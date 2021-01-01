They're definitely missing De Bruyne. In a team full of superstars, he is a cut above the rest and has left a huge hole imo. Not just his ability, but his leadership too.



I guess he's City's version of Messi, a game changing player.My dad often said games in hand were worth nowt if you couldn't convert them into points, and that he would much rather have points than games. Given the fixture congestion City will face, there's a real chance that fatigue and injuries might take their toll.They've been competing on all trophy fronts for years, and its only going to continue to pile up for them. It's been a long long time since they finished a season empty handed; the smart thing might be to forego the league to concentrate on the CWC and CL, but you know their four fans will go apeshit if City finish third.