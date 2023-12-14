« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 14, 2023, 10:09:59 pm
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on December 14, 2023, 10:04:43 pm
That clip has been discussed on here before I think, it's part video generated and has repeats of the same people throughout the crowd to pad it out ;D
Sounds like a normal match day at the Emptyhad.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 14, 2023, 10:14:46 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 14, 2023, 09:35:27 pm
Like I said - that looks suspicious.. paid perhaps?

It's from a video made by Etisalat, it's comically bad
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 14, 2023, 10:19:57 pm
Actually just noticed the dickhead dancing is also at the far end (left) of that video. Such a cringeworthy club.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 12:32:55 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on December 14, 2023, 10:19:57 pm
Actually just noticed the dickhead dancing is also at the far end (left) of that video. Such a cringeworthy club.

While they are indeed cringeworthy, in this instance it was an advertising partner spewing out that idiocy not them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 12:56:03 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 12:32:55 am
While they are indeed cringeworthy, in this instance it was an advertising partner spewing out that idiocy not them.

One and the same, they own/are owned by their advertising partners.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:39:00 am
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on December 14, 2023, 10:04:43 pm
That clip has been discussed on here before I think, it's part video generated and has repeats of the same people throughout the crowd to pad it out ;D

Yup. They probably only had about 50 extras. Likely filmed them in different positions doing different gestures, then just copy/pasted them throughout the scene. Mister dancy-clappy guy appears at least three times - you can see him in the upper tier as well. ;D

The more you look, the faker it gets - just like their whole "club".

Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on December 14, 2023, 10:04:43 pm
That clip has been discussed on here before I think, it's part video generated and has repeats of the same people throughout the crowd to pad it out ;D

Aye. It was the same promo video that gifted us this little gem:

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:12:48 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:39:00 am
Yup. They probably only had about 50 extras. Likely filmed them in different positions doing different gestures, then just copy/pasted them throughout the scene. Mister dancy-clappy guy appears at least three times - you can see him in the upper tier as well. ;D

The more you look, the faker it gets - just like their whole "club".

Aye. It was the same promo video that gifted us this little gem:


Cringeworthy c*nts
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 10:14:22 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on December 13, 2023, 08:05:05 pm
I never really understood why Ljupko Petrovic decided to go with that tactics, since Red Star definitely had the firepower to have a go at Marseille. The likes of Savicevic, Mihajlovic, Pancev and Prosinecski were amazing in the attacking third. Still, as you say, I doubt that they cared one bit about it after the game ...
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=273063.msg8427761#msg8427761

something I did a thread on way back

There was actually a Red star fan on this board for a while, he posted a little bit the year we won the champions league, was touched he actually searched through the board to find this.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 01:54:45 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:39:00 am
Yup. They probably only had about 50 extras. Likely filmed them in different positions doing different gestures, then just copy/pasted them throughout the scene. Mister dancy-clappy guy appears at least three times - you can see him in the upper tier as well. ;D
c'mon that's harsh.  there are twins erm ... triplets ... in the world y'know.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:02:07 pm
Like I said, they've regressed. If we win out in December,  we're favourites.

Mo would only miss 1 league game? during AFCON.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:04:17 pm
Fuck off. Cheating c*nts.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:04:34 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:02:07 pm
Like I said, they've regressed. If we win out in December,  we're favourites.

Mo would only miss 1 league game? during AFCON.

Think its two. Chelsea home and Arsenal away which is unfortunate.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:04:54 pm
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:05:21 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:02:07 pm
Like I said, they've regressed. If we win out in December,  we're favourites.

Mo would only miss 1 league game? during AFCON.

Up to 4.
Bournemouth and Burnley in addition to Chelsea and Arsenal.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:05:41 pm
City could rightly site injuries to key players..
But theyve only got three players out.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:05:51 pm
Shame, that.  Oh well.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:07:59 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 05:05:21 pm
Up to 4.
Bournemouth and Burnley in addition to Chelsea and Arsenal.
Our other attackers need to step up big time. This is a golden opportunity.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:08:46 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:02:07 pm
Like I said, they've regressed. If we win out in December,  we're favourites.

Mo would only miss 1 league game? during AFCON.

Tournament runs from January 13th to February 11th. Would miss Bournemouth A, Chelsea H, Arsenal A and Burnley A, if Egypt make it to the semi final stage.

Not the easiest run of games there so would probably need to have a bit of  gap when he heads off.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:09:58 pm
I'm not sure I actually believe this quote from Blueloon:
"No options on the bench that pep rates due to the penny pinchers at the top"


Pennypinchers!!! I actually don't think it's satire
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:11:04 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 05:08:46 pm
Tournament runs from January 13th to February 11th. Would miss Bournemouth A, Chelsea H, Arsenal A and Burnley A, if Egypt make it to the semi final stage.
We'll know where we stand after AFCON.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:12:09 pm
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 05:09:58 pm
I'm not sure I actually believe this quote from Blueloon:
"No options on the bench that pep rates due to the penny pinchers at the top"


Pennypinchers!!! I actually don't think it's satire
They can't spend as much as they used to because they are now trying to be sustainable and comply with FFP. In the past, they used to add to what they had. Now, they are replacing good players with worse ones.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:13:21 pm
Pip keeps getting done by an owl. :D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:14:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:13:21 pm
Pip keeps getting done by an owl. :D
I'd want to watch his presses, it will be hilarious!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:14:49 pm
Sack the bald fraud ,stuck in a top 4 race ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:15:14 pm
Help from the refs again not sending Ederson off. But they still throw away 2 points.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:17:13 pm
Ohhh!!!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:21:23 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:11:04 pm
We'll know where we stand after AFCON.

Pretty much the way Ive looked at it since its looked like we could be in the hunt for the title this season.  Get through Mo being away at AfCON and reassess the title picture then. Hopefully Jota is back to help get us through that period.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:25:15 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on December 11, 2023, 09:25:51 pm
Set off fires every fucking day despite having a population of about 10.

Sorry, that was Pontypandy.


 ;D

I think there were approx 23 living in the village and about a quarter were firemen..I suspect the firemen.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:26:27 pm
Have it!!!! You cheating scummy bastards :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:29:56 pm
To be fair, Palace have always been a tricky opponent away from home.

But then again, :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:29:58 pm
1 win in last 6 PL matches. Unluckee!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:35:01 pm
How do they get out of this relative slump?

Do they.... spend another £200 million this January, win the league, and then the brain dead media call Guardiola a genius again?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:36:45 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:35:01 pm
How do they get out of this relative slump?

Do they.... spend another £200 million this January, win the league, and then the brain dead media call Guardiola a genius again?
They can't do that because of FFP. I honestly believe that Abu Dhabi will scale back now that they've bought the CL.

Does anyone really think they would pump money into the club forever?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 05:37:41 pm
The cheating c*nts are in a right slump. Dreadful form. Nice. Even nicer when you imagine what the fume will be like amongst their plastic fans.
