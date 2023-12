They can't do that because of FFP. I honestly believe that Abu Dhabi will scale back now that they've bought the CL.



Does anyone really think they would pump money into the club forever?



The amount of money they have put into City is loose change to them. The tap being turned off is due to P+_S rules and the slow realisation that the Premier League might be serious.Anyway, this is definitely NOT a crisis for Pep.