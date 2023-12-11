god almighty. what did they do?



Cymru Premier strugglers Pontypridd United could face a 141-point deduction and have had six points immediately docked for player contract breaches.The Football Association of Wales (FAW) set up an independent investigation into the allegations.The probe found Pontypridd guilty on all 18 charges, and losing six points sends them to the bottom of the table.A further 135 points will be deducted if they field an ineligible player before the end of the 2024-25 season.The panel also imposed a two-window transfer ban on the south Wales club, leaving them unable to buy in players until January 2025.The offences included non-payment of monies owed to players and failure to comply with contractual player obligations.Further charges included a failure to register players correctly and the playing of ineligible players.When charged, Pontypridd said they intended to defend themselves "robustly".However, the independent panel ruled against the club.Pontypridd were removed from the Welsh Cup for the rest of the season before the investigation began, but they can continue to feature in the Nathaniel MG Cup.They go to Cardiff Met on Tuesday, 19 December in the quarter-finals in a game initially postponed because of the investigation.