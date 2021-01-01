How that single incident has managed to become the big talking point of the match is mad really. It's jack fucking grealish. There's maybe a 1 in 20 chance he goes on and scores from there. He's not quick, he's not a finisher, chances are the ball would've been back in city's own half within about 5 seconds.



The actual circumstance was strange, I don't know what the ref is thinking, whether he assumed he was offside or just in the split second shit himself and blew his whistle. But it's not like he had an open goal 5 yards out. There was an awful lot of work to do.



One of their journos was comparing it to the Diaz non goal at spurs earlier. What planet are they living on. Can tell they've been living a charmed life with refs when this is their big scandal.



The lanky freak getting away without a charge is madness, really. One rule for them, one rule for everyone else. Has anyone else ever been booked for waving an imaginary yellow card since Macallister did, by the way?