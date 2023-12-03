« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 114234 times)

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 01:05:30 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Best part of all of that for me was the irony of the City fans chanting "cheat, cheat, cheat".  To be fair though, I'm not sure if that was about the ref or if that's just their new club song.

Yes, I presume they are using "cheat! cheat! cheat!" as an exhortation or imperative, much as we might demand "attack! attack! attack!"
Logged

Offline wheresnemeth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 01:23:59 am »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm
Looked at this vid a few times.

Hooper blows his whistle for a foul on Haaland. Ref then indicates it’s fine to take the free kick rather than playing advantage. The ball was definitely still moving when the free kick was taken so he blows up again.

If he whistled for a foul and then cancelled that by saying play on then Hooper deserves everything that is thrown at him. Hope he’s taken off his next match if it’s our game at Bramall Lane.

It looks to me like he sees three players close to Grealish just after the ball is played and decides to blow for the foul. Storm in a teacup.  If City had taken their chances they would have won the match, this incident is jbeing used as an excuse to cover their own failures.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:34 am by wheresnemeth »
Logged
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,314
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 01:42:10 am »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,647
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 02:01:04 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:49:12 am
I actually find it quite difficult to look at him, I'm not sure why, I don't have a problem with people who look a bit strange, I just find him tricky to look at, possibly because if the light blue going in as well.
Then again I had some problems visually with the slitheens and sontarans in Doctor Who (I had to look them up, I had no idea what they were called before you say anything)

"Rer, that's nothing... Did you see this guy misses?!"
https://dubz.co/v/1ncxc1
https://cazn.me/m/b13061

(Haaland) "I tells ya, it's not my day!!!"
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 02:05:54 am »
So what's going to happen to Haaland for repeatedly telling Hooper to fuck off?   After all the PL did Van Dijk for this. 
Logged
Klopp that!

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 02:24:45 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 02:05:54 am
So what's going to happen to Haaland for repeatedly telling Hooper to fuck off?   After all the PL did Van Dijk for this.

If only the microphones were working. ;)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,126
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 05:36:24 am »
Justice for the Rodri handball.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,126
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 05:36:55 am »
Haaland has to receive a ban for that. 
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,981
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 07:40:07 am »
Yep, he was far more aggressive and abusive than Virgil was, and hes carried his moaning on to social media too.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,110
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 07:41:41 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:40:07 am
Yep, he was far more aggressive and abusive than Virgil was, and hes carried his moaning on to social media too.

The social media one will have Webb angry. Remember Babel got pinged for that when he showed Webb in his home kit
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
  • Bring the noise
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 07:56:34 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:42:10 am
GET TO THE CHOPPAH!



Reminded me of this .
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,126
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 08:12:06 am »
Good process, boys.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 08:21:55 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:12:06 am
Good process, boys.
Cheats getting cheated out of a win :)
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 08:26:09 am »
Van Dijk got one bonus game suspension for dissent right? Should be at least two for the face dancer, one for on the pitch dissent and another for social media escapades.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,141
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 09:16:07 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:42:10 am
GET TO THE CHOPPAH!

I'M A-FIRING MAH LAZER!!!




(I'd shop this straight into the image, but I'm not on my laptop ;D )
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 09:16:16 am »
Drogba got 4 + 2 suspended for his iconic disgrace outbreak.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 09:17:45 am »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,141
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 09:22:34 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:26:09 am
Van Dijk got one bonus game suspension for dissent right? Should be at least two for the face dancer, one for on the pitch dissent and another for social media escapades.

Virgil had already been sent off though, right? Unless Haaland gets charged post match, they'll be trying to let this slide.

Liverpool should protest and demand parity of punishment and consist enforcement of rules. Who cares if people kick off against us? They hate us anyway.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 09:26:54 am »
What was Jenas on with when he claimed Man City handled it really well?!  They did the Fergie era Man U crowding of and yelling at the ref, Guardiola gave a psycho passive-aggressive answer to the question after the match and Haaland has carried it on with social media.  I'm not sure what they would have to have done to get criticism as short of the Fulham FA Cup meltdown last season they did everything else.

I appreciate the context of it being a potentially match-winning moment in stoppage time but it was a wild overreaction to a referee not playing advantage.  It happens in most games as the transitions are too quick for the officials to judge them correctly all the time.

Also, in the spirit of context, it was Jack Grealish 40 yards from goal.  Not Doku with his lightning pace or Haaland with his (usually) clinical one-on-one finishing.  It was one paced Grealish with one goal in 15 appearances this season.  I doubt he'd have even got a shot off.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 09:30:31 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:26:54 am
What was Jenas on with when he claimed Man City handled it really well?!  They did the Fergie era Man U crowding of and yelling at the ref, Guardiola gave a psycho passive-aggressive answer to the question after the match and Haaland has carried it on with social media.  I'm not sure what they would have to have done to get criticism as short of the Fulham FA Cup meltdown last season they did everything else.

I appreciate the context of it being a potentially match-winning moment in stoppage time but it was a wild overreaction to a referee not playing advantage.  It happens in most games as the transitions are too quick for the officials to judge them correctly all the time.

Also, in the spirit of context, it was Jack Grealish 40 yards from goal.  Not Doku with his lightning pace or Haaland with his (usually) clinical one-on-one finishing.  It was one paced Grealish with one goal in 15 appearances this season.  I doubt he'd have even got a shot off.

Yep, he's slow as fuck and had Davies I think it was already with him anyway, no team mates in support either, he'd have been tackled or dived for a free kick, they're acting like a goal was ruled out, it wasn't Haaland and it was nothing like Mane's one for us.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 09:46:12 am »
A Spurs player was definitely taking a red card even if they played on. It was the last few seconds anyway and Grealish could easily be clipped.

I agree with others above, Hooper went above and beyond for his Abu Dhabi masters to give them the freekick before offside was called and they lost their last chance. Funny how you can hold and wiggle your arse too far out sometimes.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 09:57:18 am »
Anyone got the clip of Guardiola laying on his back yesterday like an ant
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 10:00:59 am »
Jenas must be a frequent traveler to the UAE
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 10:06:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:00:59 am
Jenas must be a frequent traveler to the UAE

Who hosted the draw for the last World Cup, can anyone remember?

I know these oil nations are not all the same, but I basically do tar them all with the same brush.
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 10:08:35 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:49:12 am
I actually find it quite difficult to look at him, I'm not sure why, I don't have a problem with people who look a bit strange, I just find him tricky to look at, possibly because if the light blue going in as well.

I'm glad someone else mentioned this because I thought my attitude to Haaland was proper weird. But I really do find him offensive to look at and I don't know why. Its like those visual tests where a part of the face (eg the eyes) are upside down and you don't immediately spot it but realise something is off.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,798
  • Believer
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 10:17:52 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:08:35 am
I'm glad someone else mentioned this because I thought my attitude to Haaland was proper weird. But I really do find him offensive to look at and I don't know why. Its like those visual tests where a part of the face (eg the eyes) are upside down and you don't immediately spot it but realise something is off.

Because he is hideously ugly and only a mother could love someone who looked like that ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 