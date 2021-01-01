« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1720 on: Today at 12:44:29 pm
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1721 on: Today at 12:44:49 pm
Can we "spoiler" these pictures of the gargoyle please? Genuinely unsettling face. Uncanny Valley at its finest. It's getting hard to keep me lunch down.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1722 on: Today at 12:46:33 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:57:18 am
Anyone got the clip of Guardiola laying on his back yesterday like an ant

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1723 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm
I've seen it on many occasions where a team is desperate for a goal and a player is fouled but then gets up and takes a quick free kick without the ref blowing. The fouled players usually gets back up, puts his hand on the ball to stop it and then takes it quickly.

I think this is what has happened yesterday except Haaland didn't stop the ball after being fouled initially. As the ball was moving when he took the free kick, the ref correctly blew up.

I guess it will all come out when the next Mic'd up is on.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1724 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1725 on: Today at 01:03:26 pm
There is no way Haaland isn't getting charged for that and the social media stuff. It doesn't matter the context he's acted like a right cock and you can't have one rule for one club and one for another, oh actually hold on a minute..... :(
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1726 on: Today at 01:03:40 pm
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1727 on: Today at 01:18:50 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:00:29 am
Imagine if it was Klopp we would have Jermaine Genius claiming that he was destroying grassroots football and if a ref got assaulted in a Sunday League game in the next three decades then it would be Kloppos fault.

It's City and according to him Haaland doing his hulk impression, Ederson running sixty yards to join in and the rest of their team surrounding the ref is handling it well.

The only time City have handled it well would be Rodri at goodison. This is the club who basically called Klopp a racist for calling them and Newcastle out.

When Klopp had his last "disagreement"with an official the usual journalists were demanding that action be taken, on twitter. No such fuss this time despite Haarland quite clearly telling the referee to f off on at least two occasions. Amazing how different the reaction has been this time.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1728 on: Today at 01:20:48 pm
We shipped 3 yesterday and these have still conceded 2 goals more than us. Only Arsenal have conceded less, but I guess that doesn't fit the media narrative.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1729 on: Today at 01:22:49 pm
Is this the first ever contentious decision that has gone against Abu Dhabi in the PL?
I know theyve cry arsed about decisions, particularly at Anfield, but I dont remember one where you could say it was an incorrect decision. Plenty have gone in their favour of course but I really dont recall any going against them.

They just need to accept the refs decision and move on
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1730 on: Today at 01:24:02 pm
Their defence is getting very ropey

10 conceded in their last 4
