Gvardiol has to be my flop of the season they spent £77 million on him and he's made their defence worse than it was before.
funny really, as everyone was obsessed with how great Gvardiol is, but when they signed Akanji it was met with hilarity! Akanji has been very good for them, and hes always been a class player.
Gvardiol of course can become a class player too, not seen much of him at Abu Dhabi, but of what I saw of him previously, he always had a mistake in him.
Usually Guardiola buys defenders and midfielders who are already established, but Gvardiol isnt, still a young player that needs coaching and needs to learn and develop.