Also - and apologies if it's been mentioned before - but what about TAA tossing the ball lightly back onto the pitch when a throw was awarded rather than the free kick he deserved for being shoved in the back? That's the only time I've seen a yellow for that, and I've been looking closely ever since he was given that shit.



Disgusting behaviour, what a lesson for kids, far better he screams "fuck off ref" in the officials face a couple of times like a true gentlemen would, it's all mad, no wonder it feels like there is no one in charge.The trouble is with the city one, you almost understand why decisions which are not consistent are taken in the heat of the moment, this one they had chance to review for a couple of days and still managed to get it wrong. That's not referees, that's the people running the game, the people that talk about 'respect'