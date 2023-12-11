« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Jshooters

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 08:22:41 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 11, 2023, 06:29:19 pm
Only one team has legitimately won the Treble :wave

Must be shit knowing you're going to get two out the three taken off you for being cheating, corrupt, sportswashed c*nts ;D

I was at a conference at the Etihad a couple of weeks back. They just plaster treble winners everywhere, on big banners on the outside of the stadium, in the lifts, in the toilets. Its like theyre trying to will it into being a bigger deal than something thats already been dismissed as meaningless and forgotten by 99% of the footballing  world
Believer

Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 08:56:40 pm
I would genuinely have forgot they won cheated their way to the treble if I didn't read about it on here.
Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 09:02:41 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 11, 2023, 06:29:19 pm
Only one team has legitimately won the Treble :wave

Must be shit knowing you're going to get two out the three taken off you for being cheating, corrupt, sportswashed c*nts ;D

*Only one team has legitimately won THAT treble.
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 09:02:48 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 11, 2023, 08:56:40 pm
I would genuinely have forgot they won cheated their way to the treble if I didn't read about it on here.
Judging by the parade, a lot of their fans forgot too.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 09:21:25 pm
Authorties getting heavy with lowe league teams.  ::)

https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1734302791089132003

Quote
Cymru Premier strugglers Pontypridd United could face a massive 141-point deduction
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 09:24:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 11, 2023, 09:21:25 pm
Authorties getting heavy with lowe league teams.  ::)

https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1734302791089132003

god almighty.  what did they do?
Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 09:25:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 11, 2023, 09:24:24 pm
god almighty.  what did they do?

Set off fires every fucking day despite having a population of about 10.

Sorry, that was Pontypandy.
Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 09:26:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 11, 2023, 09:24:24 pm
god almighty.  what did they do?

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/67687142

Pontypridd United: Cymru Premier club face potential 141-point deduction after FAW probe

Cymru Premier strugglers Pontypridd United could face a 141-point deduction and have had six points immediately docked for player contract breaches.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) set up an independent investigation into the allegations.

The probe found Pontypridd guilty on all 18 charges, and losing six points sends them to the bottom of the table.

A further 135 points will be deducted if they field an ineligible player before the end of the 2024-25 season.

The panel also imposed a two-window transfer ban on the south Wales club, leaving them unable to buy in players until January 2025.

The offences included non-payment of monies owed to players and failure to comply with contractual player obligations.

Further charges included a failure to register players correctly and the playing of ineligible players.

When charged, Pontypridd said they intended to defend themselves "robustly".

However, the independent panel ruled against the club.

Pontypridd were removed from the Welsh Cup for the rest of the season before the investigation began, but they can continue to feature in the Nathaniel MG Cup.

They go to Cardiff Met on Tuesday, 19 December in the quarter-finals in a game initially postponed because of the investigation.
Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 09:26:44 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on December 11, 2023, 09:25:51 pm
Set off fires every fucking day despite having a population of about 10.

Sorry, that was Pontypandy.

 :lmao
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 09:27:25 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on December 11, 2023, 09:25:51 pm
Set off fires every fucking day despite having a population of about 10.

Sorry, that was Pontypandy.
That Norman Price was a prick!
Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 10:03:34 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on December 11, 2023, 09:25:51 pm
Set off fires every fucking day despite having a population of about 10.

Sorry, that was Pontypandy.

Best post I've maybe ever seen on here hahahahahahaa
Wants to sit on Santa's knee

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United!!!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 10:23:04 pm
Interesting snippet from Rory Smith on Radio 5 this evening. Apparently if Girona (AD Espana ) win the League this season and City do not then Girona take precedence in the CL as Champions.

(Of course he might just have been on the wind up with Micah Richards...)
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 10:29:33 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on December 11, 2023, 09:02:41 pm
*Only one team has legitimately won THAT treble.

In this country.
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 10:33:19 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 11, 2023, 09:16:19 am
I was lying in bed last looking at flights for me and my lad to be in Liverpool for the last game of the season.

However having read your declaration, I'm glad I've saved myself money. Have you ever been right about anything?

Well, I am usually right about everything, but people hate to admit it ...
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 10:38:07 pm
Quote from: Wants to sit on Santa's knee on December 11, 2023, 10:23:04 pm
Interesting snippet from Rory Smith on Radio 5 this evening. Apparently if Girona (AD Espana ) win the League this season and City do not then Girona take precedence in the CL as Champions.

(Of course he might just have been on the wind up with Micah Richards...)

Seems to be true, and not only if they're winning the league, but also if they finish the season higher than Man City (for example Girona finish 2nd and Man City finish 3rd). It's in here: https://documents.uefa.com/r/Regulations-of-the-UEFA-Champions-League-2023/24/Article-5-Integrity-of-the-competition/multi-club-ownership-Online

Though I'm not sure about whether there could be a way out for City Football Group by saying they don't own the majority of Girona or by some other means like Red Bull did with Leipzig and Salzburg.
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 10:49:22 pm
I am sure a directive will go out in March if that is looking likely, "strange how Girona lost their 5 matches after being 6 points clear and finishing 4th"
Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 11:20:46 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on December 11, 2023, 10:33:19 pm
Well, I am usually right about everything, but people hate to admit it ...
Ermmm...   :o
Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 11, 2023, 11:44:24 pm
Quote from: stoa on December 11, 2023, 10:38:07 pm
Seems to be true, and not only if they're winning the league, but also if they finish the season higher than Man City (for example Girona finish 2nd and Man City finish 3rd). It's in here: https://documents.uefa.com/r/Regulations-of-the-UEFA-Champions-League-2023/24/Article-5-Integrity-of-the-competition/multi-club-ownership-Online

Though I'm not sure about whether there could be a way out for City Football Group by saying they don't own the majority of Girona or by some other means like Red Bull did with Leipzig and Salzburg.

Quote
5.02
If two or more clubs fail to meet the criteria aimed at ensuring the integrity of the competition, only one of them may be admitted to a UEFA club competition, in accordance with the following criteria (applicable in descending order):

a. The club which qualifies on sporting merit

Not Man City then
mattD

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 12, 2023, 12:42:38 am
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 11, 2023, 08:56:40 pm
I would genuinely have forgot they won cheated their way to the treble if I didn't read about it on here.

I once met some shifty looking bloke in a pub who alleges he witnessed Man City winning the treble.
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 12, 2023, 12:51:11 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on December 11, 2023, 09:25:51 pm
Set off fires every fucking day despite having a population of about 10.

Sorry, that was Pontypandy.
Unbelievable work
Quote from: Tonyh8su on December 11, 2023, 10:03:34 pm
Best post I've maybe ever seen on here hahahahahahaa
'He's always on the scene!'
Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 12, 2023, 12:27:22 pm
Just watched a you tuber attending our opening test at Anfield he showed some nice pictures of the new stand. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AyOdyGr7Jo We had a bigger crowd for that than Abu Dhabi get for a prem match
Tobelius

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 12, 2023, 12:50:30 pm
 ;D Come on,i'm certain they have many many fans in their home matches,just can't ever see them behind their multi-tiered ad boards.
12C

  • aka 54F
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
December 12, 2023, 02:12:41 pm
Quote from: stoa on December 11, 2023, 10:38:07 pm
Seems to be true, and not only if they're winning the league, but also if they finish the season higher than Man City (for example Girona finish 2nd and Man City finish 3rd). It's in here: https://documents.uefa.com/r/Regulations-of-the-UEFA-Champions-League-2023/24/Article-5-Integrity-of-the-competition/multi-club-ownership-Online

Though I'm not sure about whether there could be a way out for City Football Group by saying they don't own the majority of Girona or by some other means like Red Bull did with Leipzig and Salzburg.

Girona will be sold to an ex City player who was paid off the books by AD.
All good.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:06:11 pm
Red Star fans to Abu Dhabi tonight.  :D



The RedStar team of the late 80's and early 90's would batter this city team.  :D
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:08:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:06:11 pm
Red Star fans to Abu Dhabi tonight.  :D



The RedStar team of the late 80's and early 90's would batter this city team.  :D
Well done to them.
No doubt the Abu Dhabi fans will just call it racism. The fucking pricks.
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:15:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:06:11 pm
Red Star fans to Abu Dhabi tonight.  :D



The RedStar team of the late 80's and early 90's would batter this city team.  :D

To be fair, that Red Star team was very strong. They won the European Cup AFTER selling their best player Dragan Stojkovic to Olympique Marseille, and then beat them in the final a year later ;D
Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:52:13 pm
After stinking the final out by playing for penalties from the first minute.

Remember being really excited for that game and it was a big pile of shite. Not that Red Star will care!
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:05:05 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 07:52:13 pm
After stinking the final out by playing for penalties from the first minute.

Remember being really excited for that game and it was a big pile of shite. Not that Red Star will care!

I never really understood why Ljupko Petrovic decided to go with that tactics, since Red Star definitely had the firepower to have a go at Marseille. The likes of Savicevic, Mihajlovic, Pancev and Prosinecski were amazing in the attacking third. Still, as you say, I doubt that they cared one bit about it after the game ...
Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:29:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:05:05 pm
I never really understood why Ljupko Petrovic decided to go with that tactics, since Red Star definitely had the firepower to have a go at Marseille. The likes of Savicevic, Mihajlovic, Pancev and Prosinecski were amazing in the attacking third. Still, as you say, I doubt that they cared one bit about it after the game ...

Just remember the build up and not many European games being shown back then. There was interest in England because of Waddle, and wed heard of Papuan and Pele too. Didnt know much about Red Star apart from them being exciting and then the game never got going.
BoRed

  • BoRing
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:37:28 pm
O little Sausage of Bethlehem

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:38:42 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 07:52:13 pm
After stinking the final out by playing for penalties from the first minute.

Remember being really excited for that game and it was a big pile of shite. Not that Red Star will care!
They were unreal that team. They were the best team id see since Milan 87/88 when they signed the 3 dutch lads. Pancev upfront was scoring some fucking ridiculous goals. I loved that team an like you said they served up shit on a stick in that final.

Used to get those Italian 101 Best Goals every chrimbo amongst other VHS's and stay up to watch Transworld Sport etc and all them foreign leagues were full of amazing players.

Fucking hell what a time
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:59:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:06:11 pm
Red Star fans to Abu Dhabi tonight.  :D


Brilliant :)

Fans with any modicum of nouse, understand how these fuckers got where they are.

I hope they continue to get called out forever more.
BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 06:58:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 11, 2023, 09:21:25 pm
Authorties getting heavy with lowe league teams.  ::)

https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1734302791089132003


Quite obvious to me, they're clearing a space in the lower leagues for Man City to drop into.
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:08:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:06:11 pm
Red Star fans to Abu Dhabi tonight.  :D



The RedStar team of the late 80's and early 90's would batter this city team.  :D

Was that before or after they were slaughtering people in the war in Yugoslavia? They can fuck off for all I care...
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:14:44 pm
Never a shortage of meffs in an Abu Dhabi FC crowd.

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:52:58 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:08:03 pm
Was that before or after they were slaughtering people in the war in Yugoslavia? They can fuck off for all I care...

You know very little about the Yugoslav wars. Take it from someone who participated in all 4, and leave it out of this forum. We have better things to talk about ...
I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:59:26 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:14:44 pm
Never a shortage of meffs in an Abu Dhabi FC crowd.


Bruno Fernandes there right in the middle.

Also what is that c*nt in the jacket doing, who dances at a footy game?
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 09:30:02 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:14:44 pm
Never a shortage of meffs in an Abu Dhabi FC crowd.


That Sterling bottom-left?
See Van Persie's having himself a good old time! ;D

Anyway... for some reason that looks so "forced".. perhaps some marketing agents scattered between that lot? I wouldn't put it beyond this mob.
Mind you... there's quite a bit of space in that crowd...
