Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1920 on: Today at 11:21:07 am
Start difference in attitude/arrogance of Guardiola and Klopp too. He feels they will win the title, Kloppo says he has no idea, ask him again in April.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1921 on: Today at 11:23:30 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:20:04 am
Brilliant haha. Great stat I heard today that in that game City had the least amount of shots that any of Guardioals Team in top flight football and the most number of shots against them. They had 2 shots in that game. Wheres the magic Gif when you need it

How many times did you test Emi Martinez last night Pep?

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1922 on: Today at 11:25:32 am
TwIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIce

Never gets old :lmao
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1923 on: Today at 11:27:26 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:25:32 am
TwIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIce

Never gets old :lmao
That last "twice" where he looks to the heavens gets me every time.  :lmao
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1924 on: Today at 11:31:56 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 11:23:30 am
How many times did you test Emi Martinez last night Pep?


Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1925 on: Today at 11:35:50 am
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 11:27:26 am
That last "twice" where he looks to the heavens gets me every time.  :lmao

It's absolute gold. One of the best vidoes I ever seen was someone did that with someone shouting "twice, twice" then the third time when he looks up in a high pitched voice like someone squezzed his nuts.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1926 on: Today at 11:39:08 am
Gvardiol is awful. Another one to add to the RAWK list along with Enzo and Amrabat

Fully expect these to go and win the next 6 or so and be right back in the mix but I'd love them to be at the end of their cycle under Ped. Whereas Klopp this season is a man reborn and revitalised, I can't see Pep having the drive to do a rebuild of them the same way we are doing a rebuild at the minute
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1927 on: Today at 11:39:53 am
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:46:50 am
There is a slightly stale feeling at the moment. Lack of creativity with no De Bryne,  Gundogan and Mahrez. Having won all 3 trophies last season is there a hint of no enthusiasm perhaps and Peps robotic tactics. It's also refreshing to see teams having a go.

They are still capable of going on a long run but you can't see that until De Bryne is back

This is it

The amount of clutch goals Gundogan would spawn was amazing and carried them to wins they shouldnt have had over the years.

They havent replaced him and obvious KDB is a miss so for me the title is wide open this season.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1928 on: Today at 11:42:15 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:35:50 am
It's absolute gold. One of the best videos I ever seen was someone did that with someone shouting "twice, twice" then the third time when he looks up in a high pitched voice like someone squeezed his nuts.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CPlWkDLVkBw&amp;ab_channel=MilanFun" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CPlWkDLVkBw&amp;ab_channel=MilanFun</a>

You forgot the scream at the beginning. ;D
Popcorn's Art

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1929 on: Today at 11:51:06 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:42:15 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CPlWkDLVkBw&amp;ab_channel=MilanFun" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CPlWkDLVkBw&amp;ab_channel=MilanFun</a>

You forgot the scream at the beginning. ;D


Wonderful!!!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1930 on: Today at 11:51:49 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:42:15 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CPlWkDLVkBw&amp;ab_channel=MilanFun" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CPlWkDLVkBw&amp;ab_channel=MilanFun</a>

You forgot the scream at the beginning. ;D

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
that's it!   cheers pal. One of them videos you can watch over and over
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1931 on: Today at 11:54:47 am
Jesus I thought he was gonna combust that day
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1932 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm
Tis a thing of beauty. As is this one.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0</a>
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1933 on: Today at 12:02:21 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:19:11 am
?

Josko Gvardiol   £77m
Matheus Nunes £53m
Jeremy Doku £51m
Mateo Kovacic   £25m
Unlike before, they also sold players to compensate which weakened them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1934 on: Today at 12:03:00 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:39:08 am
Gvardiol is awful. Another one to add to the RAWK list along with Enzo and Amrabat

Fully expect these to go and win the next 6 or so and be right back in the mix but I'd love them to be at the end of their cycle under Ped. Whereas Klopp this season is a man reborn and revitalised, I can't see Pep having the drive to do a rebuild of them the same way we are doing a rebuild at the minute

Might not happen until De Bruyne returns, plus he appears to only want to play 12-13 players at the moment, so not sure how that will work until then
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1935 on: Today at 12:34:49 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:44:08 pm
City's summer business is starting to look rather poor. They haven't replaced the goals from Gundogan and Mahrez. Doku looks very promising but is still very raw. Gvardiol's impact has been minimal and Nunes/Kovacic are just shit.
Both of those were big game players that chipped in with a decent number of goals and assists every season, and scored some really important winners - often dragging them over the line to get 3 points. I said in the summer I thought it was mad to let them both go at once (as they're both top drawer players), and when they don't have Rodri/De Bruyne (and if Haaland can't get a goal), then they don't have the characters or game changers that step up.

It's a small sample size, but 3 points from 12 (and conceding 11 goals in 4 games) is really bad for them, and Villa were carving though their midfield and defence at every opportunity. We've said for years that teams should have more of a go at them instead of rolling over and getting beat 4-0. It now seems that enough teams have improved to the level where they are doing just that, and City's defence is doing what it often does when under sustained pressure - crumbling.

Guardiola has relied for years on controlling games, keeping the ball, and punishing sides with goalscorers throughout his midfield and attack. What he hates more than anything is chaos, which is what he's had for a few weeks now - and the results speak for themselves. Last 5 games (all comps): P5 W1 D3 L1 F11 A11

In March/April they have a run of 5 games against Utd, Liverpool, Brighton, Arsenal, and Villa. Over that same period we have Forest, City, Everton, Brighton, and Sheff Utd. A possible season-defining run of games right there (at which time hopefully Arsenal have imploded).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1936 on: Today at 12:58:59 pm
Are referees still bending over for them, though? Obviously nor in the Spurs game, but that's just a single match. If they lose referee protection, then that will see them struggling as well.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1937 on: Today at 01:00:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 11:27:26 am
That last "twice" where he looks to the heavens gets me every time.  :lmao

The Catalan Basil Fawlty.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1938 on: Today at 01:10:13 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:58:59 pm
Are referees still bending over for them, though? Obviously nor in the Spurs game, but that's just a single match. If they lose referee protection, then that will see them struggling as well.

Referee protection and Rodri protection. Crazy how they've not even drawn but lost the games he's been missing. I didn't realise he was THAT important to them. He's a brilliant player Rodri, obviously makes such a difference to them. Maybe teams will go the old school - by pass the midfield and lump the ball 50 yards - against them. Proper 80's style
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1939 on: Today at 01:31:32 pm
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1940 on: Today at 01:40:48 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:10:57 am
Maybe they're just tired of winning? Must be draining to drag yourself through a season to win the biggest trophies out there, only to see that nobody is arsed because they all know what you are - even your own fans. They seem bored, and agitated that they're having to put some actual effort in.

i know somebody who repeatedly predicted exactly that in preseason because its completely normal basically unavoidable human psychology and they had finally achieved the holy grail cl win, the last big target. Claimed it was nearly a certainty that they would have a fairly big dip, that it would be unusual to the point of highly suspicious if they didn't.

That poor guy got dismissed right out of hand. He was rambling on about basically the same thing having happened to us having just missed a quad and that we would likely bounce off it and improve dramatically. He even thought most of our players were still pretty good and that with some fresh blood and klopps tactical and motivational abilities we would probably be able to give it pretty decent shot.

Pretty sure they locked him up. Obvious nutcase. Blinkered, i think they said. Unable to grasp the reality that they were great and we were wasting klopp who would probably quit in frustration soon.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1941 on: Today at 01:55:01 pm
If the metric is "most important player for his team", then Rodri is the best player in the world.

Who could City sign in January to help/cover for him? Its kinda crazy after the amount they have spent over the last 15 years just how much they depend on 1 player.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1942 on: Today at 01:57:37 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:45:39 am
I remember Rafa guaranteeing top 4 in December only for us to finish 7th.

Wasn't smart by Rafa, but also a slightly different situation. Rafa was under pressure at that time. No need for Pep to come out with something like that. He has just gotten himself a triple and there's absolutely no reason to say that they'll win the league again. Just say, you have a very good team and will do everything to win again.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1943 on: Today at 02:01:59 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:40:48 pm
i know somebody who repeatedly predicted exactly that in preseason because its completely normal basically unavoidable human psychology and they had finally achieved the holy grail cl win, the last big target. Claimed it was nearly a certainty that they would have a fairly big dip, that it would be unusual to the point of highly suspicious if they didn't.

That poor guy got dismissed right out of hand. He was rambling on about basically the same thing having happened to us having just missed a quad and that we would likely bounce off it and improve dramatically. He even thought most of our players were still pretty good and that with some fresh blood and klopps tactical and motivational abilities we would probably be able to give it pretty decent shot.

Pretty sure they locked him up. Obvious nutcase. Blinkered, i think they said. Unable to grasp the reality that they were great and we were wasting klopp who would probably quit in frustration soon.

Peterthered 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1944 on: Today at 02:15:40 pm
Theyve got a really easy run of fixtures now so they will pick up.

Weve got United, Newcastle and arsenal to come which will be really tough
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1945 on: Today at 02:30:41 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 02:15:40 pm
Theyve got a really easy run of fixtures now so they will pick up.

Weve got United, Newcastle and arsenal to come which will be really tough

In more positive news, Rodri already having 5 yellow cards puts him well placed to get a 2 game suspension at some point.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1946 on: Today at 02:35:25 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:19:11 am
?

Josko Gvardiol   £77m
Matheus Nunes £53m
Jeremy Doku £51m
Mateo Kovacic   £25m

£53 million for Nunes.

Jeez.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1947 on: Today at 02:37:52 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:30:41 pm
In more positive news, Rodri already having 5 yellow cards puts him well placed to get a 2 game suspension at some point.

Doesn't that reset in January though?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1948 on: Today at 02:50:27 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 02:15:40 pm
Theyve got a really easy run of fixtures now so they will pick up.

Weve got United, Newcastle and arsenal to come which will be really tough

Yeah. They're a bit poor at the minute but they're still favourite for the league, Cheating bastards
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1949 on: Today at 03:07:26 pm
When's De Bruyne back?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1950 on: Today at 03:10:46 pm
Luton away is not an easy game, we couldn't win there, Arsenal barely won there.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1951 on: Today at 03:36:05 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:37:52 pm
Doesn't that reset in January though?

It resets for players that haven't accumulated 5 yellows in the first 19 games.
If you accumulate 10 yellows up to and including game week 32 it's a 2 game ban.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1952 on: Today at 03:45:46 pm
when do they play in the world club cup? or isnt there one now??
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1953 on: Today at 03:46:40 pm
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 03:45:46 pm
when do they play in the world club cup? or isnt there one now??

2 weeks or so. They've no game between Palace on 16th and Everton on 27th.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1954 on: Today at 03:50:29 pm
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 03:45:46 pm
when do they play in the world club cup? or isnt there one now??
Leon of Mexico OR the Urawa Red diamonds from Japan on December 19, three days after they play Palace

final is three days later

at Ittihad play Auckland city on 12th

winner plays Ah Ahli on the 15th

winner plays Fluminese on 18th

winner plays the final on 22nd
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1955 on: Today at 03:54:14 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 03:36:05 pm
It resets for players that haven't accumulated 5 yellows in the first 19 games.
If you accumulate 10 yellows up to and including game week 32 it's a 2 game ban.

Good that it carries over. Need him to be on thin ice for the season. Hopefully they get fewer favours from refs. If all players were reffed to the standard LFC players were yesterday, any number of players at every club would be getting booked every week.

Quote from: Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge on Today at 03:50:29 pm
Leon of Mexico OR the Urawa Red diamonds from Japan on December 19, three days after they play Palace

final is three days later

at Ittihad play Auckland city on 12th

winner plays Ah Ahli on the 15th

winner plays Fluminese on 18th

winner plays the final on 22nd

Good. Extra games that they might not have anticipated. Winning the CWC is great, but if it costs them a few extra injuries and a bit more fatigue, it could disrupt their ability to go on one of their notorious runs in January.
