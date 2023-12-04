Imagine if it was Klopp we would have Jermaine Genius claiming that he was destroying grassroots football and if a ref got assaulted in a Sunday League game in the next three decades then it would be Kloppos fault.
It's City and according to him Haaland doing his hulk impression, Ederson running sixty yards to join in and the rest of their team surrounding the ref is handling it well.
The only time City have handled it well would be Rodri at goodison. This is the club who basically called Klopp a racist for calling them and Newcastle out.
He has to be charged and punished.
There were calls for Klopp to be made an example of, and handed a 10 game ban (Chris Sutton) after being sent off for arguing with the 4th official about Salah not being given a foul after Bernardo Silva's rugby tackle last season.
Not a peep from the press or pundits today.
Klopp was charged by the Football Association with a breach of FA rule E3, which covers "comments which are improper, which bring the game into disrepute, which are threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting". Surely that covers Haaland too?