out one more time and be presented with League Winner's medals. That would be some day." I Would love it" to quote a former Kop idol.
"Love it!" ;D

It would be sooo strange, cause history will need to be revised, our views and feelings turned upside down... and we can finally call "Revisionism" a good thing. Everything that made you who you are by learning and recalling the "failure" of that Liverpool team, would suddenly be... "okay"? Big change!
Sterling's excuse for leaving would suddenly fall flat on it's face! ;D
« Last Edit: January 9, 2024, 10:22:08 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

scalatore

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2323 on: January 9, 2024, 10:30:48 pm
Quote from: Dougle on January  9, 2024, 10:09:17 pm
What a day it would be at Anfield to have all these players and the managers walk out one more time and be presented with League Winner's medals. That would be some day." I Would love it" to quote a former Kop idol.

Christ, now I want this. As a cycling fan I've seen my fair share of races being retrospectively awarded to second place, and never really felt like it counted, but I really want to see this happen. The klopp teams have been better, but there was something magical about that 13-14 season, just mental football.
Logged

lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,201
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2324 on: January 9, 2024, 10:37:57 pm
Quote from: vblfc on January  7, 2024, 12:49:17 pm
Stripping them of titles would be more symbolic. The impacts of what they did cant be uncalculated. So I would leave it at that regarding titles. Not much point reallocating titles. To strip their titles and relegate them to bottom of the leagues is much more impactful and would be an appropriate punishment. Set them 5 or 6 years to climb back.
Whats more important to me is how the false accounting, rule bending, fake sponsors etc will be governed going forward. This needs fixed as part of the consequences. They hate transparency.

They should be stripped of the titles and kicked out of the league but i cant see that happening sadly the longer this rumbles on the more chance of them getting away with it to begin with i thought the league might actually throw the book at them but thats looking less likely now they will just keep trying to delay the outcome you would imagine
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,484
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2325 on: January 10, 2024, 08:34:53 am
Quote from: decosabute on January  9, 2024, 10:06:15 pm
Robin Olsen, the man Roma bought to replace Alisson.

An absolutely horrendous keeper. It should actually be talked about more how he cost us a league title. Him and the fucking rampant cheating of course.

And how their No1 keeper chose not to play and nobody questioned it...
Logged
Fuck the Tories

lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2326 on: January 10, 2024, 11:03:37 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on January  9, 2024, 09:35:54 pm
I'd be delighted if Bren got his. He's not everyone's cuppa, but I supported that man once.
That means GERRARD, Studga, Luis, Skrtel, AGGER, Kolo, Glenjo, Sakho, Enrique, LUCAS, wee Joe Allen, Jordy Ibe, Coutinho, Mignolet, (perhaps even Yago) all get rewarded instead of being cheated. They played out of their skins and Brendan played football the right way- right up until the end. Football wins.

Of course, Sterling also gets his, but such is life. That version of Sterling, the unpoisoned one, deserves it, if you want to give him his due.

Suddenly, that season won't be so bittersweet and Gerrard can finally get his just rewards and have a last laugh at the expense of Chelsea. They will find that they have actually been cheering a Pemier League winning captain all this time, by chanting his name across terraces, all across the nation! ;D
It will become one of the greatest seasons in the modern English league and will be shown and re-shown and discussed and get the attention- going into the future, that it deserves. And Gerrard will get acknowledged for the captain's performance that he deserves, for future generations of fans.

I must admit it would be strange then, knowing Brendan was sacked a season after winning the league... but it will have worked out better than we could've imagined.

Revisionism finally justified! ;D
 Absolutely!

Wouldn't Ibe be ineligible for a medal due to being cup tied?
Logged

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,429
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2327 on: January 10, 2024, 01:21:32 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 10, 2024, 11:03:37 am
Wouldn't Ibe be ineligible for a medal due to being cup tied?
Yeah, he'd actually be tied to the cup this time! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2328 on: Today at 02:27:01 am
Steve Gerrard, Gerrard's
A premier league conqueror
So stick it right up your arse
Steve Gerrard, Gerrard
Logged

Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2329 on: Today at 02:49:18 am
Haaland has suffered a setback and might not be back for another month apparently.
Logged

Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,125
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2330 on: Today at 03:29:56 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:49:18 am
Haaland has suffered a setback and might not be back for another month apparently.
New software update?
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2331 on: Today at 04:20:17 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 10, 2024, 08:34:53 am
And how their No1 keeper chose not to play and nobody questioned it...

Martinez is the biggest c*nt this side of Pickford. Fucking whopper.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2332 on: Today at 04:42:42 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:29:56 am
New software update?
Yeah looks like it was full of bugs and will require another patch to fix!
Logged

wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,116
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2333 on: Today at 07:40:14 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 04:42:42 am
Yeah looks like it was full of bugs and will require another patch to fix!
Programmed by Fujitsu.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2334 on: Today at 10:39:02 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:49:18 am
Haaland has suffered a setback and might not be back for another month apparently.

I'm more worried about De Bruyne coming back.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,484
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2335 on: Today at 10:42:15 am
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:39:02 am
I'm more worried about De Bruyne coming back.

I was/am but without Haaland, that's a big loss firepower wise.They're still conceeding goals, so just gotta hope the Saudi c*nts are too strong for the Abu Dhabi c*nts and we keep the gap at 5pts
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2336 on: Today at 10:57:10 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:42:15 am
I was/am but without Haaland, that's a big loss firepower wise.They're still conceeding goals, so just gotta hope the Saudi c*nts are too strong for the Abu Dhabi c*nts and we keep the gap at 5pts

Alvarez will do quite well with De Bruyne in the side I think. He had a purple patch last season if memory serves me.

I didn't realise they were playing today actually, might be a good game to watch though I think Newcastle are shit and will lose.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,166
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2337 on: Today at 11:02:13 am
Almiron to show his worth tonight.
Logged

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,907
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2338 on: Today at 11:08:45 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:42:15 am
I was/am but without Haaland, that's a big loss firepower wise.They're still conceeding goals, so just gotta hope the Saudi c*nts are too strong for the Abu Dhabi c*nts and we keep the gap at 5pts

So which of the Sheiks of Araby are the absolute c*nts ? (Philip McNulty has asserted his right to be identified as the author of this expression, even though his phone was hacked, in accordance with the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988).
Logged
