Infuriates me how they're still allowed to compete for, and win, trophies when they're under investigation for such rampant corruption - and how they continue to refuse to cooperate in investigations.



That should be an offence in itself, one with mandatory points deductions, fines, even suspension from the Premier League. They got off on a technicality by CAS as well - they weren't found innocent.



Their fans don't care though, they never did. They know their "victories" are hollow. Their bitter pleasure comes from denying the trophies to others.



To me it looks as though Abu Dhabi might actually be starting to wither away. Even if they bounce back this season, it's obvious that even their own fans aren't arsed. I don't know if their owners will get to a point where they decide to sell up and try something different - I guess that depends on whether the PL can make their charges stick and what punishment might be levied if they do - but I don't hold out much hope.