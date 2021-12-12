« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 119433 times)

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,928
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 01:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:07:20 pm
Saw a post today.

The only player to be booked for waving an imaginary yellow plays for Liverpool.
The only player to be fined and banned for abusing a ref plays for Liverpool.
The only player to score a legitimate goal and have it not given by VAR plays for Liverpool.

LiVARpool amirite?

There have been others. Not that many but there definitely has been.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,838
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 02:25:31 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 10:10:36 am
You fucking had to bring that up didn't you? I need to go find a cat to kick now :no

Kurt Zouma can help here.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,646
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 02:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 01:14:11 pm
There have been others. Not that many but there definitely has been.

One in the very same game Mac Allister got his yellow for doing the same thing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,928
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 03:00:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:26:25 pm
One in the very same game Mac Allister got his yellow for doing the same thing.

Yeah. Mudryk maybe? Nicolas Jackson a few minutes before Mac Allister got his.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:22 pm by Barneys Night Before Christmas »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Vegeta

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 03:09:19 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67587586

c*nt !! Hope we shut this arrogant twat up and win the title.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 03:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:07:20 pm
Saw a post today.

The only player to be booked for waving an imaginary yellow plays for Liverpool.
The only player to be fined and banned for abusing a ref plays for Liverpool.
The only player to score a legitimate goal and have it not given by VAR plays for Liverpool.

LiVARpool amirite?
Don't think the first one is correct
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,928
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 03:22:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:21:13 pm
Don't think the first one is correct

It's definitely not, and our player wasn't even the first to get one  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,496
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 03:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 03:22:53 pm
It's definitely not, and our player wasn't even the first to get one  ;D

It just appeared to stop after Mac got his ;)

Was it Joelinton than was running around when we beat them committing foul after foul and waving imaginary cards without any comeback?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,928
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 03:39:14 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 03:32:39 pm
It just appeared to stop after Mac got his ;)

Was it Joelinton than was running around when we beat them committing foul after foul and waving imaginary cards without any comeback?

I defo remember Udogie for Spurs doing it and am sure Maddison did it in the same game. Neither got booked.
Udogie would've been sent off and Jota would never have made his second 'foul' to get his second yellow.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,928
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 03:40:24 pm »
There's been no mention of Kovacic grabbing the ref while Haaland is screaming in his face either.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,334
  • Ground Control
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 04:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 03:40:24 pm
There's been no mention of Kovacic grabbing the ref while Haaland is screaming in his face either.

This is the one I've been waiting to see a verdict on, because he literally put his hands on the ref. Where is THAT call?
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online steampie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • Truth yes, now Justice.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 04:26:29 pm »
Also - and apologies if it's been mentioned before - but what about TAA tossing the ball lightly back onto the pitch when a throw was awarded rather than the free kick he deserved for being shoved in the back? That's the only time I've seen a yellow for that, and I've been looking closely ever since he was given that shit.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on March 31, 2008, 09:33:54 am
I think [naming your daughter] Fuckoffyoubitterblueshitebastards Becker has a nice ring to it.

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,928
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 04:40:47 pm »
Quote from: steampie on Today at 04:26:29 pm
Also - and apologies if it's been mentioned before - but what about TAA tossing the ball lightly back onto the pitch when a throw was awarded rather than the free kick he deserved for being shoved in the back? That's the only time I've seen a yellow for that, and I've been looking closely ever since he was given that shit.

Yip, there's been yellows dished out for kicking the ball away for other team's players too.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,914
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 04:43:25 pm »
Quote from: steampie on Today at 04:26:29 pm
Also - and apologies if it's been mentioned before - but what about TAA tossing the ball lightly back onto the pitch when a throw was awarded rather than the free kick he deserved for being shoved in the back? That's the only time I've seen a yellow for that, and I've been looking closely ever since he was given that shit.


Disgusting behaviour, what a lesson for kids, far better he screams "fuck off ref" in the officials face a couple of times like a true gentlemen would, it's all mad, no wonder it feels like there is no one in charge.


The trouble is with the city one, you almost understand why decisions which are not consistent are taken in the heat of the moment, this one they had chance to review for a couple of days and still managed to get it wrong. That's not referees, that's the people running the game, the people that talk about 'respect'
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 