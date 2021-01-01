« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

PeterTheRed ...

  Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,529
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 04:47:42 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:45:18 pm

It became my inevitable the moment you signed Bellingham and Mbappe for us Peter. ;D

Fuck off, Al. We are top of the table. You should go on vacation or something. There is nothing for you here ...
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 91,854
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 04:55:23 pm
Its 129 charges, not 115.

Cant we get the title right?
dirkster

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,307
  Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 05:18:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:40:39 pm
Of course they are not winning it. We will win it ...
Too right we are mate.
Hazell Nutter

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 75,378
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 05:34:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:47:42 pm
Fuck off, Al. We are top of the table. You should go on vacation or something. There is nothing for you here ...

Don't be blue, Peter.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,701
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 05:40:58 pm
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 30,305
  JFT 97
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2045 on: Yesterday at 08:27:44 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:47:42 pm
Fuck off, Al. We are top of the table. You should go on vacation or something. There is nothing for you here ...

I thought you had me on ignore Mac >:( :(
Bing Crosby was a prick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 108,961
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2046 on: Yesterday at 08:43:45 pm
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Yesterday at 05:34:58 pm
Don't be blue, Peter.

Needless to say
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 91,854
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2047 on: Yesterday at 09:18:59 pm
Haaland has bone stress not a stress fracture apparently so will only miss two games.

Cant be far off a stress fracture
BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2048 on: Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm
FA Statement on Haaland:

Quote
"An inquiry into the unacceptable conduct by Erling Haaland in the 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur has been held. Following remonstrations with referee Simon Hooper, the Manchester City player subsequently tweeted 'Wtf' in response to a video of the passage of play. The FA take such actions extremely seriously and have thus decided to dock Everton 5 points"
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 58,407
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2049 on: Today at 01:31:59 am
Pep in every interview, clip, presser and question he does now

'People are saying City are finished we have to show them'

Literally not one person is saying that. We've all watched football the last 5 years.
YNWA.A

  Boys Pen
  Posts: 5
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2050 on: Today at 01:43:13 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:31:59 am
Pep in every interview, clip, presser and question he does now

'People are saying City are finished we have to show them'

Literally not one person is saying that. We've all watched football the last 5 years.

I think he's trying to galvanize them and create a false narrative of us vs the world, he's probably out of ideas motivation wise for them given they won the treble last year.
stoa

  way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2051 on: Today at 08:00:47 am
Quote from: YNWA.A on Today at 01:43:13 am
I think he's trying to galvanize them and create a false narrative of us vs the world, he's probably out of ideas motivation wise for them given they won the treble last year.

It will probably work like Messi telling his Barca team "Don't let this become another Rome" when they were playing at Anfield...
Red Ol

  82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,437
  Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2052 on: Today at 08:04:53 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:31:59 am
Pep in every interview, clip, presser and question he does now

'People are saying City are finished we have to show them'

Literally not one person is saying that. We've all watched football the last 5 years.

I cant stand him. He really is an absolute insecure, needy,  childish knobhead. Hes a dull drug cheat and unapologetic regime shill. Hes just not as good as Klopp and deep down he knows it Im sure. The ultimate cheque book manager who could never have done what Klopp has done at Liverpool, but Klopp could easily have achieved everything Guardiola has given access to the same resources. And whats more Klopp would have done it with considerably more dignity, class, humour and entertaining football along the way.
