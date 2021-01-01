Pep in every interview, clip, presser and question he does now



'People are saying City are finished we have to show them'



Literally not one person is saying that. We've all watched football the last 5 years.



I cant stand him. He really is an absolute insecure, needy, childish knobhead. Hes a dull drug cheat and unapologetic regime shill. Hes just not as good as Klopp and deep down he knows it Im sure. The ultimate cheque book manager who could never have done what Klopp has done at Liverpool, but Klopp could easily have achieved everything Guardiola has given access to the same resources. And whats more Klopp would have done it with considerably more dignity, class, humour and entertaining football along the way.