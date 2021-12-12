Haaland has bone stress not a stress fracture apparently so will only miss two games.



Cant be far off a stress fracture



I cant stand him. He really is an absolute insecure, needy, childish knobhead. Hes a dull drug cheat and unapologetic regime shill. Hes just not as good as Klopp and deep down he knows it Im sure. The ultimate cheque book manager who could never have done what Klopp has done at Liverpool, but Klopp could easily have achieved everything Guardiola has given access to the same resources. And whats more Klopp would have done it with considerably more dignity, class, humour and entertaining football along the way.



The cynic in me thinks Ped just wants to get HaHaland out of the spotlight for a few games and wait for the dust to settle. Wasn't punished by the FA, but the opposition could get in his head a bit and wind him up. A two game ban without being a two game ban.Funny thing is that if Klopp had managed Abu Dhabi, he could easily have won more than what Ped has, and likely spent less money as well. He wouldn't have destroyed the transfer market for other clubs. But such a fraud of a club would never appeal to such a genuine man.