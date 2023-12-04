« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 115865 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 12:44:29 pm »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 12:44:49 pm »
Can we "spoiler" these pictures of the gargoyle please? Genuinely unsettling face. Uncanny Valley at its finest. It's getting hard to keep me lunch down.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 12:46:33 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:57:18 am
Anyone got the clip of Guardiola laying on his back yesterday like an ant

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm »
I've seen it on many occasions where a team is desperate for a goal and a player is fouled but then gets up and takes a quick free kick without the ref blowing. The fouled players usually gets back up, puts his hand on the ball to stop it and then takes it quickly.

I think this is what has happened yesterday except Haaland didn't stop the ball after being fouled initially. As the ball was moving when he took the free kick, the ref correctly blew up.

I guess it will all come out when the next Mic'd up is on.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 01:03:26 pm »
There is no way Haaland isn't getting charged for that and the social media stuff. It doesn't matter the context he's acted like a right cock and you can't have one rule for one club and one for another, oh actually hold on a minute..... :(
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 01:03:40 pm »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 01:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:00:29 am
Imagine if it was Klopp we would have Jermaine Genius claiming that he was destroying grassroots football and if a ref got assaulted in a Sunday League game in the next three decades then it would be Kloppos fault.

It's City and according to him Haaland doing his hulk impression, Ederson running sixty yards to join in and the rest of their team surrounding the ref is handling it well.

The only time City have handled it well would be Rodri at goodison. This is the club who basically called Klopp a racist for calling them and Newcastle out.

When Klopp had his last "disagreement"with an official the usual journalists were demanding that action be taken, on twitter. No such fuss this time despite Haarland quite clearly telling the referee to f off on at least two occasions. Amazing how different the reaction has been this time.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 01:20:48 pm »
We shipped 3 yesterday and these have still conceded 2 goals more than us. Only Arsenal have conceded less, but I guess that doesn't fit the media narrative.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 01:22:49 pm »
Is this the first ever contentious decision that has gone against Abu Dhabi in the PL?
I know theyve cry arsed about decisions, particularly at Anfield, but I dont remember one where you could say it was an incorrect decision. Plenty have gone in their favour of course but I really dont recall any going against them.

They just need to accept the refs decision and move on
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 01:24:02 pm »
Their defence is getting very ropey

10 conceded in their last 4
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 01:34:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:22:49 pm
Is this the first ever contentious decision that has gone against Abu Dhabi in the PL?
I know theyve cry arsed about decisions, particularly at Anfield, but I dont remember one where you could say it was an incorrect decision. Plenty have gone in their favour of course but I really dont recall any going against them.

They just need to accept the refs decision and move on

I wouldn't even call this an incorrect decision, it was a foul and he gave a free kick. Not playing advantage is not a decision as such.

But yeah, if the worst decision they ever got is a free kick in their favour when they didn't want one, that says it all.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 01:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 11:08:26 am
Strangely enough, no mention of Haalands behaviour in Garth Crooks BBC column  :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67609476
he's a prick, 100%. 

after the MC game his comment was more about Darwin having a go at Baldy at FT than anything that happened on the pitch.

he wears his bias on his damn sleeve every week.  and any 12 year old could write his "thing" -- he just scans to see what players got the most media attention and copies+pastes shit together.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 01:54:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:22:49 pm
Is this the first ever contentious decision that has gone against Abu Dhabi in the PL?
I know theyve cry arsed about decisions, particularly at Anfield, but I dont remember one where you could say it was an incorrect decision. Plenty have gone in their favour of course but I really dont recall any going against them.

They just need to accept the refs decision and move on

They had the ridiculous Rashford offside last season. But yes, very few and far between and most of the ones City would claim are complete nonsense anyway, like with Bernado Silva handballing it into Trent's hand.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 01:55:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:53:41 pm
he's a prick, 100%. 

after the MC game his comment was more about Darwin having a go at Baldy at FT than anything that happened on the pitch.

he wears his bias on his damn sleeve every week.  and any 12 year old could write his "thing" -- he just scans to see what players got the most media attention and copies+pastes shit together.
The bolly eyed c*nt has been stealing a living for years.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 01:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:49:12 am
People can say what they like but the ref playing advantage is not a given. It's an option he has. He didn't exercise that option.
It's hardly on the same level as some of the utter gaffes that VAR has dished out this year, yet it's being treated like the original sin.

Anthony Taylor proves this every time he refs us, the amount of advantages he doesn't give us ;)

The ref also has the option to allow the advantage and then pull it back for the freekick if he sees that the move is coming to nothing and pull it back for the freekick. Hooper (as was pointed out to em yesterday on here) is either a Spurs fan or more likely he didn't think Grealish was onside/capable of running and scoring, so pulled it back.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 02:00:49 pm »
I stopped reading Crook's column a couple of years back - don't give the dickhead the click and you'll feel all the better for not reading the bollocks he writes!
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 02:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Today at 02:00:49 pm
I stopped reading Crook's column a couple of years back - don't give the dickhead the click and you'll feel all the better for not reading the bollocks he writes!

c*nt probably gets AI to churn out his ramblings now, there's enough of his shite out there for the bot to regurgitate it and make it look like new work from him.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 02:09:59 pm »
Fair play lol

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 02:10:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:57:08 am
The issue is that he did play at advantage.. and then brought it back after the advantage materialised! Had he just not realised an advantage was to be had it wouldn't have been as much of an issue I don't think, but instead it just came across as very weird.

Yeah, unlike when Hooper was the ref at the centre of the complete farce that was Spurs v Liverpool
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 02:55:07 pm »
 ;)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 03:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge on Today at 01:24:02 pm
Their defence is getting very ropey

10 conceded in their last 4

Time for a couple of new full backs in January!!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1742 on: Today at 03:01:56 pm »
Accurate
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 03:35:29 pm »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 03:46:41 pm »
Proper entitled spoilt tosspots this lot i long for the day they get there comeuppance don't look likely at the moment though i think the game of football will be far better off when they do
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 03:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 01:55:25 pm
The bolly eyed c*nt has been stealing a living for years.

I havent heard that expression since I was nine. :D

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=bollywasher

The rule about using a bolly washer was complicated only to be surpassed by the complexity of when you could use a  steely.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 04:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:00:29 am
Imagine if it was Klopp we would have Jermaine Genius claiming that he was destroying grassroots football and if a ref got assaulted in a Sunday League game in the next three decades then it would be Kloppos fault.

It's City and according to him Haaland doing his hulk impression, Ederson running sixty yards to join in and the rest of their team surrounding the ref is handling it well.

The only time City have handled it well would be Rodri at goodison. This is the club who basically called Klopp a racist for calling them and Newcastle out.

He has to be charged and punished.
There were calls for Klopp to be made an example of, and handed a 10 game ban (Chris Sutton) after being sent off for arguing with the 4th official about Salah not being given a foul after Bernardo Silva's rugby tackle last season.
Not a peep from the press or pundits today.
Klopp was charged by the Football Association with a breach of FA rule E3, which covers "comments which are improper, which bring the game into disrepute, which are threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting". Surely that covers Haaland too?
