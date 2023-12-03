What was Jenas on with when he claimed Man City handled it really well?! They did the Fergie era Man U crowding of and yelling at the ref, Guardiola gave a psycho passive-aggressive answer to the question after the match and Haaland has carried it on with social media. I'm not sure what they would have to have done to get criticism as short of the Fulham FA Cup meltdown last season they did everything else.



I appreciate the context of it being a potentially match-winning moment in stoppage time but it was a wild overreaction to a referee not playing advantage. It happens in most games as the transitions are too quick for the officials to judge them correctly all the time.



Also, in the spirit of context, it was Jack Grealish 40 yards from goal. Not Doku with his lightning pace or Haaland with his (usually) clinical one-on-one finishing. It was one paced Grealish with one goal in 15 appearances this season. I doubt he'd have even got a shot off.