Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1680 on: Today at 01:05:30 am
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Best part of all of that for me was the irony of the City fans chanting "cheat, cheat, cheat".  To be fair though, I'm not sure if that was about the ref or if that's just their new club song.

Yes, I presume they are using "cheat! cheat! cheat!" as an exhortation or imperative, much as we might demand "attack! attack! attack!"
wheresnemeth

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1681 on: Today at 01:23:59 am
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm
Looked at this vid a few times.

Hooper blows his whistle for a foul on Haaland. Ref then indicates it’s fine to take the free kick rather than playing advantage. The ball was definitely still moving when the free kick was taken so he blows up again.

If he whistled for a foul and then cancelled that by saying play on then Hooper deserves everything that is thrown at him. Hope he’s taken off his next match if it’s our game at Bramall Lane.

It looks to me like he sees three players close to Grealish just after the ball is played and decides to blow for the foul. Storm in a teacup.  If City had taken their chances they would have won the match, this incident is jbeing used as an excuse to cover their own failures.
bradders1011

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1682 on: Today at 01:42:10 am
farawayred

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1683 on: Today at 02:01:04 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:49:12 am
I actually find it quite difficult to look at him, I'm not sure why, I don't have a problem with people who look a bit strange, I just find him tricky to look at, possibly because if the light blue going in as well.
Then again I had some problems visually with the slitheens and sontarans in Doctor Who (I had to look them up, I had no idea what they were called before you say anything)

"Rer, that's nothing... Did you see this guy misses?!"
https://dubz.co/v/1ncxc1
https://cazn.me/m/b13061

(Haaland) "I tells ya, it's not my day!!!"
aussie_ox

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1684 on: Today at 02:05:54 am
So what's going to happen to Haaland for repeatedly telling Hooper to fuck off?   After all the PL did Van Dijk for this. 
BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1685 on: Today at 02:24:45 am
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 02:05:54 am
So what's going to happen to Haaland for repeatedly telling Hooper to fuck off?   After all the PL did Van Dijk for this.

If only the microphones were working. ;)
spider-neil

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1686 on: Today at 05:36:24 am
Justice for the Rodri handball.
spider-neil

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #1687 on: Today at 05:36:55 am
Haaland has to receive a ban for that. 
