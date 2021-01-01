Why is it so difficult for the PL to have some rules, and stick to them? Shouting abuse at a referee? 1 match ban. Simple. After a few bans, the problem is over, no one does it any more, or if they do from time to time, everyone knows what comes next. No mitigation, no exemptions.
They're like this with everything. Utterly unwilling to be consistent, just making it up as they go along. It's so incredibly unprofessional from a multi-billion pound organisation.
Funny as hell that the referee did it though. About time they got one against them at least. And it wasn't in the same universe as what Darren England and co. did to us, not even close.