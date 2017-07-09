The state of the Etihad when Palace equalised. Mass exodus when there were still 3/4 minutes left to play.
https://x.com/davolaar/status/1736076880204193812?s=48&t=pBMKKEhbm2IMMYFLzIKlbA
Its weird the argument about the Ederson foul. People concentrating far too much as to whether it was a goal scoring opportunity, and saying it wasnt really, as an excuse for yellow being the right call. What does that matter if it was a goal scoring opportunity? He could have had 3 defenders behind him, it still should be a red. Its reckless, hes totally out of control, sliding into the guy at shin height, nowhere near getting the ball.
That Sterling bottom-left?See Van Persie's having himself a good old time! Anyway... for some reason that looks so "forced".. perhaps some marketing agents scattered between that lot? I wouldn't put it beyond this mob.Mind you... there's quite a bit of space in that crowd...
While they are indeed cringeworthy, in this instance it was an advertising partner spewing out that idiocy not them.
No not on MOTD
Another predicable CL draw.
is that the easiest draw possible?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Is that Evertons Judy Dench down bottom right with the flag?Denchs Agent Look Judy, I know its not Everton but the fees are ridiculous and all you have to do is wave a flag
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
If nothing else this set of cheating bastards dismantling Copenhagen about 8-0 over two legs will shine an even brighter light on how bad Man U were.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Abu Dhabi PR Exec to his junior: "Go down to Sol Dangerfileds casting agency and tell em' to get me an 80-year-old scorcher. And do use that word"
Crosby Nick never fails.
Copenhagen gave Bayern a fright, be fucking ace if they could dump these c*nts out.
