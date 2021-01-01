« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 118327 times)

Offline Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,235
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 06:14:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:00:50 pm
some ex-MC knobhead (no clue who he is, never heard of him to be honest) wrote on the bbc this morning that their bench isn't very big, need more players.

pretty standard comment for this time of year, isn't it.

yeah, its always one they drag out.  Guardiola has unlimited funds, and spends it freely, so if they are short of players, theres only one person to blame. Hes also allergic to showing much trust to players from their youth/reserve team, despite the fact they seem to be chock full of talent.

i think they only have 1 or 2 injures now as well.

Also, what happened to that Nunes they signed from Wolves at great expense? 
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 06:52:01 pm »
How the fuck can Haaland not be charged? What he did was far, far worse than what Virgil or Reece James did and both got large fine and a ban! Its a fucking disgrace.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,094
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 06:55:19 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:52:01 pm
How the fuck can Haaland not be charged? What he did was far, far worse than what Virgil or Reece James did and both got large fine and a ban! Its a fucking disgrace.

That's what they pay the money for.
Logged

Online Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,932
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 07:00:41 pm »
Mental what he did was worse than Van Dijk.
Logged

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 07:10:11 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:52:01 pm
How the fuck can Haaland not be charged? What he did was far, far worse than what Virgil or Reece James did and both got large fine and a ban! Its a fucking disgrace.

Just seen it on the news, awful really
Logged

Online Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,193
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 07:11:21 pm »
Seen a few of them say Anfield has empty seats all the time.

Silly c*nts probably looking at the upper anny
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 07:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 07:10:11 pm
Just seen it on the news, awful really
Its shocking how they only apply rules when want to.
Logged

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 07:16:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:12:13 pm
Its shocking how they only apply rules when want to.

Like getting booked for asking for a booking

Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 07:19:59 pm »
Why is it so difficult for the PL to have some rules, and stick to them? Shouting abuse at a referee? 1 match ban. Simple. After a few bans, the problem is over, no one does it any more, or if they do from time to time, everyone knows what comes next. No mitigation, no exemptions.

They're like this with everything. Utterly unwilling to be consistent, just making it up as they go along. It's so incredibly unprofessional from a multi-billion pound organisation.

Funny as hell that the referee did it though. About time they got one against them at least. And it wasn't in the same universe as what Darren England and co. did to us, not even close.
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1769 on: Yesterday at 07:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm
No individual charge for Haaland. Man City will be charged with failing to control their players.

Im sure the resultant fine will really sting

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67618251

Fill your boots guys. The precedent has been set.
Post whatever criticism of officials you have on your social media account.
Approach them in an aggressive manner on the pitch, and verbally abuse them incessantly.
(To think of the criticism Andy Robertson got for being elbowed by the assistant ref...)
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,161
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 07:46:55 pm »
I'm just surprised that anyone is surprised.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1771 on: Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm »
Any players defence now should just be  Why wasnt Haaland punished? 
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,161
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1772 on: Yesterday at 07:50:10 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm
Any players defence now should just be  Why wasnt Haaland punished? 

To which the response will be "Irrelevant. And an extra match ban for asking cheeky questions!" (two matches if it's an LFC player.)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,767
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1773 on: Yesterday at 07:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:55:19 pm
That's what they pay the money for.

Is the correct answer.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1774 on: Yesterday at 08:03:38 pm »
Surely the other players must get pissed off with it tho? If I was Virgil or Reece James or any other player thats been punished, Id be questioning this publicly.
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,483
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1775 on: Yesterday at 08:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge on Yesterday at 07:11:21 pm
Seen a few of them say Anfield has empty seats all the time.

Silly c*nts probably looking at the upper anny

Knobheads.  My eldest has mates who have Seasies at the Etihad, got them in the past couple of years, I've been on the waiting list 5 years longer than they've been alive,
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,878
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1776 on: Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 07:19:59 pm
Why is it so difficult for the PL to have some rules, and stick to them? Shouting abuse at a referee? 1 match ban. Simple. After a few bans, the problem is over, no one does it any more, or if they do from time to time, everyone knows what comes next. No mitigation, no exemptions.

They're like this with everything. Utterly unwilling to be consistent, just making it up as they go along. It's so incredibly unprofessional from a multi-billion pound organisation.

Funny as hell that the referee did it though. About time they got one against them at least. And it wasn't in the same universe as what Darren England and co. did to us, not even close.
Can't wait for AI to take over the PGMOL. At least they'd be consistent.
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,483
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1777 on: Yesterday at 08:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm
Can't wait for AI to take over the PGMOL. At least they'd be consistent.

AI just uses whats out there already, so it'll be just as shit as the PGMOL.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,713
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1778 on: Yesterday at 08:51:03 pm »
I dont think we should give Al that easily, who else will hold FSG to account
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,280
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1779 on: Yesterday at 09:16:14 pm »
How that single incident has managed to become the big talking point of the match is mad really. It's jack fucking grealish. There's maybe a 1 in 20 chance he goes on and scores from there. He's not quick, he's not a finisher, chances are the ball would've been back in city's own half within about 5 seconds.

The actual circumstance was strange, I don't know what the ref is thinking, whether he assumed he was offside or just in the split second shit himself and blew his whistle. But it's not like he had an open goal 5 yards out. There was an awful lot of work to do.

One of their journos was comparing it to the Diaz non goal at spurs earlier. What planet are they living on. Can tell they've been living a charmed life with refs when this is their big scandal.

The lanky freak getting away without a charge is madness, really. One rule for them, one rule for everyone else. Has anyone else ever been booked for waving an imaginary yellow card since Macallister did, by the way?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm by alonsoisared »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1780 on: Yesterday at 09:43:36 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 08:49:40 pm
AI just uses whats out there already, so it'll be just as shit as the PGMOL.
1. get the top refs in each Euro league to identify stone-cold pen decisions (given or not, with zero fuss / debate). 

2. show the AI those as the standards, plus a million similar incidents to classify

3. refine it from there by showing contentious events to learn from by comparing to the base. 

4. in each game tell the AI to look at every available camera angle simultaneously on a constant basis

it'd take a bit of time to get it up and running, but you'd at least get consistency and eliminate the constant bias complaints / suspicions.
Logged

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1781 on: Yesterday at 11:05:55 pm »
So Haaland repeatedly screams at Hooper to fuck off and then goes online immediately after the game moaning about the ref on twitter.


How has he escaped a ban for this?  It was all broadcast on TV.   VVD told the ref to fuck off once and copped a 100k fine plus a one game ban.    The double standard here is nauseating.
Logged
Klopp that!

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,909
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1782 on: Yesterday at 11:47:25 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:03:38 pm
Surely the other players must get pissed off with it tho? If I was Virgil or Reece James or any other player thats been punished, Id be questioning this publicly.
And then get banned!
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,909
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1783 on: Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 09:16:14 pm
How that single incident has managed to become the big talking point of the match is mad really. It's jack fucking grealish. There's maybe a 1 in 20 chance he goes on and scores from there. He's not quick, he's not a finisher, chances are the ball would've been back in city's own half within about 5 seconds.


The referee looked up, saw it was Grealish and decided there was no advantage
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 01:54:48 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm
The referee looked up, saw it was Grealish and decided there was no advantage
I remember this happening once to us some years ago. The ref sees the foul, looks to see where the ball's going, sees it going to Voronin, and gives us the free kick instead.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,333
  • Ground Control
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 02:03:00 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 09:16:14 pm
How that single incident has managed to become the big talking point of the match is mad really. It's jack fucking grealish. There's maybe a 1 in 20 chance he goes on and scores from there. He's not quick, he's not a finisher, chances are the ball would've been back in city's own half within about 5 seconds.

The actual circumstance was strange, I don't know what the ref is thinking, whether he assumed he was offside or just in the split second shit himself and blew his whistle. But it's not like he had an open goal 5 yards out. There was an awful lot of work to do.

One of their journos was comparing it to the Diaz non goal at spurs earlier. What planet are they living on. Can tell they've been living a charmed life with refs when this is their big scandal.

The lanky freak getting away without a charge is madness, really. One rule for them, one rule for everyone else. Has anyone else ever been booked for waving an imaginary yellow card since Macallister did, by the way?

I've watched it several times now and I think this is what happened:

Haaland got fouled and the ref went to blow the whistle for a free kick. That's why he only raised one arm. ('Play on' is two arms.) But Haaland -going against City's type, which is to drop like you've been shot- kept the play going which totally fucked up Hooper, who was slow on the whistle. The actual whistle we heard was to call back the free kick when he should've just corrected his free kick call and let the play continue. But he got caught between two minds and didn't make the right call on either of them. The decision needed to be made in a split-second, and he couldn't, because he's just not competent.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 02:37:32 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 02:03:00 am
I've watched it several times now and I think this is what happened:

Haaland got fouled and the ref went to blow the whistle for a free kick. That's why he only raised one arm. ('Play on' is two arms.) But Haaland -going against City's type, which is to drop like you've been shot- kept the play going which totally fucked up Hooper, who was slow on the whistle. The actual whistle we heard was to call back the free kick when he should've just corrected his free kick call and let the play continue. But he got caught between two minds and didn't make the right call on either of them. The decision needed to be made in a split-second, and he couldn't, because he's just not competent.

It's not even that big of a call.   He was about to blow the whistle, thought about the advantage then seen his actions may have caused Spurs players to hesitate for a split second.  Rather than letting play develop and a shitstorm happen if a goal was scored he decided the best course of action was to blow the whistle and pull play back to the free kick.   End of the day Grealish had the ball 40 yards out from goal and Spurs defenders were catching him.   

Referees not giving advantage when attacking sides want it happens all the time.   The only fan base to have a meltdown over it is City.   How shameless they are.
Logged
Klopp that!

Online Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,395
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 03:14:57 am »
Gonna preface this by saying this is the reasoning cited by the FA as to why Haaland was not charged for his twitter post, and not my opinion:

Apparently you are allowed as a player to criticise officials on social media after a match, as long as said criticism is focused around an official's 'performance or competence'.

You are NOT allowed to imply bias or attack the official's integrity, that will get you up on charges.

In Haaland's case, his 'wtf' was judged to be the former and not the latter, hence he was not charged.

But it still doesn't explain how he can go off in the game at the ref, and not get a penalty because his team instead pays a fine, which by all measures is a lesser penalty.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:20:27 am by Valore »
Logged
Quote
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.

- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 07:00:50 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 01:54:48 am
I remember this happening once to us some years ago. The ref sees the foul, looks to see where the ball's going, sees it going to Voronin, and gives us the free kick instead.

I still haven't forgiven that c*nt in the 88 cup final for pulling Beardsley's goal back for a freekick
Logged

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,750
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 07:54:34 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:00:50 am
I still haven't forgiven that c*nt in the 88 cup final for pulling Beardsley's goal back for a freekick

Unbelievable that. 0-0 at the time wasnt it?
Logged

Online Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,193
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1790 on: Today at 08:43:20 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 07:54:34 am
Unbelievable that. 0-0 at the time wasnt it?
yes
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1791 on: Today at 08:51:23 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 02:37:32 am
It's not even that big of a call.   He was about to blow the whistle, thought about the advantage then seen his actions may have caused Spurs players to hesitate for a split second.  Rather than letting play develop and a shitstorm happen if a goal was scored he decided the best course of action was to blow the whistle and pull play back to the free kick.   End of the day Grealish had the ball 40 yards out from goal and Spurs defenders were catching him.   

Referees not giving advantage when attacking sides want it happens all the time.   The only fan base to have a meltdown over it is City.   How shameless they are.

Nah, it's a terrible piece of refereeing, which we would rightly be up in arms about had it come our way. I agree that he gets caught between two decisions, can't make either quickly enough or clearly enough, and whatever we're saying about Grealish getting caught, it's a very decent opportunity, and many times better than a free kick from that position. But it's City, so who cares. :D
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1792 on: Today at 09:05:49 am »
Only another 115 bad decisions to go against Abu Dhabi and things might just be starting to even out.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 