Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2240 on: December 23, 2023, 11:17:27 am »
I suppose they will be able to display the little gold badge on their shirts for several seasons.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2241 on: December 23, 2023, 11:29:37 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 23, 2023, 11:17:27 am
I suppose they will be able to display the little gold badge on their shirts for several seasons.

Already been approved by the PL to wear it in games for the rest of the season. Funny how things change in 4 years eh?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2242 on: December 23, 2023, 12:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on December 23, 2023, 11:29:37 am
Already been approved by the PL to wear it in games for the rest of the season. Funny how things change in 4 years eh?

In that time its gone from being a badged of honestly achieved and hard gained sporting prowess to just another token of this awful clubs excesses and obscene wealth. Any badge on any Abu Dhabi shirt is just a money symbol, like flashing a Coutts platinum credit card that daddys given to his undeserving precious litttle princess
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2243 on: December 27, 2023, 10:02:50 pm »
Glad to see the FA wear their WCC badges on their kit. Didnt they stop us from having it on ours in PL matches?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2244 on: December 27, 2023, 10:07:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 27, 2023, 10:02:50 pm
Glad to see the FA wear their WCC badges on their kit. Didnt they stop us from having it on ours in PL matches?

In fairness, our case was what made them change the rule.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2245 on: December 27, 2023, 10:27:51 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 27, 2023, 10:07:58 pm
In fairness, our case was what made them change the rule.

Just in time for City.

Enjoying the fact that after Haaland screaming in the refs face (and tweeting about a mistake) was nothing, then surrounding the ref is nothing. Come the weekend someone will ask him the time and get a red card. Its so fundamentally broken.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2246 on: December 27, 2023, 10:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on December 27, 2023, 10:27:51 pm
Just in time for City.

Enjoying the fact that after Haaland screaming in the refs face (and tweeting about a mistake) was nothing, then surrounding the ref is nothing. Come the weekend someone will ask him the time and get a red card. Its so fundamentally broken.

It was changed before Chelsea won it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2247 on: December 27, 2023, 10:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on December 27, 2023, 10:27:51 pm
Just in time for City.

Enjoying the fact that after Haaland screaming in the refs face (and tweeting about a mistake) was nothing, then surrounding the ref is nothing. Come the weekend someone will ask him the time and get a red card. Its so fundamentally broken.
That's nothing, after the shit that happened in Turkey, I saw articles already BLAMING KLOPP for any upcoming "violence" against referees.

I have my own 2 cents on that fiasco, but perhaps now is not the time.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2248 on: December 29, 2023, 03:40:56 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 27, 2023, 10:58:36 pm
That's nothing, after the shit that happened in Turkey, I saw articles already BLAMING KLOPP for any upcoming "violence" against referees.

I have my own 2 cents on that fiasco, but perhaps now is not the time.
What about violent linesmen?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2249 on: December 29, 2023, 11:51:30 pm »
Imagine being a city fan at the moment

I'm sure it's been a hoot these last 10 years, but I personally if it was us would be so empty now with these charges and the knowledge that everyone knows you don't deserve any of it. It's all completely hollow

It came to me properly when I heard Everton singing cheating bastards to them

The one clubs fans you'd think wouldn't bother singing that to them.

It means absolutely nothing to me when they win a title. Anyone else it would hurt
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2250 on: December 30, 2023, 12:25:01 am »
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on December 29, 2023, 11:51:30 pm
Imagine being a city fan at the moment

I'm sure it's been a hoot these last 10 years, but I personally if it was us would be so empty now with these charges and the knowledge that everyone knows you don't deserve any of it. It's all completely hollow

It came to me properly when I heard Everton singing cheating bastards to them

The one clubs fans you'd think wouldn't bother singing that to them.

It means absolutely nothing to me when they win a title. Anyone else it would hurt

11 years*

Any stripping of titles must and will include us getting robbed of 6 in 7 years by a team who managed to sign Yaya Toure, David Silva, Gareth Barry, Jerome Boateng and Tevez without even having CL football. Even Newcastle have been nowhere near as blatant about it. I won't even go into how the only team who stopped us the other years were a team who cheated financially too.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2251 on: December 30, 2023, 12:58:35 am »
You just want Ole to be recognised as a title winning mastermind of a coach yer twat.  ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2252 on: December 30, 2023, 01:19:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 30, 2023, 12:58:35 am
You just want Ole to be recognised as a title winning mastermind of a coach yer twat.  ;D
That would be amazing! We'd get three titles, and United can hire Ole back... Win-win situation.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2253 on: December 30, 2023, 04:34:57 am »
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on December 29, 2023, 11:51:30 pm
Imagine being a city fan at the moment

I'm sure it's been a hoot these last 10 years, but I personally if it was us would be so empty now with these charges and the knowledge that everyone knows you don't deserve any of it. It's all completely hollow

It came to me properly when I heard Everton singing cheating bastards to them

The one clubs fans you'd think wouldn't bother singing that to them.

It means absolutely nothing to me when they win a title. Anyone else it would hurt
Yet all governing authorities in football from FIFA to UEFA to EPL watch this allegedly cheating club continue sweep up all their leading club trophies whilst these serious charges hang over Citys head. Something stinks about the whole story - Even PGMOL seem to still have City as a blindspot for decisions, VAR outcomes etc.
It seems pure madness to keep encouraging and rewarding a criminal outfit who faces multiple charges. By doing so, they are sinking deeper and deeper into a cesspit.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2254 on: December 30, 2023, 10:21:17 am »
Infuriates me how they're still allowed to compete for, and win, trophies when they're under investigation for such rampant corruption - and how they continue to refuse to cooperate in investigations.

That should be an offence in itself, one with mandatory points deductions, fines, even suspension from the Premier League. They got off on a technicality by CAS as well - they weren't found innocent.

Their fans don't care though, they never did. They know their "victories" are hollow. Their bitter pleasure comes from denying the trophies to others.

To me it looks as though Abu Dhabi might actually be starting to wither away. Even if they bounce back this season, it's obvious that even their own fans aren't arsed. I don't know if their owners will get to a point where they decide to sell up and try something different - I guess that depends on whether the PL can make their charges stick and what punishment might be levied if they do - but I don't hold out much hope.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2255 on: January 2, 2024, 12:40:30 pm »
Why hasn't their game in hand been rescheduled yet? They have the League Cup semis midweeks free, don't they always try to get the backlog out of the way as soon as possible, knowing there'll be more games moved later in the season?

On one hand, it would be great if they get a fixture pile-up later on, but on the other, there'd be more chance of Brentford having nothing to play for. The cynic in me thinks they're waiting for Haaland to recover.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2256 on: January 2, 2024, 01:20:00 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on January  2, 2024, 12:40:30 pm
Why hasn't their game in hand been rescheduled yet? They have the League Cup semis midweeks free, don't they always try to get the backlog out of the way as soon as possible, knowing there'll be more games moved later in the season?

On one hand, it would be great if they get a fixture pile-up later on, but on the other, there'd be more chance of Brentford having nothing to play for. The cynic in me thinks they're waiting for Haaland to recover.

Is one of those midweeks reserved for FA Cup replays?
Still leaves the other one though.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2257 on: January 2, 2024, 01:42:13 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on January  2, 2024, 12:40:30 pm
Why hasn't their game in hand been rescheduled yet? They have the League Cup semis midweeks free, don't they always try to get the backlog out of the way as soon as possible, knowing there'll be more games moved later in the season?

On one hand, it would be great if they get a fixture pile-up later on, but on the other, there'd be more chance of Brentford having nothing to play for. The cynic in me thinks they're waiting for Haaland to recover.

Brentford have lost 5 games in a row, and are only 4 points above the relegation zone ...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2258 on: January 2, 2024, 02:12:05 pm »
Quote from: RJH on January  2, 2024, 01:20:00 pm
Is one of those midweeks reserved for FA Cup replays?
Still leaves the other one though.

No, the midweek between the semis is reserved for the replays.

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January  2, 2024, 01:42:13 pm
Brentford have lost 5 games in a row, and are only 4 points above the relegation zone ...

Not saying they'd be likely to drop points, obviously ;D. Still find it strange that they haven't rescheduled it now that there's ample free dates, given that it might be much more difficult to do so later on.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2259 on: January 2, 2024, 05:25:03 pm »
be great if these fuckers dont go on their 10+ game winning streak for once this season

feel the karma gods owe us a league over these dickheads
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2260 on: Yesterday at 05:15:54 pm »
https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1743269475330249212

Quote
BREAKING: Superdry are suing Manchester City, requesting an injunction to restrain MCFC from using their name.

Superdry believe the differences between Asahi Super Dry (from Manchester Citys training kit) and their own brand Superdry are too insignificant for the average consumer.

[@TeleFootball]
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2261 on: Yesterday at 05:21:11 pm »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2262 on: Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm »
I see their owner wants to buy the Torygraph now.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2263 on: Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm
I see their owner wants to buy the Torygraph now.
It you want to successfully wash your image, you should really own the press I guess. Nothing to see here. Just moving step by step.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2264 on: Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm »
Also refusing to wear "Emirates FA Cup" sleeve patches as it's a direct competitor to their shirt sponsor Etihad.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2265 on: Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm
Also refusing to wear "Emirates FA Cup" sleeve patches as it's a direct competitor to their shirt sponsor Etihad.

I bet the FA bows down to them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2266 on: Yesterday at 11:19:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm
I bet the FA bows down to them.

If they go on to win it the presentation should be done in a carpark with no media. You wouldn't want Emirates promoting one of their competitors.

Quote
City were given an exemption from wearing the patch when Emirates became the FA Cup's sponsor in 2015 because their sponsors Etihad, based in Abu Dhabi, are a direct rival in the aviation industry.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2267 on: Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm
I bet the FA bows down to them.

Can't imagine Emirates being particularly pleased with the FA if that's allowed?

Make it easy on all of us and just kick them out of the competition until they sober up.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2268 on: Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm »
They didnt wear it on their shirts last year when they won it. Of course the FA bow down to them. Why is anyone surprised?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2269 on: Today at 12:03:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:15:54 pm
https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1743269475330249212
Too bad this is likely to go absolutely nowhere. Asahi has been around for ages so doubt Superdry get anything here  ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2270 on: Today at 12:03:41 am »
And Standard Chartered arent a direct rival of Barclays, sponsors of the PL? Imagine if we refused to wear their sleeve badge?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2271 on: Today at 08:13:57 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:03:23 am
Too bad this is likely to go absolutely nowhere. Asahi has been around for ages so doubt Superdry get anything here  ;D

The beer is literally 16 years older than the clothing brand! Be kinda funny if they counter sued and won.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2272 on: Today at 08:20:58 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm
I see their owner wants to buy the Torygraph now.

Why would anyone want to buy that and for big money? Newspapers are a dying industry.

Telegraph circulation isn't big and even that must be almost exclusively Boomers and older.
