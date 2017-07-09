« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 145838 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2200 on: December 17, 2023, 12:11:31 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 17, 2023, 12:02:52 am
The state of the Etihad when Palace equalised. Mass exodus when there were still 3/4 minutes left to play.

It's easy to take the piss but I've heard that the traffic is horrendous.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,812
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2201 on: December 17, 2023, 12:17:33 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 17, 2023, 12:02:52 am
The state of the Etihad when Palace equalised. Mass exodus when there were still 3/4 minutes left to play.

So, like, 19 people departed?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,813
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2202 on: December 17, 2023, 01:15:14 am »
Logged

Offline zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,229
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2203 on: December 17, 2023, 05:59:39 am »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on December 16, 2023, 11:26:37 pm
Its weird the argument about the Ederson foul. People concentrating far too much as to whether it was a goal scoring opportunity, and saying it wasnt really, as an excuse for yellow being the right call.

What does that matter if it was a goal scoring opportunity? He could have had 3 defenders behind him, it still should be a red. Its reckless, hes totally out of control, sliding into the guy at shin height, nowhere near getting the ball. 
Agree with you.

Ref Watch on Van Dijk incident

Should Van Dijk have been sent off?

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher:

"I think it's a foul.

"Has he got an obvious goalscoring opportunity? Is he in possession of the ball. Yes, there's no doubt about that.

"Will he have a clear run on goal? Well, once he gets the ball he's going to move towards the goal.

"Is he outside the penalty area? Yes, so the referee has to send him off.

"He gets the ball but he gets the man first, there's no doubt about that.

"I don't think anybody can dispute it's a foul."

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12950353/virgil-van-dijk-liverpool-captain-charged-with-improper-conduct-following-red-card-against-newcastle
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2204 on: December 17, 2023, 08:03:33 am »
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,186
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2205 on: December 17, 2023, 09:54:09 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 14, 2023, 09:30:02 pm
That Sterling bottom-left?
See Van Persie's having himself a good old time! ;D

Anyway... for some reason that looks so "forced".. perhaps some marketing agents scattered between that lot? I wouldn't put it beyond this mob.
Mind you... there's quite a bit of space in that crowd...

Is that Evertons Judy Dench down bottom right with the flag?
Denchs Agent Look Judy, I know its not Everton but the fees are ridiculous and all you have to do is wave a flag
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,186
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2206 on: December 17, 2023, 09:55:37 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on December 15, 2023, 12:32:55 am
While they are indeed cringeworthy, in this instance it was an advertising partner spewing out that idiocy not them.

Advertising partner?
As in, another arm of the AD business empire.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,749
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2207 on: December 17, 2023, 10:39:05 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on December 16, 2023, 10:57:31 pm
No not on MOTD
Just saw the Sunday morning repeat and they did show it.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,184
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2208 on: Yesterday at 11:19:36 am »
Another predicable CL draw.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,780
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2209 on: Yesterday at 11:20:21 am »
Laughable stuff
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,681
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2210 on: Yesterday at 11:22:07 am »
is that the easiest draw possible? :D
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • BoRac
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2211 on: Yesterday at 11:22:18 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:19:36 am
Another predicable CL draw.

PSG getting Sociedad of all group winners was also to be expected.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,808
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2212 on: Yesterday at 11:22:31 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:22:07 am
is that the easiest draw possible? :D

Of course, it's City.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2213 on: Yesterday at 11:25:29 am »
Fuckers hand pick their draws
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2214 on: Yesterday at 11:31:25 am »
These bastards could go head first into a bag full of erect dicks and come out sucking on a pair of tits.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2215 on: Yesterday at 11:43:40 am »
If nothing else this set of cheating bastards dismantling Copenhagen about 8-0 over two legs will shine an even brighter light on how bad Man U were.
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,219
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2216 on: Yesterday at 11:50:24 am »
It just highlights how much their cheating has ruined not only the domestic league but also the Champions League.

Take them out and it actually looks like a competitive competition.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2217 on: Yesterday at 11:52:57 am »
Anyone would think they bought their way out of the uefa ban and still own uefa now with the draws they get
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,354
  • Ground Control
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2218 on: Yesterday at 05:35:23 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December 17, 2023, 09:54:09 am
Is that Evertons Judy Dench down bottom right with the flag?
Denchs Agent Look Judy, I know its not Everton but the fees are ridiculous and all you have to do is wave a flag

Wrong thread for it, but I've always had a good chuckle at the thought of Judi Dench and Daniel Craig working together during those Bond years. What the next day on set after a derby must've been like.  :lmao
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,629
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2219 on: Yesterday at 05:41:29 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:43:40 am
If nothing else this set of cheating bastards dismantling Copenhagen about 8-0 over two legs will shine an even brighter light on how bad Man U were.

You dont mean the bad United we just drew with? ;D
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,714
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2220 on: Yesterday at 05:44:27 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December 17, 2023, 09:54:09 am
Is that Evertons Judy Dench down bottom right with the flag?
Denchs Agent Look Judy, I know its not Everton but the fees are ridiculous and all you have to do is wave a flag

Abu Dhabi PR Exec to his junior:   "Go down to Sol Dangerfileds casting agency and tell em' to get me an 80-year-old scorcher.  And do use that word"
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2221 on: Yesterday at 06:43:34 pm »
Of course they get Copenhagen... and of course now De Bruyne is back
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,087
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2222 on: Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:44:27 pm
Abu Dhabi PR Exec to his junior:   "Go down to Sol Dangerfileds casting agency and tell em' to get me an 80-year-old scorcher.  And do use that word"

Haha good old Sol. Living his best life!
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,840
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2223 on: Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm »
Copenhagen gave Bayern a fright, be fucking ace if they could dump these c*nts out.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2224 on: Yesterday at 09:51:12 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm
Copenhagen gave Bayern a fright, be fucking ace if they could dump these c*nts out.

Wouldnt that be glorious!
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2225 on: Yesterday at 09:54:15 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm
Copenhagen gave Bayern a fright, be fucking ace if they could dump these c*nts out.
or just lay them out, I can accept that.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 02:32:40 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm
Copenhagen gave Bayern a fright, be fucking ace if they could dump these c*nts out.

Copenhagen. Home of Carlsberg.  ;)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 