Haaland has a stress fracture in his foot !!
Yikes
Has that been confirmed? Guardiola called it a bone stress reaction, not a fracture (although medically they might be the same?).
If it is a fracture, that could be 6-8 weeks which would make things really interesting. They have the busy Christmas period, a Club World Cup semi and final, plus there's no guarantee De Bruyne automatically hits top form after surgery and several months out.
Hopefully the beginning of the end for this gang of cheats.