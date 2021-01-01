« previous next »
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 05:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:10:46 pm
Luton away is not an easy game, we couldn't win there, Arsenal barely won there.

Manchester City will smash them
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 07:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 05:48:35 pm
Manchester City will smash them
They wont as they dont exist anymore.
Abu Dhabi FC play Luton at the weekend. They should win but we know all too well how Luton can battle at home.
Offline Bread

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 07:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:10:46 pm
Luton away is not an easy game, we couldn't win there, Arsenal barely won there.

Think both of the games against us and Arsenal flattered Luton. Arsenal scored 4, and we had more than enough opportunities to comfortably win the game, and only have our own poor finishing to blame. Luton aren't that resolute, they concede chances, and City will fill their boots.
Online Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 07:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 02:15:40 pm
Theyve got a really easy run of fixtures now so they will pick up.

Weve got United, Newcastle and arsenal to come which will be really tough

Id be wanting 7 points at least from those three, as tough as they may be.
Online Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 09:24:08 am »
Seems to be a lot of teams with a bit of muscle about them this season. Or maybe City are just very much weaker - or perhaps it's a bit of both.

Either way it's nice to see them 4th. These sodding processions to the title we've seen over the past half a dozen years, with only ourselves in a position to put any pressure on them, have been as boring as they have been depressing.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 09:35:42 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:24:08 am
Seems to be a lot of teams with a bit of muscle about them this season. Or maybe City are just very much weaker - or perhaps it's a bit of both.

Either way it's nice to see them 4th. These sodding processions to the title we've seen over the past half a dozen years, with only ourselves in a position to put any pressure on them, have been as boring as they have been depressing.
The club world cup is a key factor because they could be 10-15 points behind by the time they return which will be tough psychologically.
Offline tubby

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 09:38:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:35:42 am
The club world cup is a key factor because they could be 10-15 points behind by the time they return which will be tough psychologically.

That's a really good point, especially if they can't make up the difference with games in hand.

They're still odds on favourites for the league with the bookies though, they're still the team to beat.
Offline Hestoic

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 10:03:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:24:08 am
Seems to be a lot of teams with a bit of muscle about them this season. Or maybe City are just very much weaker - or perhaps it's a bit of both.

Either way it's nice to see them 4th. These sodding processions to the title we've seen over the past half a dozen years, with only ourselves in a position to put any pressure on them, have been as boring as they have been depressing.

They're definitely missing De Bruyne. In a team full of superstars, he is a cut above the rest and has left a huge hole imo. Not just his ability, but his leadership too.
Online Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 10:13:02 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:38:28 am
That's a really good point, especially if they can't make up the difference with games in hand.

They're still odds on favourites for the league with the bookies though, they're still the team to beat.

Feels like they have games in hand every year on whoever is above them. Always makes you take the table with a pinch of salt because generally you have to expect them to win their games in hand, especially if they do get a sniff of catching the team above. But agree that its a chance to put the foot down.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 10:22:14 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 10:13:02 am
Feels like they have games in hand every year on whoever is above them. Always makes you take the table with a pinch of salt because generally you have to expect them to win their games in hand, especially if they do get a sniff of catching the team above. But agree that its a chance to put the foot down.
They are more likely to drop points if there's a big gap. For example,  they'll feel under pressure if they go a goal down or if they are struggling to break a team down.

It's what happened in 19/20. They are human afterall.
Online Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 10:26:05 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:22:14 am
They are more likely to drop points if there's a big gap. For example,  they'll feel under pressure if they go a goal down or if they are struggling to break a team down.

It's what happened in 19/20. They are human afterall.

Fair. Annoyingly theyre normally given a glimmer by us or Arsenal last year dropping points. Being a long way behind even with games in hand has a degree of pressure but what we did so well in 19/20 was just keep digging out the winners so we never game them a sniff.
Offline Vegeta

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 10:53:06 am »
Gvardiol has to be my flop of the season they spent £77 million on him and he's made their defence worse than it was before.
Online Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 11:21:48 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:03:36 am
They're definitely missing De Bruyne. In a team full of superstars, he is a cut above the rest and has left a huge hole imo. Not just his ability, but his leadership too.

I guess he's City's version of Messi, a game changing player.


My dad often said games in hand were worth nowt if you couldn't convert them into points, and that he would much rather have points than games. Given the fixture congestion City will face, there's a real chance that fatigue and injuries might take their toll.

They've been competing on all trophy fronts for years, and its only going to continue to pile up for them. It's been a long long time since they finished a season empty handed; the smart thing might be to forego the league to concentrate on the CWC and CL, but you know their four fans will go apeshit if City finish third.
Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 11:24:33 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:53:06 am
Gvardiol has to be my flop of the season they spent £77 million on him and he's made their defence worse than it was before.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 11:34:10 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:53:06 am
Gvardiol has to be my flop of the season they spent £77 million on him and he's made their defence worse than it was before.
I actually forgot they bought him wow
Online Circa1892

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 11:36:09 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:03:36 am
They're definitely missing De Bruyne. In a team full of superstars, he is a cut above the rest and has left a huge hole imo. Not just his ability, but his leadership too.

100% this - also they fall apart without Rhodri. Tactical fouls are a part of the game (especially theirs) and there's nobody better at them.
Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 11:38:26 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:36:09 am
100% this - also they fall apart without Rhodri. Tactical fouls are a part of the game (especially theirs) and there's nobody better at them.
fantastic player
Offline MJD-L4

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 11:38:49 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:21:48 am
They've been competing on all trophy fronts for years, and its only going to continue to pile up for them. It's been a long long time since they finished a season empty handed; the smart thing might be to forego the league to concentrate on the CWC and CL, but you know their four fans will go apeshit if City finish third.

This could be the undoing of them this season. It's the thinnest squad they've had in years and they've got a mid season WC tournament added in to the mix.

It's quite incredible really, given the money they've spent, that they're in a position where having 2 or 3 injuries simultaneously seriously hurts them. I'd love to see how they'd cope with an injury list like the one we had in the 20/21 season.
Offline Ray K

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 12:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:36:09 am
100% this - also they fall apart without Rhodri. Tactical fouls are a part of the game (especially theirs) and there's nobody better at them.
I think Rhodri is the Welsh Declan Rice.
Online Good King WencDimGlas

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 12:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:53:06 am
Gvardiol has to be my flop of the season they spent £77 million on him and he's made their defence worse than it was before.

funny really, as everyone was obsessed with how great Gvardiol is, but when they signed Akanji it was met with hilarity! Akanji has been very good for them, and hes always been a class player.

Gvardiol of course can become a class player too, not seen much of him at Abu Dhabi, but of what I saw of him previously, he always had a mistake in him. 

Usually Guardiola buys defenders and midfielders who are already established, but Gvardiol isnt, still a young player that needs coaching and needs to learn and develop. 
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 12:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 02:15:40 pm
Theyve got a really easy run of fixtures now so they will pick up.

Weve got United, Newcastle and arsenal to come which will be really tough

Luton and Everton away will be tough physical games. Palace and Sheffield Utd at home they should win with ease ...
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 12:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:03:36 am
They're definitely missing De Bruyne. In a team full of superstars, he is a cut above the rest and has left a huge hole imo. Not just his ability, but his leadership too.

I mean they've only got Jack Grealish who cost £100m, Bernardo Silva whose salary must be astronomical by now ( and that's just the part of it that goes through the books), and Mattheus Nunes who cost £53m.

I'm not sure what Kalvin Philips has done to Pep. Rhodri being out and him not getting a game, with a 19 year old put in.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 12:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:35:48 pm
I mean they've only got Jack Grealish who cost £100m, Bernardo Silva whose salary must be astronomical by now ( and that's just the part of it that goes through the books), and Mattheus Nunes who cost £53m.

I'm not sure what Kalvin Philips has done to Pep. Rhodri being out and him not getting a game, with a 19 year old put in.
They wasted a lot of money recently. £45m for Kalvin Phillips??
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 12:41:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:39:41 pm
They wasted a lot of money recently. £45m for Kalvin Phillips??

You can only waste money when there's a limit on your spending though.
45m extra onto the Etihad sponsorship and on you go.

I think the only limit on their spending is the effect on star players of bringing in people in the same position.
They'd struggle to sign another DM of Rhodri's stature as Rhodri's already there. Same with De Bruyne, Haaland and Ederson.
Offline SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 12:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:03:36 am
They're definitely missing De Bruyne. In a team full of superstars, he is a cut above the rest and has left a huge hole imo. Not just his ability, but his leadership too.
there's no debate about his skills but I've never seen him as a leader on the pitch.  keeps his mouth shut most of the time, rarely see him giving directions.  in fact in some games he's waving his arms in obvious frustration coz he's open and they're not passing to him.

as much as I hate the little bastard, Silva is much more a leader to me. great skill, works like a dog and not shy about making his opinion known.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 12:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:41:34 pm
You can only waste money when there's a limit on your spending though.
45m extra onto the Etihad sponsorship and on you go.

I think the only limit on their spending is the effect on star players of bringing in people in the same position.
They'd struggle to sign another DM of Rhodri's stature as Rhodri's already there. Same with De Bruyne, Haaland and Ederson.
There is now because they are ''trying'' to be FFP-compliant.
Offline newterp

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 01:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:26:32 pm
I think Rhodri is the Welsh Declan Rice.

Maybe even a Scholar?
Offline Hestoic

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 01:10:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:44:15 pm
there's no debate about his skills but I've never seen him as a leader on the pitch.  keeps his mouth shut most of the time, rarely see him giving directions.  in fact in some games he's waving his arms in obvious frustration coz he's open and they're not passing to him.

as much as I hate the little bastard, Silva is much more a leader to me. great skill, works like a dog and not shy about making his opinion known.

I think his leadership is more by example rather than barking out orders. He's one of those elite players that demands perfection and delivers at the same time, and naturally it raises the game of others around him.
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 01:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:26:32 pm
I think Rhodri is the Welsh Declan Rice.

Rhodders?
Offline newterp

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm »
Offline shook

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 03:44:24 pm »
Guardiola: 'We've been like a cat being stroked' ... :-X
Offline SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 03:47:51 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 03:44:24 pm
Guardiola: 'We've been like a cat being stroked' ... :-X
Bold move, calling your players pussies.
Offline Raid

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 04:02:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:22:14 am
They are more likely to drop points if there's a big gap. For example,  they'll feel under pressure if they go a goal down or if they are struggling to break a team down.

It's what happened in 19/20. They are human afterall.

Yep, we ran the finish out of them in 19/20. The title race was as good as done in January when they dropped points at home and then we beat Manchester United the following day. We were miles clear, and it showed.

Sometimes, you have to just sit back and appreciate just how special a campaign Liverpool put together there. Often forgotten about due to the Covid break, but I'm sure it was played 27, won 26, drawn 1 at one stage. Imperious.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 04:24:11 pm »
Whoever plays in Rhodri's position for City is going to be 'brilliant' because they are allowed to tactically foul.
Offline marios_moustache

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1994 on: Today at 04:44:32 pm »
Did nothing about Haaland's reaction against Spurs?
Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1995 on: Today at 05:18:22 pm »
Imagine spending £50m on an England international midfielder and then apologising for saying you think he's shite and wasting 2 years of his career. What a c*nt
Online Legs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1996 on: Today at 06:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 05:18:22 pm
Imagine spending £50m on an England international midfielder and then apologising for saying you think he's shite and wasting 2 years of his career. What a c*nt

Phillips needs to get asap and get his career back on track.

Spurs/Villa be good moves for him as he is a good DM in the PL
Offline semit5

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1997 on: Today at 07:45:01 pm »
It was such a bad move for him, but fair enough that he thought he was good enough, but players have to take as much responsibility as the club when it comes to silly moves
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1998 on: Today at 07:51:44 pm »
Gvardiol is a very good player and still is. He's only 21-year-old, just moved to a new country/league four months ago. He needs time to adapt to league and Man City. We wouldn't call a player we've signed a flop after 4 or 5 months, now would we?  ;D
Online Good King WencDimGlas

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1999 on: Today at 08:48:12 pm »
Guardiola says he is "so sorry" for Kalvin Phillips, praises his attitude and application (and how he is always asking for that). But says "I visualise the team (in terms of how to play) and I struggle to see him.

