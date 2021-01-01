City's summer business is starting to look rather poor. They haven't replaced the goals from Gundogan and Mahrez. Doku looks very promising but is still very raw. Gvardiol's impact has been minimal and Nunes/Kovacic are just shit.



Both of those were big game players that chipped in with a decent number of goals and assists every season, and scored some really important winners - often dragging them over the line to get 3 points. I said in the summer I thought it was mad to let them both go at once (as they're both top drawer players), and when they don't have Rodri/De Bruyne (and if Haaland can't get a goal), then they don't have the characters or game changers that step up.It's a small sample size, but 3 points from 12 (and conceding 11 goals in 4 games) is really bad for them, and Villa were carving though their midfield and defence at every opportunity. We've said for years that teams should have more of a go at them instead of rolling over and getting beat 4-0. It now seems that enough teams have improved to the level where they are doing just that, and City's defence is doing what it often does when under sustained pressure - crumbling.Guardiola has relied for years on controlling games, keeping the ball, and punishing sides with goalscorers throughout his midfield and attack. What he hates more than anything is chaos, which is what he's had for a few weeks now - and the results speak for themselves. Last 5 games (all comps): P5 W1 D3 L1 F11 A11In March/April they have a run of 5 games against Utd, Liverpool, Brighton, Arsenal, and Villa. Over that same period we have Forest, City, Everton, Brighton, and Sheff Utd. A possible season-defining run of games right there (at which time hopefully Arsenal have imploded).