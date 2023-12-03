Best part of all of that for me was the irony of the City fans chanting "cheat, cheat, cheat". To be fair though, I'm not sure if that was about the ref or if that's just their new club song.
Looked at this vid a few times. Hooper blows his whistle for a foul on Haaland. Ref then indicates it’s fine to take the free kick rather than playing advantage. The ball was definitely still moving when the free kick was taken so he blows up again. If he whistled for a foul and then cancelled that by saying play on then Hooper deserves everything that is thrown at him. Hope he’s taken off his next match if it’s our game at Bramall Lane.
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...
I actually find it quite difficult to look at him, I'm not sure why, I don't have a problem with people who look a bit strange, I just find him tricky to look at, possibly because if the light blue going in as well.Then again I had some problems visually with the slitheens and sontarans in Doctor Who (I had to look them up, I had no idea what they were called before you say anything)
So what's going to happen to Haaland for repeatedly telling Hooper to fuck off? After all the PL did Van Dijk for this.
