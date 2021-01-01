« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 160403 times)

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,938
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 12:13:41 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm
I'm vaguely reminded of Apple versus Apple Corps (The Beatles' record company). They were in a trademark dispute for a long time. I forget the details of how it was resolved though.


Apple paid cash, and had to promise to not get involved in the music business in any way.
There was another dispute of iTunes that went on ages, but Apple and Apple Corps settled their differences in 2007 with both sides being happy with the deal.

Similar to City and the Super Dry issue, Apple just became too big for Apple Corps to take on so they settled. I think the amount of money Apple Corps wanted to settle was a pittance to Apple due to their massive increase in size.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:42 am by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 02:08:45 am »
It's really pointless isn't it? The punishment they get will effectively erase their artificial success.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,812
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 03:18:26 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm
That's the one and only title United deserve to be awarded if the cheats get punished properly. As I always say, 10 point deduction for all the cheating seasons, plus relegation. That means Liverpool get three more and United one more  8)

Yeah, I've been pushing this line as well. An unbiased and totally reasonable solution! It's pretty galling to think a cancellation of City titles could produce an equal number of titles for United and Liverpool considering that we ran them to the wire with record points tallies whereas they pottered around about a month's worth of games behind the "winners". But that's the kind of kissed-on-the-dick bullshit their brand is built on.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:40:18 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,199
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 03:52:09 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:40:42 am
Presumably it gives them an online platform and the chance to expand the audience so they can continue the sportswashing project.

It may help them mobilise political support should a future government try to disentangle the country from being dependent on their dirty money.

Can you imagine good grief that's why it should not be allowed to happen
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 08:51:34 am »
City currently W12  D4  L3 ... I think these will finish the season W27  D6  L5 = 87pts
We are currently W13  D6 L1 ... and will end up W26  D9  L3 = 87pts
And we win it on GD!
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 09:41:52 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:18:26 am
Yeah, I've been pushing this line as well. An unbiased and totally reasonable solution! It's pretty galling to think a cancellation of City titles could produce an equal number of titles for United and Liverpool considering that we ran them to the wire with record points tallies whereas they pottered around about a month's worth of games behind the "winners". But that's the kind of kissed-on-the-dick bullshit their brand is built on.

Forget about the titles for Man Utd. The cheats should be erased from all the records for the past 15 years, and expelled from the Football League pyramid. Any other outcome would be devastating for the future of English club football ...
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,136
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 09:45:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:41:52 am
Forget about the titles for Man Utd. The cheats should be erased from all the records for the past 15 years, and expelled from the Football League pyramid. Any other outcome would be devastating for the future of English club football ...

That would mean Arteta won the league though, are you willing to make that sacrifice?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,221
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 11:01:26 am »
Guys, we will not be awarded any new titles it will destroy the Premier League if they did that. I don't even think they will strip City of the titles they "won."
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,089
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 11:11:34 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:01:26 am
Guys, we will not be awarded any new titles it will destroy the Premier League if they did that. I don't even think they will strip City of the titles they "won."

Yup. They'll not be stripped off anything and they'll not be relegated. It'll be a fine, a massive points deduction (not enough to relegate them) and maybe a transfer ban that will be poorly implemented, giving them enough time to buy a tonne of players before it kicks in.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,221
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 11:13:30 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:11:34 am
Yup. They'll not be stripped off anything and they'll not be relegated. It'll be a fine, a massive points deduction (not enough to relegate them) and maybe a transfer ban that will be poorly implemented, giving them enough time to buy a tonne of players before it kicks in.

I wouldn't say they won't be relegated if they are found guilty I think it increases the chances for that to happen. It's not just going to be a fine and a points deduction as the rest of the league bar the usual suspects will blow up.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,304
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 11:58:04 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:01:26 am
Guys, we will not be awarded any new titles it will destroy the Premier League if they did that. I don't even think they will strip City of the titles they "won."

They cheated, they need stripping of them and the rightful winners should get the titles, the players eraned them and should get the medals (except the Mancs when they finished a country mile behind them ;) )
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 12:14:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:58:04 am
They cheated, they need stripping of them and the rightful winners should get the titles, the players eraned them and should get the medals (except the Mancs when they finished a country mile behind them ;) )
Was that the season United were still in with a chance of the league but they threw a game in order to try and stop us getting top 4? Only for us to twat them at old Trafford and get top 4 anyway.
No way should they be awarded a title for doing that.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,221
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 12:18:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:58:04 am
They cheated, they need stripping of them and the rightful winners should get the titles, the players eraned them and should get the medals (except the Mancs when they finished a country mile behind them ;) )

It doesn't matter how far the second team finishes behind them. You can't give one team a title and then say to another one you're not getting it because you finished too far behind, even if it is the Mancs!  ;D

I can't see it being done without seriously damaging the Premier League overall, which is why they will look at options like relegation instead. It will be a waste of time just fining them as money is no issue for them, so it will have be something different.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 12:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 08:51:34 am
City currently W12  D4  L3 ... I think these will finish the season W27  D6  L5 = 87pts
We are currently W13  D6 L1 ... and will end up W26  D9  L3 = 87pts
And we win it on GD!
The Alternative PL thread gives a more scientific way to predict this. 😁
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,499
  • BoRac
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 12:20:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:58:04 am
They cheated, they need stripping of them and the rightful winners should get the titles, the players eraned them and should get the medals (except the Mancs when they finished a country mile behind them ;) )

That's the problem, for some of those seasons it might not be clear who the rightful winners are. If City were 20 points ahead, and teams below them had already secured top four and seemingly had nothing to play for, they may have been focusing on cups, experimenting with an eye on next season, or just fooling around for the last few weeks of the season. So there's no guarantee that whoever finished second would have necessarily finished first if they all knew they were in a title fight.

Obviously, it's a different matter when the second-placed team was a point behind City with others miles behind. :)
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 12:31:48 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:20:22 pm
That's the problem, for some of those seasons it might not be clear who the rightful winners are. If City were 20 points ahead, and teams below them had already secured top four and seemingly had nothing to play for, they may have been focusing on cups, experimenting with an eye on next season, or just fooling around for the last few weeks of the season. So there's no guarantee that whoever finished second would have necessarily finished first if they all knew they were in a title fight.

Obviously, it's a different matter when the second-placed team was a point behind City with others miles behind. :)

All of this is true. But even taking our 97-point season, as Klopp himself has stated, if City weren't pushing us so hard we might not have hit such an insane peak in form, quality and consistency.

I'm all for stripping City of titles. But it's a whole can of worms to be retroactively awarding titles.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 12:49:17 pm »
Stripping them of titles would be more symbolic. The impacts of what they did cant be uncalculated. So I would leave it at that regarding titles. Not much point reallocating titles. To strip their titles and relegate them to bottom of the leagues is much more impactful and would be an appropriate punishment. Set them 5 or 6 years to climb back.
Whats more important to me is how the false accounting, rule bending, fake sponsors etc will be governed going forward. This needs fixed as part of the consequences. They hate transparency.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 12:53:06 pm »
The runners up definitely deserve the titles and should be awarded them. However, the records showing No winner due to Abu Dhabi cheating would serve as a reminder of how the PL allowed them to get away with it for so long.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:31:48 pm
All of this is true. But even taking our 97-point season, as Klopp himself has stated, if City weren't pushing us so hard we might not have hit such an insane peak in form, quality and consistency.

I'm all for stripping City of titles. But it's a whole can of worms to be retroactively awarding titles.

There is nothing wrong about it. The 2nd placed clubs have earned those titles ...
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,351
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 01:28:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:23:43 pm
There is nothing wrong about it. The 2nd placed clubs have earned those titles ...
Mikel Arteta likes this.
Logged
