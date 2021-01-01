« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 159590 times)

Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 12:13:41 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm
I'm vaguely reminded of Apple versus Apple Corps (The Beatles' record company). They were in a trademark dispute for a long time. I forget the details of how it was resolved though.


Apple paid cash, and had to promise to not get involved in the music business in any way.
There was another dispute of iTunes that went on ages, but Apple and Apple Corps settled their differences in 2007 with both sides being happy with the deal.

Similar to City and the Super Dry issue, Apple just became too big for Apple Corps to take on so they settled. I think the amount of money Apple Corps wanted to settle was a pittance to Apple due to their massive increase in size.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 02:08:45 am »
It's really pointless isn't it? The punishment they get will effectively erase their artificial success.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 03:18:26 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm
That's the one and only title United deserve to be awarded if the cheats get punished properly. As I always say, 10 point deduction for all the cheating seasons, plus relegation. That means Liverpool get three more and United one more  8)

Yeah, I've been pushing this line as well. An unbiased and totally reasonable solution! It's pretty galling to think a cancellation of City titles could produce an equal number of titles for United and Liverpool considering that we ran them to the wire with record points tallies whereas they pottered around about a month's worth of games behind the "winners". But that's the kind of the-dick bullshit their brand is built on.
Offline lfc_col

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 03:52:09 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:40:42 am
Presumably it gives them an online platform and the chance to expand the audience so they can continue the sportswashing project.

It may help them mobilise political support should a future government try to disentangle the country from being dependent on their dirty money.

Can you imagine good grief that's why it should not be allowed to happen
