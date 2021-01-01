It became my inevitable the moment you signed Bellingham and Mbappe for us Peter.
Of course they are not winning it. We will win it ...
Fuck off, Al. We are top of the table. You should go on vacation or something. There is nothing for you here ...
Don't be blue, Peter.
Crosby Nick never fails.
"An inquiry into the unacceptable conduct by Erling Haaland in the 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur has been held. Following remonstrations with referee Simon Hooper, the Manchester City player subsequently tweeted 'Wtf' in response to a video of the passage of play. The FA take such actions extremely seriously and have thus decided to dock Everton 5 points"
Pep in every interview, clip, presser and question he does now 'People are saying City are finished we have to show them'Literally not one person is saying that. We've all watched football the last 5 years.
I think he's trying to galvanize them and create a false narrative of us vs the world, he's probably out of ideas motivation wise for them given they won the treble last year.
