Looked at this vid a few times.



Hooper blows his whistle for a foul on Haaland. Ref then indicates it’s fine to take the free kick rather than playing advantage. The ball was definitely still moving when the free kick was taken so he blows up again.



If he whistled for a foul and then cancelled that by saying play on then Hooper deserves everything that is thrown at him. Hope he’s taken off his next match if it’s our game at Bramall Lane.



It looks to me like he sees three players close to Grealish just after the ball is played and decides to blow for the foul. Storm in a teacup. If City had taken their chances they would have won the match, this incident is jbeing used as an excuse to cover their own failures.