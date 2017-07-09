Its weird the argument about the Ederson foul. People concentrating far too much as to whether it was a goal scoring opportunity, and saying it wasnt really, as an excuse for yellow being the right call.



What does that matter if it was a goal scoring opportunity? He could have had 3 defenders behind him, it still should be a red. Its reckless, hes totally out of control, sliding into the guy at shin height, nowhere near getting the ball.



Agree with you.Should Van Dijk have been sent off?Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher:"I think it's a foul."Has he got an obvious goalscoring opportunity? Is he in possession of the ball. Yes, there's no doubt about that."Will he have a clear run on goal? Well, once he gets the ball he's going to move towards the goal."Is he outside the penalty area? Yes, so the referee has to send him off."He gets the ball but he gets the man first, there's no doubt about that."I don't think anybody can dispute it's a foul."